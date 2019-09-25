Tesla's Third Gigafactory: Profitable Next Quarter

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is currently developing, their third Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. This new Gigafactory is essential for Tesla's integration into the largest electric vehicle ("EV") market in the world, which is necessary to further their growth. With the completion of the factory, Tesla will be opened to this market and they will have increased their overall production capacity. Through this article, I will analyze the timeliness of the construction, the production ramp, and, most importantly, how this factory will be profitable within just one quarter of operation.

Construction

When first announced, Tesla's bold plans to bring production to the new Gigafactory by the end of 2019 were disregarded and many just chalked it up to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's infamously ambitious goals. However, here we are, nearing the end of the third quarter, and Gigafactory 3 has nearly completed Phase I of construction and production equipment has likely passed its "debugging phase." On top of construction being nearly completed, Tesla has also received the certification necessary to begin production, for Phase I, from the Lingang government in a record three days after applying for the certification, due mainly to the positive relationship Musk has been able to build with China. Photographs obtained by Electrek depict Model 3 bodies running through empty assembly lines, apparently getting ready to begin production of the vehicle. Recently leaked photographs of Model 3 bodies, that appear to have been made in the factory, have surfaced on Chinese social media app Weibo. Even more recently, Twitter user, @vincent13031925, leaked painted Model 3 bodies moving through the assembly line in what appears to be an initial production run-through (pictured below).

Source: Twitter

Phase I of the factory includes assembly lines for both the Model 3 and Model Y, capping at 250,000 cars annually -- 150,000 Model 3s and 100,000 Model Ys. The factory will also only be producing the Standard Range Plus variant of the Model 3 (other variants must be shipped over) and the same will likely be done for the Model Y. While the factory will eventually reach an annual production of 500,000 vehicles, Tesla opted to separate construction into two phases in order to start production as soon as possible. The completion of this factory will increase Tesla's current production capabilities by 50%, adding to Gigafactory 1 and their Fremont factory, important growth for the young auto manufacturer's capabilities. The main reason Fremont will have more capacity than Gigafactory 3 is likely because the battery production is outsourced to Gigafactory 1, whereas Gigafactory 3 will house both vehicle manufacturing and battery production.

Source: Tesla

Construction of Tesla's second phase for Gigafactory has already begun, a surprise for most observers. The reason this was quite surprising is because Phase 2's purpose is to expand the production capabilities of Tesla's new Gigafactory, but production hasn't even started yet. With the total area of the expansion covering even less ground than Phase 1 and construction continuing 24/7, one can reason that the construction will be completed even sooner than Phase 1, perhaps in just half a year. At the latest, it seems reasonable to expect Phase 2 to be completed by the end of Q2 2020. This would allow for the Gigafactory to be completely finished before the lower-priced Model Y is even brought to market. Tesla has been working hard to complete the Gigafactory as fast as they can and this move has proved that the rapid buildout still remains the priority.

What exactly makes this ramp so important? After all, Tesla is no longer working against high import tariffs after being granted an exemption from the Chinese government. Well, while this will help with the demand of their higher-end vehicles, they currently still have to compete against other local manufacturers which enjoy incentives worth 15% off of MSRP for EVs. When trying to make their most affordable car, this 15% is quite important to furthering the demand of the vehicle in the Chinese market. Additionally, with the unpredictability of the trade war, this exemption could be revoked tomorrow, strongly revitalizing the need for local production. The sheer increase in production capacity that Gigafactory 3 creates is also reason enough to expedite the construction of the facility. As a growth company, it is important for Tesla to continue growing as fast as they can.

Production Ramp

With the completion of construction looking promising, production is the next hurdle that Tesla has to clear. Musk is confident in volume production by the end of 2019, but what makes him right? One of the challenges when introducing production to a new country is securing new suppliers and contractors. For Tesla, or any EV manufacturer, one of the greatest concerns lies with securing a battery supply. Fortunately, Bloomberg recently reported that Tesla partnered with LG Chem (OTCPK:OTCPK:LGCLF) to supply batteries for Chinese-made Teslas, their first vehicle battery contract with a supplier other than Panasonic (OTCPK:OTCPK:PCRFY). Other sourcing shouldn't be too difficult and the most important gap has been filled. The other issue that lies with the difficulty to ramp in general. Again, the benefit here is that Tesla has already done it. Tesla has learned how to ramp its Model 3 in Fremont and, by the time production begins in Shanghai, will have done the same with the Model Y. This process reduces the learning curve and allows for a more seamless entry into volume production.

In terms of what that production will be exactly, it seems likely that the Model 3 could ramp to 3,000 units per week by the end of March, 2020. 3,000 units will be the limit under Phase 1, but Phase 2 will likely be completed just three months later, allowing for 5,000 Model 3s per week, at peak production. However, Tesla likely won't reach 5,000 units per week until the end of Q1 2021 because production ramps tend to flatten-out as they approach their goal. The Model Y, which will begin its production as the Model 3 nears 5,000 units per week, will instead reach 3,000 units per week sometime during Q2 2021 and 5,000 by the end of 2021. This seems quite quick, but it will be easier for the Model Y to reach 3,000 units per week because the overall production capacity will exceed 3,000 by then, so the production ramp's rate shouldn't begin to flatten until it approaches 4,000 units per week. This allows over half a year for Tesla to add 2,000 Model Ys per week and keep in mind that Tesla would have already been producing the Model Y in Fremont for over a year now. With clear precedents to follow, Tesla should have little trouble reaching these goals.

Valuation

The analysis that I will complete below relies on 100% demand, so I will establish this idea before I move on. China accounted for 769,000 of the 1.26 million EVs sold in 2018. In 2018, according to CleanTechnica, Tesla sold the most EVs globally, at 240,000, with BYD only 12,000 behind. While Tesla sold vehicles in multiple markets, though mostly constrained to North America, BYD sells its vehicles exclusively in China, demonstrating the sufficiency of the Chinese EV market demand. Tesla will not be competing directly against BYD, however, as the latter's best selling vehicle sells for almost $20,000 less than the Model 3 Standard Range Plus will. Tesla will instead be competing against other premium midsize sedans, which represented over 500,000 of China's automotive sales last year, a fairly large market for Tesla to take advantage of. Additionally, it stands to reason that some of the changes that took place in America will happen in China too. The first of these being customers paying a significant premium over their previous vehicles for a Model 3. The overall pull of an EV will have less of an impact in China than it does in America because there are already so many EVs, but it will still contribute to sales as internal combustion engine ("ICE") competitors will have an increasingly difficult time getting sales. Finally, there has already been strong demonstrated interest for the locally produced Model 3 in China. Within minutes of reservations opening for the vehicle, the website crashed as it was unable to handle all of the new an unexpected traffic. The Model Y, as an SUV, should see strong demand in China too, plenty to fill its annual production of 260,000. This instantaneous support and interest in Tesla's product offering provides a peek into how successful the brand will be when it finally launches.

Tesla has stated that they "are making progress managing Model Y cost with only a minimal cost premium expected over Model 3." So, with a slightly higher price, it stands to reason that the margins of each vehicle will be practically identical, especially with various production improvements to be utilized for both vehicles. This is important because it allows us to analyze overall production more broadly, instead of specific Model 3 and Model Y production numbers. Now we can average out the purchase price for the Model 3 and Model Y in China, $48,692 (taken from Model 3 cost in China and relative pricing of Model Y), and use a margin of 20%, though 25% should be attainable once production fully ramps (even though there is higher production efficiency, they are still the lowest margin variants which may hinder initial margins). Following this guidance (the above margin, price, and production discussion) Tesla would generate $1.949 billion in gross profit in 2020, $4.558 billion in 2021, and $6.33 billion in 2022 and beyond. It is worth noting that each production target details peak production towards the end of the quarter, not average production throughout. As such, I have taken this into account when creating any estimations made in this article. This would cover the entire cost of the facility in less than two years of operation.

Two years isn't the single quarter that I promised in the title of this article, so let's look at the deficit the Gigafactory has created. In Tesla's Q1 update letter, the company stated that they expected to spend between $2 to $2.5 billion through 2019 in order to "grow capacity and develop new vehicles." They went on to say that "this amount should be sufficient to continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi." However, in the second quarter, Tesla lowered their spending expectations to just $1.5 to $2 billion. The timing of this reduction makes it seem related to the Shanghai Gigafactory as this project was the furthest advanced and would therefore be the most reasonable source for capex reduction. A chart in Tesla's first quarter report also paints a clearer picture of how this capex is being spent specifically. It shows that there will be higher cost to create the upcoming Model Y assembly lines, in Fremont, than the Model 3 lines in China. However, Phase 1 of the Shanghai facility included more than just the Model 3 assembly line, such as the actual building and the land it's on, likely making it the more expensive of the two projects, especially because the difference between the Model Y and Model 3 assembly lines' capex is quite slim. It thus seems reasonable to expect Phase 1 to have cost Tesla, at most, $1 billion. Of this $1 billion, by March 2019, Tesla had already secured $521 million through 50 year loans. A 50 year loan is huge for Tesla as it gives them more than enough time to turn the facility profitable without worrying about missing deadlines. This is what allows the Gigafactory to be a net profit for Tesla under just one quarter of operation, because even just a slight profit will now be a net profit on their balance sheet. Tesla will profit in their first quarter of operating the factory due to a sufficient output of ~1,500 vehicles per week by the end of the year and the higher efficiency of the factory and its assembly lines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.