Vivint Solar: Depreciation Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Investors interested in making bets on the future of solar energy have a multitude of options in today's market. There are solar array component makers, system installers, utilities that are producing solar energy, and a host of other companies that will benefit directly or indirectly from the move to solar power. Vivint Solar (VSLR) fits somewhere between the system installers and utility providers, with a business built around installing residential solar energy systems and signing long-term energy supply contracts with the homeowner. The homeowner does not own the solar energy system installed on their property but gets the benefit of cheaper electricity without the upfront cost of the hardware and installation. VSLR invests most of the capital upfront in the hardware and installation process but benefits from steady cash flow from the monthly leases and utility payments thereafter. The majority of VSLR customers sign agreements that last for 20 years, so the company relies heavily on being able to extract positive value from these long-term contracts.

VSLR's business model results in ugly-looking financials in the short-term. A quick glance at the company overview page shows heavy losses and negative cash flow, but this is primarily a function of the company recording most of their expenses up front and recognizing revenue over time as a customer makes payments. The company projects an average nominal contract value of $28,600 over the life of the contract, so new projects will generate value over time as long as expenses come in below that number. The $28,600 nominal value includes a 3% annual cost increase that is factored into their customer agreements to hedge against future inflation. The company uses the concept of 'net retained value' to help investors think about the company's long-term position. Management describes net retained value as the value of all the future cash flows from their existing contracts, discounted at a 6% annual rate, minus their net debt position and assuming a 90%, 10-year contract renewal rate at the end of the initial 20-year agreement. As of September 2019, net retained value sits at about $1.2 billion vs a company market cap of $950 million.

Why Depreciation Matters

On the surface, a 26% margin of safety against net retained value seems like an appealing prospect. What is missing from the calculations thus far though is VSLR's 30-year "useful life" depreciation schedule for their solar energy system equipment. Expectations around the useful life of solar equipment affect accumulated depreciation and the probability that a customer will renew their agreement at the end of the 20-year agreement. I believe the 30-year number is overly optimistic and that a reappraisal of VSLR's useful life estimates will result in a write-down of the company's assets and net retained value.

Component Warranties Don't Support a 30-Year Useful Life

VSLR's solar energy systems are comprised primarily of solar panels and an inverter solution, though the company does offer a battery solution as well in some areas. While product warranties vary from supplier to supplier, a sampling of various players in the industry suggests an average warranty well below 30 years:

*Extended warranties come with an additional cost

If suppliers are judging their products to have a useful (or at least insurable) life of at most 25 years, and panel makers expect their products' production to drop nearly 20% on average during that time, I think this is a strong indicator that 30 years is too long of an estimate of useful life. Put another way, based on the warranty schedules I would expect the final five years of VSLR's useful life estimate to incur more expense than anticipated, given that hardware or system failures would need to be replaced without the benefit of a manufacturer's warranty.

Improvements in Component Technology Don't Support a 30-Year Useful Life

More troubling than the gap in warranty coverage is the assumption that today's solar technology will still be competitive ("useful") when compared with the technology on the market even 10 to 15 years from now, much less the technology that will be available in 30 years. Within the solar panel space, an observable trend in the pricing of PV modules (dubbed "Swanson's Law") suggests that the costs drop 75% over just a 10-year period on average. PV module efficiency is increasing rapidly as well, with experimental prototypes in 2017 more than doubling the most advanced commercial efficiency that was present in the market at the end of 2015. Inverter and microinverter solutions have also improved dramatically over the last decade. Enphase Energy, for example, currently has a program in place whereby they will give owners of their original line of microinverters a discount if they upgrade to more recent models, citing "unprecedented" improvements in output production and reliability since their original product hit the market just 10 years ago.

"Useful life" implies not only that a piece of hardware will still function, but also that it would retain some amount of value when compared with new competing products. It is the threat of early obsolescence that I foresee being a problem for VSLR. As an example, think back to the computer you owned 10 years ago; what percentage of your original cost do you think you could sell that machine for today, even if that machine didn't experience any wear and tear? I would wager it is far less than 66%. When VSLR's power supply contracts come up for renewal 20 years from now, are customers going to be content to renew their contracts without a hardware update when competing home solar options are going to have dramatically improved by then? I propose that at some point VSLR is going to have to adjust their accumulated depreciation totals to react to the changing residential solar landscape or invest additional capital to upgrade their existing systems.

The Impact On Vivint's Financials Will Be Material

As a potential VSLR investor, I need to decide for myself what depreciation schedule I am comfortable using for a company valuation. I could see arguments for a range of values, ranging from 25 years (bench-marking to product warranties) to a conservative 10 years based on the pace of solar technology innovation. For the purpose of discussion I am going to use a 15-year schedule, which I think hits the right balance between being conservative and staying in line with Swanson's Law.

An understatement of depreciation costs will show up first on VSLR's on income statement as an understated cost of sales. Management's "cost per watt" calculation provides specific details around depreciation amounts. Using Q2 2019 earnings slides as an example, slide 7 shows a breakdown of the company's cost per watt calculation and some historical context.

(Source: Company Earnings Slides)

The orange "installation" is the portion of the cost that will be impacted by depreciation expense. Slide 8 has a more detailed breakdown of this cost: (Source: Company Earnings Slides)

The line item "Cost of Revenue-Customer Agreements and Incentives," per the company 10-Q, includes "the depreciation of the cost of solar energy systems under long-term customer contracts, which are depreciated for accounting purposes over 30 years." The exact amount of the listed depreciation is then removed from the installation cost (the $13,780 line item) and added to the "Accumulated Depreciation" section of the balance sheet. So, based on a 30-year depreciation schedule, we can see that VSLR recorded $13.78 million in Q2 for depreciation expense related to solar energy system equipment. Converting this amount to a 15-year schedule doubles the 30-year number, resulting in a more realistic depreciation estimate of $27.5 million for the quarter and a cost of revenue total of $72.65 million instead of the listed $58.9 million. Put another way, choosing to use 15 years instead of 30 years would result in a 23% increase in VSLR's operating expenses.

The summation of many years worth of depreciation understatement also shows up on VSLR's balance sheet. As of Q2 2019, the company records just over $175 million in accumulated depreciation against their installed solar energy system equipment. Using a 15-year depreciation schedule would double this amount to $350 million, implying that there is a $175 million potential asset value write down looming in VSLR's future.

Finally, I think overly optimistic useful life estimates will impact VSLR's assumptions about contract renewals. The company's net retained value estimate assumes that all customers will renew their lease agreements for another 10 years at a rate of at least 90% of their current pricing. This renewal portion of the net retained value calculation sat at $532 million as of Q2 2019. This is a fair assumption if the solar equipment still has an additional 10 years of useful life, but a 15- to 20-year useful life means that the hardware will be obsolete at the end of the agreement. I expect many customers will still renew with their existing hardware to avoid hassle, but I would expect a material percentage of customers will look at their obsolete hardware and expect VSLR to update their system before renewing. In that scenario, VSLR would need to use additional capital to upgrade the customer's system or risk losing the customer.

The other possibility is that improvements in market solar technology will have dramatically reduced the cost of energy generation, such that a rate of 90% of current energy pricing will not be competitive. Incorporating a modest haircut of 25% against the estimated contract renewal value to account for a shortened useful life would result in another $133 million deduction from the company's net retained value estimate.

Combining the $175 million and $133 million reductions, net retained value drops to $875 million, which is about $100 million below the company's current market cap. This doesn't necessarily mean that VSLR is overvalued, but it does imply that the company is not trading at a discount to net retained value if they were to adopt a more realistic depreciation schedule.

Conclusion

As VSLR management says in their annual reports, "the determination of the useful lives of assets included within solar energy systems involves significant judgment on the part of management." I think that by using a 30-year depreciation schedule management has put themselves in a tough spot and will face either a write-down of the value of the solar energy systems on their balance sheet or unexpectedly high capex when they need to replace malfunctioning or obsolete hardware earlier than planned.

I would not suggest any kind of short position in the company, as the timing of a depreciation reassessment would be hard to pinpoint and the question is one of valuation, not malfeasance or insolvency. That being said, I would suggest that VSLR is not as undervalued as it first appears and that potential shareholders should think carefully about the impact of the company's depreciation reporting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor