Why Investors Should Avoid Snap After A 200% Gain

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) stock has soared by almost 200% this year as investors have cheered the company’s turnaround. The company has had two impressive quarters, with stronger daily active users and increased engagements. The company has also increased its guidance for the year. Further, investors have been impressed by the company’s increased innovation that has seen it move into gaming and augmented reality. The surge in the stock price means that Snap is now valued at more than $20 billion. In this article, we will explain why we recommend shorting the stock at the current level. First, the company’s growth concerns will continue to remain especially as its core demographic ages. Second, we believe that the current company’s growth does not justify the premium valuation.

Q2 Recap

Snap released its Q2 earnings on July 23rd. In the quarter, the company reported that it had more than 203 million daily active users, which was a 7% increase. This increase in the DAU was also accompanied by a stronger average revenue per user, which increased by 37% to $1.91. Revenue increased by almost 50% to more than $388 million while gross margins increased by 17% to 46%. While these numbers were good, the company continued to generate losses. Net losses narrowed slightly to $255 million. Shortly after the quarter, the company went to the debt market where it raised more than $1.1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2026.

Growth Concerns

When Snap went public, most analysts were concerned that the company’s app could face growth problems. In the quarters that followed, this growth moved lower as investors expected. This was partly because of the perceived competition from Instagram and the company’s disastrous redesign of its app. This led the stock price to drop to $5. To many investors, these fears have dissipated following the positive results of the past two quarters.

However, we submit that the previous growth concerns that investors had still continue. The company’s app is still popularly used by young people who are under 34 years. 90% of these users are between 12 years and 24 years. On a positive note, this allows the company’s advertisers to target this demographic, which is key when it comes to spending.

However, the two concerns I have is that as these young people continue to age, they will use Snap less. A good example of this is what happened with Facebook, which has seen the number of posts start to decline. Indeed, I believe that we are already seeing this. In a recent report by eMarketer, the company said that it expects the users in the US to start declining. Another report by SensorTower said that the number of app downloads in the US was declining. All this action has led to a decline in the company’s revenue growth as shown below. We expect this growth to weaken further especially as companies and investors continue to price-in a recession. Already, we have seen many SAAS companies report weaker numbers, which is an indication that companies are holding back on spending. The chart below shows the company’s revenue quarterly revenue growth.

Valuation

Valuation has come to focus as investors have focused on the problems revealed by WeWork. For years, investors have given these loss-making companies a pass because they believe that the company will be profitable in future. The challenge with Snap is that its revenue growth is slowing and the number of users has remained relatively flat as seen in the chart below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With the company struggling to grow in North America, the company has turned to overseas where it is trying to establish itself as a serious social media platform. The challenge with this is that most young people don’t have the resources that their North American counterparts have. In addition, most companies there don’t seem to have a need for an additional advertising platform. Instead, they are focused on leveraging the success of Instagram, Facebook, and Google. Consider the following statement published in DigiDay:

An executive at a global agency said his clients have, for the most part, stopped investing a significant amount of ad dollars in Snapchat, opting for Instagram. But he added that AR experiences and opening lenses up to small and mid-sized businesses could really help Snap grow and succeed in the future.

At the same time, the company is currently trading at 9x forward sales. This is a higher premium than the likes of Facebook and Twitter which have a forward PS ratio of 6.5 and 7 respectively. Further, the company has a negative EV to EBITDA multiple of 77. Compare this with that of Facebook and Twitter which have a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 12 and 22 respectively. A negative EV to EBITDA multiple is usually a sign that a company has significant problems. Further, the company is operating at a negative free cash flows, which is possibly the reason why it recently raised money. Therefore, with such poor numbers, we believe that Snap should not be trading at a premium valuation.

Conclusion

Snap has been a great stock for investors. Its recent growth has seen the company being compared to Twitter, which was once written-off as a failure. However, the reality is that Snap continues to face significant challenges. Its growth has relatively stalled and its valuation multiples don’t make sense especially for a company that has never turned a profit. Therefore, we recommend that investors should either avoid the company or short it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.