First Trump At The UN, Then Pelosi With Impeachment Kiboshed The Rally. No Excuses, My Piece Yesterday Was Quite Subpar, Here's Why

I got excited about the possibility of rallying to new highs. Emotions are not your friend in trading. I discounted a lot of warning signs because of cheerleading. Every time I lost money in trading, emotion - fear and overeagerness/optimism played a big part.

We're 2 weeks away from earnings and at this time buybacks are suspended, depressing volume. We're also ending the quarter, often profits are taken. Prices swing farther on low vol.

The VIX was elevated and going higher even as the market was rallying in the morning. The ten-year rate was receding. Again, these signposts should have been noted.

I assumed Trump wouldn't trash China to the whole world at the UN. Trump is not like any politician, and I should have made allowances for what was a binary event.

When I started writing, I vowed to take strong positions and not equivocate

My goal is to give insight into a speculator's thinking in trading and speculating in stocks. Also, of course, I do have strong opinions about the overall direction of the market, the economy, and how to trade stocks. I try to be real, and I try to be entertaining. I like to write and I hope that shows. In order to be really real, I can't just crow about stuff I get right. I need to address what I get wrong, acknowledge it and leave it behind. If not, the mistakes can multiply in an effort to protect my pride (it's a sin for a reason) get cover and deflect.

Of course, there was no way to predict that Nancy Pelosi would announce impeachment, and once that happened, the robots reading the headlines immediately sold off the market. However, my responsibility is to point out underlying market mechanisms and guide where I can. The first thing I should have held in check was my excitement. I was excited and that clouded my judgment. Not that we aren't going to highs, I still believe we are going higher (more about that later). However, it was a mistake not to caution everyone, especially, to NOT be buying at the open yesterday. The market closed flat Monday, of course, but it closed at the lows. Showing that the market was still unsettled with Friday's tape bomb.

Also, as a general rule, you don't buy in the morning when the futures are up high. Very often you are buying at the highs in my experience. It's actually a good practice to initiate a position going into the close of the European stock markets. Europeans tend to sell US stocks at their close, pressuring our markets.

My biggest failure was that I allowed my emotions to get in the way of seeing the situation clearly

The VIX was elevated even as the S&P was up 10-11 points. One should always keep an eye on the VIX during a market rally. An elevated VIX can mean that the rally doesn't have conviction, the pros are selling premium and hedging for the downside. I also looked away from the 10-year, it was weakening even as the morning started on its highs. I was loving the idea that the market shook off Friday's negative developments with China and that the stock market refused to stay down.

In addition, I should have cautioned you even starting last week that we are heading into earnings season and that buybacks would be suspended in the weeks before. I have talked about this topic before. As we go into earnings season, companies can't buy because they have material inside knowledge of their company's earnings. This, of course, is also the time hedge funds, pensions and money managers settle for the quarter, that inhibits new buying overall, and involves selling to take profits.

Low volume leads to big price swings. The most egregious example of what can happen is last December. Granted market participants were settling positions for the entire year, and in this case, there was a bunch of tax-loss selling. The robots sniffed out the selling and no one stepped in, the market went down like a rock, out of proportion to any logical valuation. We know this because once January came around, the market went straight up. In any case, this is an important feature of the market's mechanics and I was delinquent in flagging this phenomenon enough.

On Friday, I completely mapped out the S&P on the chart. It showed that we broke the uptrend, and that made the S&P very vulnerable to more selling. The break was caused by a news event so I set it aside. Yet, a true chartist would have been cautious over that break. Looking at the chart now, I should have noted that we were overbought having gone up for most of the last 10 days. That should have gone into my thought process. Instead, it was crowded out by emotion, by the desire to jump on an upmarket instead.

Finally, I expected that Trump during his address at the UN General Assembly would back off on attacking China. Since the news, the Chinese Ag minister canceled the trip to Montana's farms and reports from the media were that the overall talks were canceled. I was wrong, so wrong, I was shocked by his bellicosity towards China on such a global stage like the UN General Assembly. I am in no way criticizing this action, perhaps the idea that the US should be considerate of China's "face" is off base. In fact, China has not canceled talks.

We will see if Pelosi's impeachment will encourage China to back away from talks. Or maybe they are coming around to the idea of the "devil you know" and stays in the game. Aside from Pelosi, Trump's speech was a binary event that I didn't even consider. I hate to start new positions in the face of a binary event. I should have seen that this was a binary event and warned you.

I stand by what I wrote yesterday for the most part

I do believe that we are still going to new highs. Impeachment historically has no effect on the economy. Nixon's impeachment marked the bottom of the stock market, and Clinton's economy continued chugging along. So despite Pelosi's pronouncement, and perhaps some continued turbulence, the next two weeks or so going into earnings will be a good time to set up trades.

Forewarned is forearmed, and I should have had my excitement in check and provided proper perspective going into trading yesterday. No equivocation, just note the risks, and push the timing, scale and also hedging going into such an eventful day. The most important data item to a chartist is that we closed above the 2,950 support level. Yesterday, in the morning, the S&P crossed back above 3,000. We need to close above 3,000 and stay above 3,000 in order for forward momentum to be established. I suspect that the market will chop around underneath 3,000 for the next week or so.

We should be getting earnings warnings in the next few weeks or so. If that is minimal, I expect earnings surprises to the upside, no one is expecting that. The tech names will shine, and go on to new highs, especially the FAMG names, Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). I also expect Netflix (NFLX) to show renewed strength in domestic subscriptions. We need to see Amazon (AMZN) reassert its leadership role as well.

My put spread on Nike turned out to be a lemon. Here's how to turn it into lemonade

On Friday, I charted Nike (NKE), and the chart showed vulnerability into earnings. Very often growth stocks recede after an earnings report so I talked how you can set up a put spread that could take advantage of a temporary sell-off in NKE and an opportunity to buy NKE at a steep discount.

A put spread is a 2 legged option that makes money on a downside move in an equity. The first leg was a long put, buying a put for the right to sell the stock at a set price. You make money as the stock falls below the strike price you paid for.

The second leg is selling a put for the responsibility to buy 100 shares that are "put to you" at the price you sold it for. If the stock doesn't fall, you keep the premium. The expiration is on November 1.

Right now the short put is probably close to worthless, and the long put is probably down by half perhaps. You could close out these positions and take a few hundred dollars loss. There are two ways that you can use the long put to your advantage. For the first example, the assumption is that you wanted to buy NKE at a discount using options.

The Buy-Write

The idea is that you can buy NKE now and have that put hedging your purchase going out to November 1st. If for some reason NKE falls below $87 (the strike price), that old put protects your downside. The new leg would be writing a call or shorting a call, where you sell the right from someone else to acquire NKE at a higher out of the money strike price.

Since very often when a large-cap breaks into the $90s, they tend to run to $100, I would write that short call at a $102 strike. Selling that premium allows you to buy NKE at a discount since you keep that premium. Keep in mind that you will have to sell NKE if it rises sufficiently above $102 so that the buyer clears the premium they paid plus whatever profit that they make. The key to this is that you place the old long put at $87 so you are hedged to the downside, giving you the courage to buy NKE at an all-time high.

Rolling up the Short Put

In this scenario, you sell a new put a bit above $87 at the same expiration of November 1 and collect that premium. You still have that long put to hedge that short put if for some reason NKE sells off. The bonus is, that if NKE does sell, you get NKE for the $87, you keep the premium, and the long put protects your downside. If NKE stays strong, you keep the premium, likely making up for the loss of the old configuration. We have seen how crazy this market can be so you have a very good chance of safely buying NKE this way and get a discount too.

Please make sure to close out the old short put at $82 if you intend to set up these new configurations.

I was way excited about Roku yesterday, too excited

If I would have adhered to a technical trading discipline, I would have been more cold-blooded about jumping on Roku (ROKU) at that elevated level at about $108. ROKU actually acted pretty well, it closed decisively above $100. This preserves and even strengthens $100 as a support level. ROKU still needs to break decisively above $110 to exhibit the type of momentum that would attract traders to create good alpha.

I am noting this as part of my mea culpa, actually, I said that it wasn't too late to initiate a position in ROKU. I still feel that it's not too late to initiate a position, but now it's lower. This is not really the point, the point was that I was overly emotional about it. Just trying to be honest, so I can recognize the next time it happens and maintain a healthy distance.

I will try and keep my emotions in check in the future...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.