Gold Weekly: Bulls Distrust The 'Insurance Card' Played By The Fed

The latest Fed decision is neutral for BAR. But we expect the Fed's stance to turn bullish for BAR by year-end.

ETF investor demand for gold is strong so far this month, reflecting a positive macro backdrop for the yellow metal.

Gold’s spec positioning (as of Sept. 17) is still stretched on the long side.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR), which replicates the performance of gold prices by holding physically gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

While BAR initially dropped after the release of our latest weekly update two weeks ago (Sept. 11) to an intraday low of $14.77 per share on Sept. 18, it has rebounded well since then, as the persistence of fragile risk-taking appetite has underpinned investor preference for safe-haven assets like gold.

Although we envisaged more downside for BAR, we believe that our Sept. low forecast of $14.20 per share is unlikely to be reached because potential speculative selling should be more than offset by investor buying in the current macro backdrop.

We therefore adopt a positive view on BAR for the rest of the month, with a max target of $16.30 per share for this month, representing a 7% upside from its current level.

Our constructive outlook for BAR is predicated on the view that the Fed's stance will eventually align to dovish market expectations, which reflect a steeper Fed easing cycle.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length in Comex gold - at 879 tonnes or 45% of OI as of Sept. 17 - has declined on the margin over the past month. Gold's spec positioning remains "too long" in the sense that the net spec length is not far from its historical high of 52% of OI. This therefore suggests that gold is vulnerable to a continuation of unwinding of net long positions by the speculative community in the near term.

Implications for BAR: There is limited room for additional spec buying in the short term considering that gold's spec positioning is still "too bullish". This removes a positive driver for gold prices, which should thereby constrain the performance of BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 22 tonnes of gold in the week to Sept. 20, after selling 16 tonnes in the prior week - for the first time in seven weeks.

Gold ETF holdings have increased by 227 tonnes or 11% so far this year, driven by a friendly macro backdrop, characterized by 1)a slowdown in global economic growth, 2)rising uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook on rising trade/technology frictions, 3)a sharp fall in real rates (reducing the opportunity cost for holding gold or even making gold holders in a better posture than bond holders in a negative yield environment).

As these ingredients of the global macro picture should remain in place in the near term, we believe that investment demand for the yellow metal will remain solid.

Implications for BAR: The surge in gold ETF buying has tightened the gold market, resulting in firmer gold spot prices, which has in turn boosted the performance of BAR.

Implications of the Sept. 18 FOMC meeting

In line with expectations, the Fed cut its target for the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00% at the latest FOMC meeting on Sept. 18.

Fed Chair Powell justified, once again, the latest rate cut as an "insurance" against risks to the US economic outlook stemming from US trade policy. In our view, he implicitly downplayed the recent weakness in macro data, especially in the manufacturing sector.

While the latest Fed dot plot suggest that the majority of Fed members sees no additional rate cuts for the rest of the year, there is clearly a lack of consensus among Fed officials. In this regard, 7 of the 17 dots indicated a further 25 bp cut in the target for the FFR by year-end.

Source: UBS, Fed

Further, the market continues to distrust the shallow nature of the current easing cycle, even after the slightly less dovish stance adopted by the Fed on Sept. 18, as the chart from our friends at Pictet illustrates.

Source: Pictet, Fed

In our view, we err on the side of the market, judging the Fed too optimistic about the resilience of the US economy in the face of rising trade/technology frictions. The recent spike in the oil price is another headwind for US economic growth.

In this regard, we expect the Fed's stance to converge toward the market's view, which should result in looser financial conditions, push the dollar and US real rates lower, producing a positive environment for gold spot prices.

Bottom line: The latest Fed's decision has proven to be BAR-neutral but we expect the Fed's actions to be BAR-positive by year-end by guiding the market toward a more dovish stance.

Closing thoughts

We approach BAR from the long side for the rest of the month, with a max target of $16.30 per share, implying a 7% upside.

We believe that the current macro backdrop is conducive for strong monetary demand for gold, making us relatively comfortable with the quite long positioning adopted by the speculative community. Still, we acknowledge that the dry powder to deploy on the long side of Comex gold may be limited at this juncture.

We expect the Fed's stance to converge toward the market's view, namely - a steeper easing cycle. This should boost further demand for gold, benefiting to BAR.

