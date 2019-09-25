Neopost S.A.'s (NPACF) CEO Geoffrey Godet on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neopost S.A. (OTC:NPACF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 25, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Geoffrey Godet

Okay, so let's get started. Good morning everyone. Thank you for being here this morning with us. As you have noticed we have worked really hard to make sure the seats were the same colors of our brand. That was done in record time. For the one that was expecting to have H1 result on Neopost, please do not leave the room. This is also about Neopost H1 results.

I will obviously take some time at the beginning of this presentation to explain why we we're changing the name to Quadient and after that, Jean-François Labadie, the CFO of Quadient will share with me the presentation on our H1 result. I will give a quick summary on the highlights of the first semester.

Jean-François and I will share some updates on what we've done operationally since the beginning of the year and Jean-François will take a little bit more time to do the financial review. I will summarize obviously our guidelines, or maybe the guidelines for the rest of the year and then we'll open the floor for some questions.

So welcome to Quadient. Before I go in the detail I will spend just a few minutes with you for something that is obviously very critical and very important to Quadient moving forward. We have unveiled a new strategy in January 2019, some of you were present with us and it was all about accelerating the transformation of Neopost. Right? That acceleration of Neopost was coming holistically to change the way we operate, to change our culture, our way of doing business, and it is also change of type of focus in terms of business, the type of solutions we take to market.

We have implemented those changes since the beginning of the year and there was only time now to be able to have a brand that can represent all stakeholders, all partners, all our ecosystem that could resonate with all our customers whatever the solution we provide to them and could obviously appeal to all our employees today, the one that works for us at Quadient and the one we want to be able to attract looking for jobs in the coming years.

So I'll spend a little bit time with you to explain what it means, why we change, why we chose Quadient and obviously what we expect out of it. So, why Quadient and what does it mean? I spent a little time at the beginning of January this year to explain where we're coming from.

Neopost has a rich and long history which we're benefiting from and leveraging today, but we were mostly organized as a holding of independent businesses, ten different businesses, three different independent business units, and they own had their own go to market culture, organization, centralization of functions, and we have decided to move from the holding of companies to a unified organization as if we are a single organization, a single group integrated focus, taking to market four solutions on the core geographies, two main geographies that we care about. Right?

And that's a fundamental change to become a unified company and it's a change that was necessary to be able to unlock and deliver on the promise and the ambition that we have shared with you with synergies that we could benefit from the scale of the group, that otherwise was not accessible to us, synergies across the organization in terms of centers of excellence, support functions, in terms of R&D, in terms of whether it is software or hardware, in terms of speed. When you have so many silos it is difficult to accelerate the speed of the business. So this is why we have decided to centralize this organization.

The most important aspect too of our plan was also to leverage the synergies from a customer perspective and our solution and enable faster and more cross sells across our solution and also to demonstrate the value of why our four main solutions were together and what was the value for our customers in this process.

It only makes sense then to be able to have a unified brand that could represent the four main solutions that we were taking to market. And from a business perspective, when you go through those kind of change it is only natural that you operate as one company, one team, one set of values that you need to have one culture, and that culture has to also be represented by one brand. So that's the reason why we decided to change and why we decided to change now.

When you change such a brand, you could obviously just change your name, that's one thing, what the work we have done, and this work is the result of more or less 18 months of our necessary preparation is to build a purpose brand driven platform. I am not going to go over with you here today on all the aspects of what we're doing in this domain, but I just wanted to give you a snapshot.

We have obviously created and adapted our vision, where we're going, what is our ambition, what is our mission, so that every day when an employee comes to the office he knows why and where we are going. Right? And he sees the values of the company as well, so they could all operate the same way. It was important to do so because before customer -- our customers want to trust us, they want to trust the brand they do business with before they invest into solutions. Right?

From an employee perspective, they need to know why they come to the office every morning and what's in it for them and why do they work every day, what is the board trying to achieve. Investors want to know why they invest in our company, can they trust the company and the brand that they want to invest into, and we have whole partnership ecosystem of partners that also the brand needs to resonate with the value proposition that the organization is putting on the market.

So that's the work we've done of discussing with customers and to reviewing with them, with employees, with the different stakeholders, what it means today to be our organization. So coming back to the reason and sort of just describing the work we do and the benefit of our solution, the speed, the benefit and the return, I would like to focus on the why. Why do we exist? What purpose do we serve? Why our customer should choose us? What is the reason why employees should come every day and make a difference when they come in Neopost or Quadient tomorrow? Why should new potential hires join us, what is the reason?

So we came to it and after looking at different things, I think also are on the table nowadays we want to be treated not as customers when we receive notification from our -- the companies we do business with, we don’t want to be receiving a letter, "Dear Mr. customer" we want to be able to receive a letter and saying, "Dear Nicola [ph] or dear Gad [ph] " you should be getting to their heart, we know you. We've been doing business with you before. We know you purchased something yesterday.

We're sorry it didn’t fit your need. It was the wrong call or something and we want to be treated as individuals and we want to be treated as individuals in a personalized way because it all depends obviously if we're at home during the weekend with our family as visiting in our building, if it is during the day or during the week from 9 or 8 to something late hours during the weekdays and we are employees in our organization or whether we are a patient in a hospital or having a relationship with the healthcare organization, Right? We want to be treated in context that has to be personalized.

And what we have realized that all the solutions we are providing, and especially the four main that it was never about letter that was sent or the parcel or the package that was received was sent as well, but it was behind that what's in it. Behind the letter is the critical invoices that we need -- that an organization needs to send to its customers to pay its bill. It's a claim that has been notified from us because we had an accident with our insurance company. It is the announcement of a particular recognition that we had.

It is a health bulletin that we have received and we are expecting a positive or negative result from the health organization that we've been doing business with or visiting. When it is a parcel it could be a very important package because it is the gift that we want to be able to send to our wife or to our daughters. It could be a particular thing that we have bought on line as an employee and we need to receive an equipment, a phone, a laptop, that is critical for us to be able to do business sometime or printed set of documents.

So what we've realized is that what we are doing is relating to what individuals, people cared about as consumers, as individuals and what matters to them. Right? And making sure we were providing solutions or interconnection between the two and we have all the portfolio solutions to be able to do that. What our true purpose then was to make sure we could simplify those connections for those businesses we help.

Nowadays each one of you I'm sure when we do business with an organization or we expect something, we want it to be simple, fast, we don’t care how complicated it is in the background, whether there is ERPs, or CMs or whatever, we expect those organizations, those businesses to serve us. We want those information that we receive [ph] then to be secured, we want that to be seamless, we want this to be able to meet it, we want that to be simplified. And that's the true purpose for Neopost is that we want to simplify the connection between peoples and what matters to each one of us.

Hence naturally, where we have also designed a new tagline, Quadient, because connections matters. I'm not going to spend more time with you this morning on this. Obviously the entire organization care about it. We have made the announcement recently. It has been 18 months in process. Just to know information, Quadient was a brand that existed within Neopost before. So we had a chance to get it validated in most of the countries where we do business. So we anticipate a fast rollout in the coming months to be able to deploy this strong brand across the market.

So let's get to the information that you probably get a bit more about this morning, which is our H1 result that Jean-François and I will present together. I will spend a little time on the highlights, the execution of our Back to Growth strategy and the progress we have made in delivering some of the early results from the ambition we have set and then operational review, financial review from Jean-François, and a quick summary on our updated guidelines.

What do I want to share here with you? If we look at our semester performance from a topline perspective organically over the past few years, you can see that from 2015 to 2017 we had negative organic growth, decline semester over semester for the last -- for a period of two years from 2015 to 2017. When I arrived in 2018 we had a chance to add a small organic midline in the first semester for the first time close to zero, close to stabilization.

We obviously had a very difficult quarter in H2 2017 and so we also benefited for the first time for a semester that was organically growing at almost 1% which allowed us last year to stabilize the revenue of the company for the first time after two years roughly of a decline around minus 2%.

H1 2019, 2.3% organic growth, obviously we are very happy with this new level of growth in this first semester, just the first semester. And as you could see, it's also an easier comparison basis compared to last year H1 semester last year was a little bit easier from a comparison basis perspective.

The 2.3% organic growth performance we have in this first semester, is all the more noticeable that we're at the beginning of our Back to Growth strategy and we still have 70% of our business that is dependent on Mail Related solution. Right? So we still achieved -- have been able to achieve 2.3% organically in this first semester having 70% of Mail Related solution that is still declining.

Before we go into the details, 5.5% reported growth in the first semester. 2.3% organic growth for H1. What does it mean organically? We have two major segments operation, major operation at 1.1%. This is where we focus our strategy, our investment in the growth of our major solution, and what is noticeable within major operation that will go over is that we have 5.3% organic growth in North America which is our largest region today, so strong growth driven by the four major solutions that we have and obviously accelerated, thanks to the acquisition that we have done at the beginning of the year with Parcel Pending, our Parcel Lockers Solution, leader in North America.

The performance within major operation was a strong performance because it was underlying driven by the growth and the strong performance in each of the four major solutions that we have, they have been all performing well from our perspective at the beginning of the year.

Something important to us is that while we have focused our business mainly in terms of solution and investment and operation in those two main regions and major operations, we have the rest of our business that we have regrouped within additional operations, we have dedicated a management team specifically to focus on the improvement of that operation to obviously exit on the assumption which we may not be able to get them to traction and also to improve them when it is possible, but also to grow them.

So we're obviously we're very happy with a strong growth of additional operations at 8.2%. From a quarterly basis this represents with Q2 of this year the fifth quarter of organic growth that is consecutive. Q2 2019 was at 1.8% organic growth.

If we look at the financial performance, we had a solid financial performance in H1. The current EBIT at €93 million, which is up 2.3% versus H1 now last year. If we exclude scope impact and currency impact we are still seeing a slight growth of EBIT at 1.1% compared to last year.

I'm going to address very quickly one point of note is on our cash, and Jean-François and I will be able to go through it today. We had a lower cash conversion at the beginning of the year that is really related to seasonal deterioration that we have traditionally within Neopost because of the structure of our business and out business model, lease and rental activities, et cetera, so we get usually lower cash creation at the beginning of the year which is naturally every second semester increase.

This first semester was a little bit amplified due to temporary increase in our stock and inventory, we've seen strong dynamics in our business in the first semester and we have increased the stock consequently, so we'll go over the details on that. And we have also a lot of different aspects in terms of the tax from last year exceptional items to these exceptional items and we have now more normalized tax situation in H1.

And then finally, we're also slightly increased in our CapEx in H1 this year compared to last year. And the €49 million of CapEx that we have is fully in line with the guidance we gave at the beginning at the year which was to spend roughly €100 million per year in average during the duration of the plan, so €49 million for first semester, we are more or less on target.

From a debt perspective and debt ratio perspective, our leverage is stable 2.3 to 2.3 if we exclude the impact of IFRS 16. Including the IFRS 16 impact from the norm we are going to be at 2.5 in this first semester.

From a guidance, I will go over the reasoning and rationale of why we are upgrading our guidance, but naturally based on the good result that we have in this first semester both in terms of top line and bottom line and considering some of the high comparison basis that we're going to see and explain in H2, we have slightly upgraded to slightly positive growth from the almost stable previously from a top line perspective so we're upgrading our guidance.

And from the EBIT, we are refining our EBIT guidance between a range of €180 million to €185 million, and we do confirm the guidance that we have on the free cash flow conversion, and such excluding the impact of IFRS 16 which actually is going to be positive from a cash conversion perspective. So even excluding impact of IFRS 16 we will be above 50% of free cash flow conversion.

Just a quick reminder for the one that new about Quadient, our strategy, our Back to Growth plan is really to refocus the company, the group on its major operation in which we have the key position. So we are going to take the market four major solutions mostly focusing them go to market that are in two main geographies, North America and a few key European countries that we have today.

The rest of our operations and the rest of our solutions, so taking to market those four major solutions to the rest of the world and we have also Other Solutions all re-grouped within Additional Operations with the goal every day when we wake up to make sure that the Additional Operations does not take a step backward, both in terms of organic growth because this is the target of our plan.

So we want to make sure that Additional Operations will also contribute at some point to the organic growth like they have done in the first semester and also from an EBIT perspective we're looking at a plan to grow our EBIT year-over-year in average over the period of the plan. So we're going to make sure that Additional Operations does not take us a step backwards at every semester or every year when we start. Hence grow or improve or exit the businesses within Additional Operations.

Our strategy will be to accelerate the transformation through both different capital allocations, so that we could accelerate through and slightly increase CapEx year-over-year, €100 million in average for year of the plan, and an envelope of inorganic acceleration, so an envelope of M&A of €400 million net of the investment over the period of the plan which could represent an average of €100 million per year focusing on bolt-on acquisitions.

A few updates since we made those announcements on this plan, delivering the first implementation and result and actions, some of them were starting to payoff, others are in the making. We obviously rolled out since the announcement in January our new organization moving away from the holding of independent businesses to a one company, a unified company.

You can see obviously on the brand that we are also looking at the brand and the communication aspect. What is important too is that we are centralizing functions, so centers of excellence across the group for the super functions such as HR, IT, finance, legal, so that we will provide a back assist to support our team across the world that is going to be efficient and that could also provide decisions and the synergies with benefit from the scales of those organizations across the board.

A lot of our efforts in H1 has been also to focus on strategic initiatives, focus on major operation, initiatives on go to market, hiring in some people, and to focus into new verticals for some of our solutions, focusing on customer acquisition, making sure we benefit from the strong position that we have in strong markets against our competition as well, also looking at realization of our R&D portfolio of the different software, accelerating some of the roadmap when necessary, migrating or retiring some of the others and centralizing our R&D functions, marketing, solution functions as well, boosting some of our hardware and software to get the full benefit of the refocus on those four major solutions and having dedicated team, both on the marking, product management, product marketing, R&D and support side by solution within the major operation.

The new way of working for us, is changing the culture of the company. To accelerate our growth we obviously are becoming faster, more agile. Our new values, our new way of taking decisions are obviously helping us to accelerate our transformation, and it's been ongoing. It will not be done overnight. This is a long-term endeavor and we're making decent progress since the beginning of the year. I'm pretty proud of the team.

In terms of major operation, we've been focusing obviously at some of our strategic investments in terms of innovation and go-to market as I mentioned before. We did acquire Parcel Pending at the beginning of the year. So naturally with the strong disciplines we have in M&A and the discipline in M&A it is not just financial, we obviously want to make sure that you acquire company in which the business model and the indicators et cetera will meet the financial criteria that we have set and that we buy the right one, we do the right due diligence.

But, the work doesn't stop there. The work is very active since the beginning of the year to integrate the company with a phased integration, which is well underway with some more work to do in the next 18 months. We are integrating and it's part of our major operation, it's now part of our operation in North America. And since the acquisition, we've been integrating them progressively.

And we've been also working very strongly on developing synergies between our different sales teams to focus on our customers and where we could accelerate some of the cross sales that we have identified in our plan. In particular, we've been doing good progress between the synergies, between our Business Process Automation Solution and our Mail Related Solution, also in the others, but this area in particular in the first 6 months of the year.

Additional Operation is also a strong area that's been for us since the beginning of the year. We put a whole new management team to focus on what was basically a little bit left over in the previous years, not having as much priority naturally because that was not as impactful or material to the rest of the organization. But now we have a team that is focusing on all the other countries that we operate business into the world today and making sure that for each country, for each of the solution we take to market, strategic or not, we make money, we're profitable.

We improve in case we need to improve, and we try to grow those business and ensuring over all that for most precious euro that if we're not being able to find a return then we find a way to exit those solutions out of operation to make sure we could reuse those euros saved in additional operation across the group and for the benefit of our transformation.

So we had a stronger profitability increase. We had a good topline increase, obviously, creating through some one off sales that we'll go over, Jean-François and me. And also, we have improvement in profitability because of cost reduction and savings plans in place across additional operation since the beginning of the year.

Also, I want to share with you the announcement that we have made recently, which is to have a phased shutdown of the activities of Temando, which is our Australian subsidiary. And we have announced this in September. This was not a decision taken lightly. As you know, the group in the past has invested significantly in this business, which was a company startup that was acquired several years ago. When I arrived in 2018, the model was in the process of launching a new platform that has been in the process being built for the last few years. And the launch was planned for May 2018, right?

So it is a whole new platform that we have taken to market with our partner, Magento in the U.S. And it was only natural that we take it here, this is what I have shared with you all along last year to wait for year of go-to market to see the result of those past investments and where we were and how we could help Magento make sure it was a successful launch.

Along the year we've seen that there were some weaknesses and things that we're not making a successful launch. So we work very closely with our partners to see what we could do, obviously along the way. On the other side, as I announced at the being of the year our strategy, we have put the model into our additional operation, considering that the potential that we could see while it could be interesting was not material to our transformation and to our future growth, not that we cannot do something with it.

So since the beginning of the year, we looked at it a little bit differently and we have tried to find every opportunity or every angle possible to see how we could best leverage the investment that we've made. I do that for the model. I do that for every other solution that we have within additional operation the goal being obviously to grow them when we can, improve them if it's possible, and if we cannot find a solution after exhausting all the venues, to find an exit solution, which is the decision that we have taken, which we think is the best decision now for this platform.

The team has done great achievement from a technical perspective. This shutdown will be phased out across several months. We want to do things properly. We will support our customers whenever it is needed through an organized transition. That is our main interest and obviously making sure we do the right thing by our team.

From an M&A perspective, we have setup a dedicated team. I have shared some of the progress. We have reinforced the team around the year. They are fully staffed. They've been working obviously very actively to do two divestments already, Satori and HI and all the post closing activity related to it. We've been focusing on the integration and this thing is also taking care of the integration to ensure that they don't stop at the moment they sign the deal and they acquire the company, but also help on the post integration. And they've been fairly active and busy as well since the beginning of the year overall.

After sharing some of these key highlights with you, Jean-François and I will take you over some of our key business updates. Jean-François, if you want to start?

Jean-François Labadie

Thank you, Geoffrey. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. So before Geoffrey going into more details and more business information, let me give you first an overview of our organic growth by business line.

First of all, overall, Quadient posted sales of €557 million, up 5.5% versus the first half of 2018. If you look at the breakdown of this performance, we had smaller scope effect of 0.1% or €1 million coming from both the acquisition of Parcel Pending, the Parcel Locker Solution leader in the residential market in the U.S., and the divestment of Satori and Human Inference, our former Data Quality activity. So, very little scope effect.

The currency impact is positive in H1, thanks to the dollar-euro conversion, representing 3.1% or €16 million increase in our topline. But what matters to us is the organic growth and as Geoffrey already shared with you, we produced 2.3% of organic growth or €12 million of additional revenue, €12 million.

Major operation rose to that's 1.1%, an increase in revenue of €5 million. Altogether, Business Process Automation, Customer Experience Management and Parcel Locker Solutions grew by a strong double-digit or €13 million, offsetting largely the 2.1% decline in Mail Related solution, representing €8 million.

In additional operations, we posted an organic growth of 8.2%, or €7 million, driven solely by good performance from our four major solutions. At this stage, I will let Geoffrey share with you more colors on our major operations.

Geoffrey Godet

Thank you, Jean-François. So let's take a look, a deeper look by solution, focusing on Customer Experience Management first, which recorded an organic growth of 8.5% in this first semester. This is a very satisfactory performance in H1. Why? Because it doesn't include any large deal, that's the first point. The second point is that we've seen a noticeable increase of our SaaS license which is the one time on-premise license, which is very good news because within Quadient we want to have recurring business model. So we will favor in the future slowly progressively or based on customer demand or SaaS revenue, SaaS subscription.

We also benefited from the natural strong growth we had last year as well. We had increasing numbers of customers, increased license, which means more maintenance this year because our solutions are really sticky. So when we add a customer, we don't lose others usually. These are long-term customers that we keep 5-10 years, and we benefit also from all the services generated from those existing customers.

That means double-digit growth both in North America and in Germany and Switzerland as well in particular. It does not include the growth related to the additional operations for the rest of the world and we're still selling Customer Experience Management Solution, which are doing fairly pretty well as well, as well, we'll go to that in the additional portion with Jean-François later.

From a go-to-market perspective, this is a strong mature solution for us. We have decided in our strategy announced in January to go beyond the three main verticals in which we have taken key position on the markets; healthcare, bank and insurance, to develop telcos, utilities and government segments.

We have hired people, the experts in those domains. Just as a reminder, this is an enterprise software sales cycle. It usually takes at least 12 months to be able to close a deal. So the investment we're making out, we are not expecting any return this year. We're looking at obviously at the rest of our plan and next year.

We have also focused on the major release of our application, which was the version 14, mostly focusing on upgrading the capability among 100s of new features, but mostly focusing on adding more and more cloud capabilities progressively.

Let's spend a little time on Business Process Optimization. We posted a strong organic growth this semester, 20.5%. It's not just a 10% growth, it is 20.5%. Where does it come from? We have achieved a strong growth now in two main regions, right? Because it's a solution that we're taking to market to all our major countries, major regions. And we used to have a strong growth in France, we will continue to perform well and accelerate the growth there, but also now focusing on having North America contributing to the strong growth of notice, so France and U.S.

We had a decline in our U.K. Ireland region, mostly because we had some key deals that were being delayed in terms of decision so far on the strong comparison basis versus last year particularly in Q2. We are getting more and more new customers. So our customer base and customer acquisition is increasing and such in all regions was the major operation.

We also have a strong increase in our SaaS revenue, because this is a recurring business model. Even though we also provide the option of acquiring a solution on license on-premise, more of the solution is being recurring model, SaaS is subscription based, cloud based in most cases as well.

And the most important thing too, is we're benefiting on this acceleration of growth in this first semester from some of the cross-sell initiatives that we have between our Mail Related solution offering and the Business Process Optimization offering by combining them and having our sales organization being able to benefit from the synergy and having a sales guy in the Mail Related solution being able to cross-sell the Business Process Automation solution.

In France, in particular, but also elsewhere we have the same way of looking at it, is that we're segmenting our markets since they're having a generally go-to-market. For example, in France, look at 12 priority segments or verticals, and we have taken four in this first part of the year in which we're developing a specific go-to-market.

We are also looking at indirect channels. Instead of doing everything ourselves we have an ecosystem of partners that could be leveraging our solution for their own customers and the value, like [indiscernible] and the announcement we made at the beginning of June.

Overall, we have a strong recurring revenue at 80% for this solution. I'm emphasizing those recurring revenue because it's part of our strategy. We have strong recurring base of revenue across most of our solutions and it's something that is part of our solid performance.

If we go now to our historical and traditional and main business, which represent 70% overall of our revenue, Mail Related solution, we posted an organic decline of minus 2.1%. This is a much lower decline than we're used to see. I want to be careful and remind you that we've seen quarter-to-quarter, semester-to-semester, some strong variation. That being said, the level of decline that we had in the past for the mail solution was more between 4 to 6. As you know, this is one of the key assumptions into key focus that we have in our new strategy is to reinvest in our Mail Related solution activities, right? Because I believe that we have the right product portfolio, the right positioning.

We have strengths compared to our competition, and in particular in the different market which is true in North America but also in the others, I believe that we could do better. And hence why we have this reinvest, so one thing that I just want to make sure everybody appreciate is when we change our name, what does it mean to our Mail Related solution customers? Well, it means we are investing again in our Mail Related solution business.

So I'm obviously happy to see some improvement in the performance, which seems to show that some of the initiatives that we're taking are paying off. It's still early, and again, it's a long-term business over 5-years. One quarter, one semester doesn't make a trend, but we see some improvement.

Where does that improvement come from? We have seen an organic low single-digit growth this first semester in North America from Mail Related solution. This one, I'm going to repeat it. It's a positive low single-digit growth in North America. I'm saying growth, because again, we've seen decline year-over-year for now several years in a row, I can't remember since when, of decline everywhere including North America. So, we are obviously very satisfied to see this remarkable performance.

How we have re-achieved that? Obviously, we have a challenger position in North America region in particular. We have potentially more opportunities. But our focus is not just in North America and that everything is the strength of Quadient today, is we - it's a business, we have 500,000 customers across the world.

We take care. We maintained well our existing customer base. And we say well, it's obviously taking care of them, their machine, their equipment and all the services that we have with them and ensuring that our leasing, our rental activities on a 5-year basis is well nurtured. We provide upgrade or change to a solution and we also look at the value for our customers and help them better manage their mail.

And if we see digital opportunities and cross-selling opportunities with other solution to make sure we take care of our customers. So we have also focused on the cross-sell for this organization with the other solution that we offer within the group.

This solution in North America is not only because we have stabilized the recurring revenue, but we also have done well in selling new hardware. And in particular out of the range of the product that we have and our folders and in service segments, on the high end of our range we've been doing particularly well because those high end machine in our segment seem to respond pretty well to the change in the market requirements, providing better flexibility compared to the other products that are available on the market.

In our main European countries, we've seen a decline of minus 3.3% overall for major operation. We've seen a decline on the Mail Related solution naturally. And the level of decline is slightly improving as well, but still we see a major difference between our Mail Related solution activities in many European countries versus the U.S., where the level of Mail decline is little stronger in Europe overall on that.

In particular in the European countries, we've been performing a little bit better on the decline in the improvements in France and U.K. and then the region around those two, versus in Germany where the level of decline has been stronger in the first semester. And when we say Germany, to be specific, I mean Germany, Italian and Swiss, which is the region for us around Germany.

Our recurring revenue stood at more than 70%. Also same thing, another major solution with a strong recurring revenue base which obviously is a part of the strength of what Quadient represents today in our business model.

A few words now on Parcel Locker solution, last but not least. The main event is the integration of Parcel Pending, a company we have acquired at the beginning of the year in North America, based in California. The integration is progressing as planned. And we've recorded a growth for Parcel Pending within the Parcel Locker solution business above 30% for H1. And as we have shared with you that we are above 25% in Q1, so we've seen an acceleration of the growth in Q2 as well for Parcel Pending. So after the first semester, just the first semester of the acquisition, we are pretty happy with the way the integration is working for us.

Obviously the growth of Parcel Pending, the additional growth that it brings organically benefited and contributed strongly to the overall growth achieved for this business line across the border. Just as a reminder, for everyone that had the question, our Japanese Parcel Locker solution growth is not included here in the major operation. We see the impact of our Parcel Locker solution in Japan and the rest of the world which is included in additional operation.

In the recurring revenue, at this nascent the new solution for us for the past few years, stood at 30%, little bit lower than the other business solution.

Jean-François Labadie

Okay. So as a summary for major operation, for major operation, the revenue stood at €460 million, representing roughly 83% of our total sales. The very good news is that we -- we post an organic change of 1.1% in H1, 2019 compared to H1 2018, and a recurring revenue Geoffrey had just mentioned it, remains very strong at 72% of the total turnover.

It demonstrates again that within our new solutions, we favor heavily the developments of the recurring portion. We have a contrasted between North America and the main European countries. I will mention it again; North America grew organically by 5.3%, driven by again, positive organic growth in MRS and a double-digit growth from each of the other solutions. North America represents now 54% of our major operation revenue.

In our main European countries, the organic decline was 3.3%, with a limited decline in France, supported by our dynamic Business Process Automation solution and a mid-single digit decline in the other European regions.

Let's move to Additional Operations. Additional Operations sales were €97 million, posting 8.2% organic growth compared to the first-half of 2018. It represents 17% of total group sales. As you know, additional operation is made of one: the revenue produced from our four main solutions; and two, the revenue produced by other solutions like Graphics, the CVP-500, Temando, ProShip, and the shipping software.

On the four main solutions, we experienced a good level of growth. In Mail Related Solution, thanks to one of these in our export countries, the Customer Experience Management revenue was strong in Asia Pacific, and our Parcel Locker solution revenue continued to grow, thanks to our rollout of our installed base in Japan.

Other solutions within Additional Operations, revenue experienced a limited declined in H1, 2019. So overall, very good performance in organic growth for H1, 2019.

So let's move now to the Quadient financial review and let's start with 2019 H1 profitability. As we told you, we are very pleased with our EBIT performance for the first-half of 2019.

Overall, we posted a steady current EBIT at €93 million. And I will start with additional operations, which are breakeven this semester compared to a €5 million loss in H1, 2018. This result comes from the good momentum of our four major solutions revenue combined with improvement plans deployed within our other solutions.

We have here obviously the result of the work done by our dedicated team in charge of delivering the growth improve or exit plan in additional operations. It means also that the high level of EBIT produced by our major operation, €93 million does not alter the group EBIT produced in H1, 2019.

Now obviously, we have both scope effect and currency effect in our EBIT for the first semester of 2019. So to better appreciate the dynamic of our EBIT performance from our major operation in particular, we need to look at EBIT evolution from an organic standpoint, which means excluding currency impact and excluding scope effect, and that's to the next slide.

At group level, our EBIT grew by 2.3% or €2 million. We had a negative scope effect of €2 million coming from the divestment of our former data quality activities and the acquisition of Parcel Pending. And we have a positive impact in currency in our EBIT of €3 million. Therefore current EBIT organic is plus €1 million in H1 2019 versus H1 2018.

Focusing on the good performance of major operation, in H1 we continued to rollout our strategic plan and we have initiated investment to support the strategy. €5 million of additional investment have been allocated to go-to-market, marketing, R&D and innovation, during the first half of 2019. The €5 million have been fully dedicated to our major operation.

In organic, the EBIT of major operation decreased by €5 million in H1, 2019, which means that excluding the additional investment, we managed to stabilize our EBIT, thanks to both operational efficiency and a good control of our cost base. In Additional Operations, as already commented, organic EBIT improved by €6 million.

Going further down the P&L, we recorded €11 million as acquisition related expense compared to €6 million in H1 2018. The increase is coming from €5 million expenses related to our acquisition and divestment activities. We recorded €3 million as optimization expense, same amount compared to last year. Our cost of debt increased by €2 million, and this is mainly coming from the good Schuldschein refinancing operation that we complete in H1, and better IFRS-16 impact, no major concern there.

Our cost of debt remained stable at 3.2%, and we have a negative currency impact of €2 million that we should recover by the end of this year. Our level of tax increased by €5 million, coming from €4 million of interest gain on the consolation of dividend tax that we had in France and that we booked in H1 in last year.

Excluding this impact, we are back now to a normalize tax rate of 23% for H1, 2019. Therefore, our net attributable income stood at €47 million in H1, 2019 compared to €16 million in H1 2018.

Cash flow generation; before detailing our free cash flow generation for this semester, let me remind you that in H1 2018, we benefited from several exceptional items that increased significantly our free cash flow generation in H1 2018.

Our interest and income tax paid benefited from €13 million reimbursements of the French dividend tax, a one off. Our level of CapEx benefited from €5 million, subsidies from Japan related to the rollout of our [indiscernible] network, one off.

So in H1 2019, when we look at the free cash flow production, we generated €10 after CapEx excluding IFRS impact. And let's go straight to the point, the low level of cash flow this semester comes mainly from the temporary deterioration of our working capital. We are not concerned about it because it is heavily related to our business models.

As you probably know, at the end of each year, we invoiced upfront from a portion of our recurring revenue. This recurring revenue will produce revenue in H1, 2019. So therefore at the end of the year, you build up an amount of deferred income in your balance sheet that you use in H1, 2019 to deliver the recurring revenue, which is very strong from a treasury standpoint because we get upfront the payment for the service that we delivered the year after.

So we have a seasonal decrease or deterioration of our working capital in H1 that we fully recover in H2 of the same year. In addition, in H1 2019, we had €15 million of increase mainly related to a temporary inventory situation. The increase in inventory is fully allocated to finished goods product to support the future placement of our equipment. So no risk and we plan to recover from our inventory year level by the end of the year.

Looking in more detail at our free cash flow generation, our EBITDA level remains very high at €125 million. We benefited from 4.2% decline of our lease portfolio, producing €31 million of free cash flow linked to the [indiscernible] decline of our Mail Related solution business. And this trend should continue in the future.

Our interest on income tax paid amount to €36 million at its normalized rate. CapEx is €49 million in line with our plan. The main CapEx allocation of €25 million dedicated to our equipment for rent like franking machine in France, part of the U.S., and our Parcel Locker rollout in Japan. And we have €17 million allocated to R&D development. Acquisition net of divestments are related to payment of tax paid on Satori capital gain.

So as a conclusion, the recovery of our working capital initiative will support strong generation of free cash flow by the end of the year. On a full year basis, we will deliver free cash flow of more than 50% of our EBIT.

Let's move to the balance sheet. We have a very healthy financial position. So we have restated the IFRS impact which artificially increased the net debt to €81 million, so we stated from that impact we have a net debt of €628 million. And we have lease portfolio of €685 million. So our lease portfolio covers fully the net debt that we carry in the balance sheet.

In addition, we have €235 million of future cash flow that will be produced from our rental activities. As Geoffrey already told you, our leverage ratio remained stable at 2.3 net debt-to-EBITDA, excluding IFRS impact, and excluding the leasing activities and the IFRS impact, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 0.6, well above our covenants.

And I will finish my presentation on H1 2019 by our debt future. We have maturities well spread out and diversified debt [indiscernible] allowing us to tap multiple markets at good refinancing condition.

Several operations has been completed over this semester, thanks to the good work of [indiscernible]. In May, we issued a Schuldschein refinancing for €210 million at very good condition and well spread maturities. It covers full the USPP [ph] maturity of 2019 and our bond maturing in December of 2019 for €150 million.

Basically we have no significant refinancing maturity before 2021. And in addition, we have firm in our €400 million revolving credit line for maturity to 2024. Our flexibility remained very high as this revolving line is currently fully undrawn.

Thank you. And I will hand back to Geoffrey, who will detail our financial target.

Geoffrey Godet

So, thank you Jean-François. Let me try to wrap it up as efficiently as I can. I am not here to spend the time on obviously telling you how satisfied we are to see five quarters of growth organically in a row. What I want, I am sharing this slide here for you is to appreciate that the comparison basis of Q1 2018, minus 2.1% versus this year that the comparison basis forward for 2019 will be more difficult.

When you look at our Q4 performance last year, it's going to be the strongest comparison basis of the year. Overall, it is also true for the semester, knowing that the last quarter sometimes could represent up to 28% just by itself of our yearly revenue. So both in terms of volume and also comparison basis, it makes it a very challenging fourth quarter upcoming for us and overall more difficult semester.

So we have to take that into account as we look forward to the rest of the year. It is important to have that in mind. Not all quarters are equal.

Now that being said, taking into account the strong performance that we had for the first semester and taking into account the difficult comparison basis and a higher bar that is sitting up for itself for the rest of the year, we are upgrading our topline guidance from almost flat to slight growth for 2019 naturally.

On the EBIT side, we had a solid performance on the EBIT on H1, as Jean-François and I explained to you. And I feel obviously encouraged by the signs that the key initiatives that we mentioned to you at the beginning of the year, that envelope of $10 million to $15 million to accelerate investments in R&D and innovation and go-to-market are starting to pay off.

We spent 5 million around that in H1 of that envelope, and I felt encouraged based on the decent performance that we had in H1 to accelerate and continue those initiatives in H2. So we will likely spend around the higher range of that envelope of 15 million this year. And therefore an increase in issue for the remaining part of that envelope, probably representing around 10 million in H2.

So taking that into account, we are refining our guidance to a range from 180 million to 185 million for the full year 2019, still below our EBIT performance of last year as indicated and shared at the beginning of the year last year. So we're confirming our guidance from that perspective.

From a free cash flow conversion perspective, we obviously confirm our guidance. As Jean-François took the time to explain to you both our model, the seasonality of our model and the one off that happened in H1, we are confirming our guidance that we will achieve a free cash flow conversion above 50%, and such not including the IFRS 16 impact, which would have been positive otherwise. So even without the benefit, we will do above 50% of free cash flow conversion for the rest of the year, which means a strong cash flow generation in H2. And we obviously confirm our mid-term financial guidance for the rest of our plan.

Thank you for taking the time this morning. We took a little bit longer but we had some bigger data to share with you and I'm happy now to address all the questions and comments that we may have.

We have also questions that could come on the webcast, which I'll let Gaële share those questions if they come from all of you. And we have two persons that will help you give you a microphone for your questions.

A - Gaële Le Men

Got a question over there.

Unidentified Analyst

Sebastian [Indiscernible] My first question would be on Temando. What are the cash related to the exit strategy? How long would it take for you to get out of the business and how do you manage to take care with the clients?

Geoffrey Godet

Sorry, I didn't hear the last part of the question.

Unidentified Analyst

How do you manage with the clients? I mean, what's going on?

Geoffrey Godet

So, I'll let Jean-François respond to the financial part of the question. It would be a phased out exit. What is important to us is to take care of our customers. Right? We have obviously lot of small customers in Australia that we care and we have our relationship with a few key customers as well that we have developed over the years.

We've been working with those customers. We've been able to obviously work with them on this and we will support them as long as it is necessary for them to find a replacement solution. I'll make sure they're finding a satisfying solution for them. As a result, it will take probably several months to be able to phase out those operations.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you be more specific, several months means about two years?

Geoffrey Godet

No, no, probably from six to 12 months. Again that is case by case situation with these customers that we need to address.

Jean-François Labadie

And from the cost standpoint for this phased shutdown, basically what we have left in the balance sheet is roughly $4 million left and you have to add all the costs related to the shutdown itself which is some layoffs and some disposals of facilities, which is around $1 million to $2 million expected.

Unidentified Analyst

And that will be on H2 mainly?

Jean-François Labadie

That will be on H2 mainly yes.

Geoffrey Godet

Just as a comparison basis, Temando and because Jean-François [indiscernible] was around $5 million in revenue in 2018 on a yearly basis, where the loss around 8 million, yes, on a yearly basis. We have obviously reduced the loss already this year in H1, but that gives you a little bit where we’re coming from.

Unidentified Analyst

And my second question is on Esker, you built a relationship which seems to be quite strong and going well. It was like a JV founded I think in 2015. So how is it going on business wise, and what is a part of the business related to Esker solutions?

Geoffrey Godet

Sure, a very good question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Geoffrey Godet

Esker ownership is part of our overall Business Process Automation solution of that business line. In the Business Process Automation, we have a range of portfolio of solutions that we offer to our customers. We have different one and one of them on the Dutch for part of the Dutch is leveraging the technology in our partnership with Esker. So it's our own business process automation solution.

We had in particular, our customer communication platform called OMS or OMS cloud [ph] [indiscernible] there are a lot of different items. Our goal for Business Process Automation is to build or receive the most coherent and integrated platform leveraging different components or modules or products, some that we could build ourselves, some we could leverage from partners. It is always a decision what is best to make, or to partner, and in some cases, we partner when it makes sense.

The partnership with Esker is very satisfying from that perspective. We have had access to good technology. We have been able to nurture that energy over the past few years. What we've done is leveraging that technology and specifically apply them to a particular type of customers and we have mostly leveraged the technology of Esker in France. So it's now representing of all the initiatives that we have in the different countries.

We have tried to expand this go-to-market to other countries, but it's very recent. So it doesn't have yet meaningful impact to our numbers for example in North America, or the U.K. or Germany. So over the next four years, obviously we're going to look at how we could phase the development overall of a platform of business process automations.

The JV, we have a JV which is really a JV to be able to access that technology. So in terms of the business model with them and we access the technology and exchange of it, we have royalty fees that we pay to Esker.

Unidentified Analyst

The size of the business itself?

Geoffrey Godet

We're not disclosing the specific number related to the JV as both Esker and I are publicly traded company. So you need to see with Esker probably if they shared that information, but I don't believe that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Geoffrey Godet

Thank you. I can see a question over there.

Michael Lamla

Thank you, Michael Lamla, Agricultural Bank of China. With regard to the growth in North America of the Mail related business, is this rather a churn in the market developments that you observe, or an outperformance of Quadient with regard to its competitors?

Geoffrey Godet

Good, good question. The mail market, not our solution, it was now another franking machine visit, the mail volume has been declining worldwide. The level of decline by countries is different from one country to another as part of the time that is spent with the team and Jean-François to look at the last 10 years, we've seen different level of decline over the years.

European countries and some European countries in particular has been more extreme in that decline, even though they go through phases, so it's not a steady decline either. So you have peaks sometimes and then slow down either generated by government regulation, different context, like cyclical or economical aspect.

The U.S. had had a volume decline as well, but a much lower volume decline than the other countries, mostly and I have been living in the U.S. for 15 years, I became American, mostly because we consume letters and mail very differently than in Europe. So just the marketing, direct marketing activities, how the banks are structured, the lack of strong regulation and standardization, for example, in the banking industry, where you have way more 5000 community banks, for example, in the U.S. compared to Europe, where you have a few big banks that could basically organize some of the – the way they send information of structured data is different.

So there's a lot of different reasons why the mail volume decline is little bit different in the U.S. So that's the first thing to make the difference between North America and Europe. After that, we have also a competition situation that is different for us in North America versus France, if we take a comparison, where in France, we’re the market leader, whereas in North America, we’re the challenger. Roughly we estimated PV [ph] from a revenue perspective I think is around 70% of market share, where we have around 20%. So we're in a challenging -- or challenger position, which also gives us naturally more opportunity if we do things right, and we care about it, and we want to invest to potentially grow more market share compared to that.

But most importantly is what is related to our strategy and that I have announced. And as much I was a digital guy for many years, I strongly believe today that in this market in that particular situation, knowing the competition that we have, and especially looking at the product range that we have, and the synergies that exists between our hardware solution on the mid-segment in particular, that will respond better to the evolving needs of the customers because if you look even at large banks, for example or large providers of mail, volume wise, they will potentially have less, but it's the mix of how they send those letters, that is going to change.

And they will do more personalization, more customizations, which means in the hardware, you need to have more flexibility and we have new machine and equipment that we have that is actually I think better positioned to respond to those needs and the competition. One, two, I think we have a very strong organization overall in terms of nurturing the installed customer base and it’s in particularly true in North America where the team is doing an excellent job on that front.

And then finally, it’s also looking at in a smart way, pragmatic way where we could invest on go-to-market and find particular pockets areas where we could gain either deals or market share specifically. So we've been very smart at knowing your data, knowing our market, and invest where it makes sense, not just in North America, we are seeing improvement also in a few other areas today.

So it's -- which the answer is a complex one, it's a matter of both. And it's still very early. So this way, I really want to be careful here, whether we're happy to recognize that strong performance, it is a recurring business model, usually for five years was rental over five years, it was leasing over five years. So the gain and the improvements you make on one quarter or semester doesn't reflect a five-year improvement of the model. Right? So we are obviously seeing good signs that we're making some progress. But I want to remain really cautious in particular in the progress we're making here. And I think we need to see a few more semesters to confirm that we're going in the right direction here.

And especially as we get to the level, we see an improvement, whatever level we can, I think it could be lower. We've seen a lot of variation in previous years from quarter-to-quarter or semester-to-semester so this way, we need to see behind us a few more past performance to confirm that the improvement is there. And two, whatever level we could think we could sustain differently and moving forward.

Jean-Francois Granjon

Jean-Francois Granjon from ODDO BHF. Two question please, first one, could you give us some more color regarding the contribution of each of four divisions to the earnings and to spend the €93 million EBIT? And the second question is for the other activity sorry, so you have reached the breakeven level for the H1, do you expect those, such or the sale level for all the full-year or operating earnings next year? Thank you.

Geoffrey Godet

Good morning, Jean-Francois. Good questions. In major operation, we do provide the breakdown of performance from the revenue perspective of the solution within major operations. We do not break down today the contribution of each solution with major operations. For particular reason is that we are building an integrated operation where we leverage common infrastructure into go-to-market in marketing organization and our North American organization with a single leadership fulfill marketing for sales et cetera for support that is taking to market and supporting the customers on each of the four solutions.

So looking at the contribution today at what would be the big [indiscernible] solution would not be relevant. We would have so many keys of education that would not make sense. Now it doesn't mean that in the future, we cannot find ways to even provide better assessment and sharing the performance of each, but we are not breaking down that today.

On additional operations, same thing, we do not provide specific guidance on each of the two operations, whether for major operations or whether for additional operations we provide no review of the guidance communication at the yearly level at the group level, not by operations.

What I could say on additional provision is to repeat what Jean-François has been sharing is that in the improvement we've seen in the first semester there were two parts, one is related to implement on the cost base and the improvement that we've been able to make. The other one is also related to top line, because we have been having strong growth in H1 especially driven by one off deals and license deals. So these are not recurring items that may or may not happen in H2.

Nicolas Tabor

Good morning. Nicolas Tabor from MainFirst. I have a few questions still on organic growth by segments. So for the business process automation in Q2, you had some kind of slowdown. Could you explain that? I think that there was some pretty exceptional in Q1, but does that mean your Q2 should be more reflective of the level of growth you should expect for H2? And then for Parcel Lockers as well we showed an acceleration in Q2, so I think there was also some reason from Q1 from that. So should we expect H2 to be more like Q2 or even some more acceleration if the revenue is more back-end loaded? Thank you very much.

Geoffrey Godet

Okay, very good question. So on business process automation, we had a 37.1% growth in Q1 and 8.6% growth in Q2. What we have said in Q1 is that we have among our solution in Business Process Automation, not all of them, but some of them have seasonal activities with our customers.

So if we take the example, in particular of that portion of the business related to a new test solution in related to the partnership that we have in leveraging the Esker technology, the property managers, the [indiscernible] in France, for example have a higher activity at the beginning of the year, which is a yearly activity. They produce more information related to the official documents they need to send and these activities is only happening and it change from year-to-year. But from January, sometime it started later up to May, March and it could spill over into Q2. So there's a little bit of that, but it is overall in the first semester and usually weighted on the first quarter.

So that was the reason of the stronger level which we have explained in Q1. And therefore in Q2, we usually look at a lower level I think, just because we're on an ongoing basis. But in addition in Q2 here, we've said also comparison basis, for example, in the U.K., that it was pretty high last year and related to more license deals. So overall, we had a lower Q2. I think the H1 performance is more representative that of the balance, it’s just that in Q1 and Q2 there were two different dynamic going on, it only did around 20.5%. That was the weight of the seasonal aspect in Q1.

Jean-François Labadie

So in Parcel Lockers, we have seen an acceleration in Q2 of the organic growth and this is mainly driven by the performance in the U.S., where basically we increase to gross coming from Parcel Pending and we had a very good business on the U.S. universities that we get the benefit in Q2 in particular. So these are the main reason for the increase from Q1 to Q2 in the Parcel Lockers business.

Nicolas Tabor

[Question Inaudible] expecting to that new company?

Geoffrey Godet

So in Q2 unless I’m mistaken, there was a catch-up in Q2 from the U.S. activity not related to Parcel Pending as we mentioned I think in Q1 if I remember well, the comments that we provided, we had some slowdown in the universities or had the orders, but they were not installed. So we benefited from the catch-up of those installations happening in Q2, because we recognized the new ones their lockers are implemented. So there's a little bit of boost in Q2 benefiting mostly we get a benefit from in the U.S. Yes, we could take a webcast question, I guess in the meantime.

Gaële Le Men

Yes. We could take a webcast question I guess and then the time?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so we have some questions from the webcast. Can you give us the cost related to the change from Quadient to Neopost?

Geoffrey Godet

Around €3 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Geoffrey Godet

That is a very specific answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you also give us the profitability of Parcel Pending in H1?

Geoffrey Godet

No. So, same as an answer that I give Jean-Francois. We are not breaking down the profitability of each of our businesses in H1 or for the year. We have the profitability of the company at major operation level for segment at additional operations the second segment level.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Geoffrey, and I have another one. What are your expectations or this is maybe for Jean-François. What are your expectations for M&A related costs in H2? Jean-Francois?

Jean-François Labadie

It's difficult to say depending on the level of M&A activity that we will experience in the second semester, but depending on the events, we could have the same cost as last year or a slight increase.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, and Geoffrey, could you give us an update on the M&A activity please?

Geoffrey Godet

Before I actually respond to the question, just to respond to the question of the profitability of the Parcel Lockers for Parcel Pending is to go to more detail on the reason and what is going on in the operation side. Even with the acquisition of Parcel Pending, we're not letting Parcel Pending as a standalone company. We're integrating Parcel Pending and as a result, we're materializing also the supply chain that we had within Quadient versus the supply chain of Parcel Pending.

And we're also having the Parcel Lockers solution team of Quadient in the U.S. working with the Parcel Lockers team of Parcel Pending. So we are integrating and mutulizing [ph] infrastructure, and therefore even providing the profitability of Parcel Pending by itself would not be representative anymore. And the further we integrate the rest of the level it would be. I just wanted to take that opportunity, and I'm sorry again.

Unidentified Analyst

So yes, thank you for the additional information. So yes, if you could update on the level of M&A activity we are doing at the moment?

Geoffrey Godet

Sure. So again, our M&A team, which we have had a new leader that came on board from the U.S. Brandon Batt, he's been stressing his organization since the beginning of the year. Last year, it started but it continued this year. This team is not in charge of just of acquisition, they look at the full lifecycle of our corporate lifecycle to acquire a company, integrate companies and also taking care of the divestment in case it happens or potentially even different type of exits.

So it's a team that has been fairly busy recently of the year very active to support the business and obviously, our full M&A strategy in the reshaping of the portfolio, they have done one acquisition since the beginning of the year, two divestments and continuing to prepare the rest of our strategy moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Still another question, this time related to Mail Related solutions. In all markets of France, but as well in the U.S., the question is our competitor Francotyp Australia is gaining market share, is it a concern for you in the mid-term or are they just gaining from a very low market share today? And if where -- what are they doing better than we do and why?

Geoffrey Godet

It is a good question. I may not be qualified to answer this question, as related to Francotyp Australia, but those information I’m not the one that we were looking at. First thing it is very difficult to compare market share in the Mail Related solution of the business, because you obviously, you need to define what market share are we talking about? Are we talking market share in terms of revenue? Are we talking market share in terms of numbers of customers, and the value of each customers from the low-end, the mid segment or the high-end segment has nothing to do with each other.

And each countries obviously have difference of performance. What I could really do is too high and single digit growth that we had in North America, knowing that we have a much bigger scale and looking that we have been able to stabilize the revenue as well in North America, that's what we see. I'm not sure I can put in context the information about Francotyp in North America in particular. In France, we obviously have the largest installed base because we're the leader of the market with more than 50% market share and same thing as you have bigger proportion potentially of the low end customers and the mid and maybe the numbers of machine versus the revenue could evolve.

But we are seen as the market leader in France and having in France, a much lower decline than we used to have. So we've been fairly satisfied with the performance of our Mail Related solution in France even though the decline is obviously a decline compared to a small organic growth in the U.S. I hope I have answered the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thank you, Geoffrey. I have another question. So it relates to the share of recurring revenue in Parcel Lockers. So, today recurring revenue in Parcel Lockers stands at 32% of total sales. What will be the mid-term target for recurring revenue in this segment?

Geoffrey Godet

This is a very interesting question. It's a difficult one to answer and it's an opportunity for me to explain the different business model that exists in the Parcel Locker business in general. In the U.S., the company that we have purchased is mostly, has been mostly focusing on the residential market in the U.S., which is the only really residential market that I've seen a pick-up acceleration and maturity. And we've bought the leader in that particular geography and segment.

And the model there has been mostly property managers of buildings of multifamily building to acquire from the hardware and with certain activities in terms of support, supporting obviously the lockers installed, supporting the new resident that comes in. So there is some time registration fees for new resident that comes if they go and move, storage or fees et cetera. So we have a small level of recurring activities, yes around the 30% level, a little less productive. So as we increase the installed base, we will have more and more recurring revenue progressively and we're at the beginning of that ramp-up.

Where we've seen which is not included obviously in the major operation and a summary on the Parcel Lockers business is also other model. We've been installing lockers for example in Japan, and we have a very successful installed base in Japan, the partnership we have was in [indiscernible] that is working really well and continue to work well. But this is the strategy there and the business model is an open network.

So the Open Network is that we do install and finance our self, the installation of the lockers everywhere in the country, making sure we have a dense network and then make sure we work on the usage of that network. And then we find ways to monetize that open network with our customers.

In that particular case, we will find different ways to monetize the network in Japan, either through rented capacity, we find carriers like Yamato, [indiscernible] others that says, we want to have a dedicated capacity in those Parcel Lockers, and guaranteed over seven years or five years over a period of time, which means recurring revenue guaranteed at 100% for some part of their locker business.

And then we're also seeing in the Parcel Lockers business in Japan that we have the opportunity to not necessarily rent capacity, but have a paper use. So for people that don't make the investment of front or secure operating capacity from our network, we can marginally have higher price on the paper use which is every time we lock a parcel is being used in the locker, there is a fee in the transaction which will not be fully recurring, but it would be based on volume.

So we have those three options in mind and as we look at how we will evolve our Parcel Locker solution business, we will obviously monitor how and what is the best way for us to go after that. So hence the difference where we have a 100% recurring model almost in Japan and a 25%, 30% recurring model in the U.S. today.

Now within the U.S. we have seen and we've experienced the same thing which is a more one-off model with maintenance and support in the universities. What we're seeing within residential is that we're also providing to this property managers subscription which would be kind of an equivalent of a SaaS or recurring way, instead of the property manager to finance it from the purchase of the locker and its installation, we will provide a subscription base. So it is a small portion of the revenue today, so it's way too early to be able to know how it could evolve.

But in particular for example, in H1 we did have more subscription than last year and more than we had in a little bit. It is marginal, so not worth mentioning, but it is a trend, so we are testing the different model. Financially, we at Quadient love recurring model. This is the strength of Quadient today. So being able to see how we could potentially increase in the future, the recurring model of the Parcel Lockers business in the U.S. would be look favorably, but there's no commitment we could take today, we're still in the testing phase on how the market reacts to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Geoffrey. I don’t have any more questions on the webcast.

Geoffrey Godet

We have got another question here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just one more question. Could you maybe an update on that other additional operations such as graphics, or CVP-500? What do you expect, do you want to disposal or not or what is the situation today?

Geoffrey Godet

So for those other solutions that are not related to our major solution, in additional operations, yes, we have businesses like ProShip, which is a shipping software solution, we have other shipping software solution that we provide in U.K. In France we have the graphic business, we do have CVPs. They have been declining in the first semester, but again, we look at it making sure we work on each one of them. The strategy is the same for all the additional operations which is either to exit in case we can’t help them contribute through our strategic plan.

But if we can make them contribute to the strategic plan, we do today, we fight on every front because we have a dedicated team that are not focused on the rest. They have the time to look for example, that ProShip and make sure in ProShip we are getting new customers, we improve the business, we have spent R&D money, and as long as we see the growth on that, we're happy. Now we also need to look at condition as we did. But we're going to look at overall the additional operations, not necessarily one by one. We want to make sure they have some leverage to overall improve the performance, either by going, improving or exiting those businesses.

So yes, there's always the option of divestment and exit at some point, but it's an alternative. It will always be there anyway for our new businesses. What I want the team to focus on is, how to improve those businesses as quickly as we can. So improvement and growth is the main focus. The alternative is obviously there, strongly if we can find in a reasonable timeframe within a strategic plan, a solution.

No chance for last question, so few seconds before we wrap-up. We spent quite some time this morning. So thank you very much for coming. I welcome you again for Quadient and thank you for your time. I hope we answered well your questions, and it was interesting. Thank you. I look forward to seeing you next time.