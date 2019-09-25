The Pressure To Deliver Grows As Take-Two's Stock Price Rises

With no dividend in place it may be smart to look elsewhere for better market value following an incredible 6 month run-up.

Take-Two Interactive's stock has been hot over the past few months, but still provides an opportunity for as much as 10-20% growth going forward.

A Hot Stock To Hold

Back in January I wrote an SA Editor's Pick Article on Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) potential for growth with a strong lineup of games throughout 2019 and 2020 being projected. Since that article the stock has climbed as high as 40% to highs near the $140 range before settling back down to the mid $120's where it currently sits. Big name analysts such as Benchmark continue to stand behind the stock as momentum from upcoming game releases help keep the tailwinds blowing. Benchmark even went on to mention the Grand Theft Auto VI release as a "growth catalyst", one of the main points of my last article and one opportunity that will be coming more prevalent into play in oncoming quarters.

After a substantial run up I recommend holding the stock at current prices, but continuing to accumulate below the $120 mark would be a move for those willing to hold long term and ride the wave of a new GTA era backed by support from leading names such as NBA 2K (Figure-1).

(Figure-1) NBA 2K20 Released In September With A "Legend Edition" Featuring Now Retired Dwayne Wade

Remaining Returns

Back when I last wrote on Take-Two Entertainment, the stock was drastically undervalued with both video game stocks and high growth stocks struggling to gain any ground. Since then the overall market has bounced back well and the video game sector is looking much more relatively fair priced overall.

The company does have a number of potential catalysts lined up for the current and upcoming quarters, so although the stock has reached a generally fair price it looks like it will pay to hold long-term. Fall releases such as NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, Borderlands 3, and more big name game releases will sustain income while new online content such as GTA's Diamond Casino Resort and Red Dead's Frontier Pursuits should bring in additional growth through renewed traffic and in-game purchases.

Being in early before big releases is a main key to riding TTWO's growth. As mentioned GTA VI will surely bring big numbers, but other large future releases to watch include Disintegration, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, and mobile games such as Champions Destiny.

Analyst price targets are as high as $150 for TTWO with the average estimate falling more in the $136 range (Figure-2). This would indicate an upside from anywhere between 10-20% still available for shareholders if the broader market remains optimistic on the sector.

(Figure-2) Despite A Nice Quarter, TTWO Still Has Room To Run According To Analysts

As far as downside goes Take-Two lands in the middle for risk compared to competitors EA (EA) and Activision (ATVI) in my opinion. Activision has gone through considerable volatility in recent months and has gone on a recent rally making it the riskiest of the group, while inversely EA has fallen of late and now rests with the lowest P/E ratio at just 21x forward earnings. Based on analyst's low end targets and competitors P/E ratio discounts I see approximately 8-12% potential downside risk at current prices. Because the risk is nearly as high as the reward at the current prices I am not recommending buying at these prices, but it may still pay to hold TTWO until at least the announcement of GTA VI which could come as soon as March 2020.

If insider trading is any indication, it may even be time to sell TTWO. Insider's have been taking their gains and selling since this summer with around $20 M in shares reported sold in Q2 & Q3 alone.

In Conclusion

Take-Two Interactive has had a small pullback since their most recent rally. The stock is still trading at a premium as games such as NBA 2K20 struggle to deliver increased numbers. With plenty of new games on the horizon TTWO has the most potential for growth vs. peers, but with that comes heightened potential for downside. The stock is risky, but should pay off for those willing to patiently wait the return of hit name, Grand Theft Auto. For those looking to get into the hot gaming sector there are better value names out there such as Electronic Arts. With no dividend and around 10% downside risk, TTWO has transitioned from one of my favorite picks for 2019 to a strong hold at best following the powerful 6 month run (Figure-3).

(Figure-3) The 6 Month Chart For TTWO Shows The Run Up For The Stock And The Potential Overvaluation Based Upon P/E Ratio

The pressure to deliver on new games will continue to surmount as the company has the most anticipated growth (Trading at ~47x earnings) of the big three names. The company has done well so far releasing record breaking games such as Red Dead and GTA and continuing to keep up with new, exciting in game content. This will need to continue for TTWO to break through to new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.