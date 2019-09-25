DexCom Still Has Significant Upside Potential

The company was still losing money when I wrote about it in 2013, but sales were starting to accelerate.

The stock is up over 400% since then.

I first brought DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) to your attention in December of 2013.

The number of Americans affected by diabetes has continued to grow. According to the CDC, over 30 million are living with diabetes and 90 million more are considered pre-diabetic. Most of those affected do not know they have it.

Increased awareness and diagnosis will continue to create growth within the vertical.

In 2018, the FDA approved DexCom’s next generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device (the G6). The FDA also approved the G6 to be “interoperable” with other devices (at the time, the first device to receive this type of approval).

Now the stock is profitable, and earnings are growing rapidly. I can now do an earnings-based valuation on the shares and my model still suggests big upside potential going forward for the stock.

I could not do an earnings-based valuation back then, but the stock was ranked very high in my ranking system based on sales growth and momentum. At the time of my last article, the stock was ranked at #46 overall in my Best Stocks Now database that had 3,751 stocks, mutual funds and ETFs in it.. This put in the top 1.2% in the database.

Here is a screenshot of the stock’s overall ranking from that December 2013 article.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database 12/9/13

Back in late August the stock hit an all-time high of $175.19. That works out to a 411% gain since I last wrote about the stock. I am not boasting here, just pointing out a fact.

The stock has recently pulled back about 11% from that high. This makes the shares even more attractive now from a valuation point of view as I will illustrate a bit later. The shares are currently trading around $155 per share.

Today the stock is ranked at #166 overall in a database that has now grown to 5,338. It is still in the top 3% of all the members of my database. This ranking is based on valuation, growth, and momentum. I generally try to focus on stocks that are in the top 250 of my ranking system, reviewing charts in this group daily.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database 12/9/13

Furthermore, the stock is one of the top ranked stocks in the Medical Sector. This continues to be one of the leading sectors in the overall market. It is also one of the leading stocks within the “Aggressive” profile within my database.

What this all means is, I still like DexCom almost six years later. In fact, I like it so much, it is currently one of just 17 stocks that I own in my Ultra Growth (Aggressive) Portfolio.

I also own another diabetes stocks in this portfolio. I have been covering Insulet for several years. I recently wrote about this big winner also.

When I last wrote about DexCom, it was a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of just $2.46B.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database 12/9/13

Today it is a mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of $14.31B. Maybe, someday it will grow up to be a large-cap stock? Or, maybe one of its’ large competitors Abbott Labs (ABT) or Medtronics (MDT) could acquire DexCom?

Data from Current Best Stocks Now Database

What does the company do for a living? This San Diego based company develops Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices for ambulatory use by patients with diabetes. The device is a small, wearable sensor and transmitter that sends your glucose numbers to a smart device every five minutes.

No more finger sticks!

More than 30 million people in America have diabetes, and one in four don’t know that they have it. In addition to this, more than 90 million adults in America are pre-diabetic and 90% of them don’t even know it.

Diabetes is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. It is also the #1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations, and adult blindness.

When I last wrote about DexCom (DXCM), the company was not yet profitable. I could not do a valuation on the shares at that time. But the stock was brimming with rapid sales growth, momentum, and lots and lots of alpha.

Here is what that momentum and alpha looked like back in 2013.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database 12/9/13

My stock selection process combines value with momentum in my search for the Best Stocks Now. In instances where a valuation is not possible, the algorithm only takes momentum into account. As you can see from the screenshot above, DexCom was one of the top-performing stocks in the market at the time of my original article.

Sales of DexCom’s new wearable technology device were growing rapidly at the time, but it would be another five years before the company finally reported a profit. Now profits are growing at a very rapid pace, and I now have the numbers needed to do an earnings-based valuation on the shares.

It is one thing to look at the past performance of a stock, but it is valuation that looks forward. Let’s now take a look at my 5-year target price on DexCom to help us determine what the future potential of the shares look like.

Data from Current Best Stocks Now Database

The consensus analysts’ estimate for next year is currently pegged at $1.40 per share. The anticipated earnings growth rate over the next five years is expected to be an average of 32.5% per year. DexCom continues to be one of the fastest growing companies in the entire market.

Growth stocks like this do not come cheap. You will have to pay up for the shares, but it sure has been worth it over the years! I currently have a five-year target price of $313.86 on the shares. This gives the stock 96% upside potential over the next five years. This is excellent.

There is obviously a high degree of regulatory, business, and technology risk(S) associated with DexCom over the next five years (successful introduction of G7 is key in 2020), but this is one of the premier growth stocks in the market today.

I monitor this holding on a daily basis, and am constantly reviewing my valuation. I also look at a one-year chart of the stock every day.

I always have a line-in-the-sand on every stock that I own.

I liked the stock back in December of 2013 and continue to do so today. As I mentioned earlier, I have it ranked currently at #166 overall. After the recent pull back, DexCom, Inc. remains a buy for me.



Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.