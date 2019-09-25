Freshpet Isn't So Fresh At This Valuation

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

We liked Freshpet (FRPT) before, given its differentiated product, strong growth, and hidden profitability. Unfortunately, the stock has run up too much, and we don't think there is much upside left at this point. With the market rotating into value stocks, we believe Freshpet could be hit hard.

Decent performance

If you had followed our advice and bought on the August pullback, you would have netted 30%+ gains in a month. However, at close to $50, and with a rough macroeconomic environment, the stock doesn't look very attractive now.

Data by YCharts Value has outperformed momentum recently, as the chart above shows, and many of the high growth stocks we have followed have collapsed. With Freshpet being a clear momentum stock (it ran up over 700% since 2016), it will likely get hit substantially if investors start pulling their money out of momentum stocks. The small potential upside doesn't compensate investors for the sizable potential downside they could face if Freshpet stock collapses as there is little supporting Freshpet's current valuation.

Freshpet is also extremely vulnerable to the economic cycle, unlike most other growth companies. Investors need to realise that Freshpet is a premium pet food company. It is very unlikely that people will continue to buy premium pet food if the economy isn't doing very well, and consumers are spending less on things in general. There are plenty of cheaper alternatives to Freshpet like feeding your pets leftovers, which we believe consumers will switch to if they want to save some money in a slowing economy.

Fundamentals aren't great

Freshpet's fundamentals are terrible for a company with its valuation. It raised $28mil in long-term debt, which just makes it more vulnerable to a downturn to the economic cycle. It generates barely any adjusted OCF and negative FCF.

Economies of Scale also aren't really showing up, with SGA costs rising 24%, nearly at the same rate of growth as revenues. While Freshpet reported strong adjusted EBITDA growth in Q1, Q2 was the complete opposite, with adjusted EBITDA shrinking over 50% due to higher advertising costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $1.2 million, down $1.3 million versus year ago, largely due to a $4.8 million increase in our advertising investment, in part behind a second advertising campaign that positions Freshpet as the next generation of pet food, one that is consistent with the values you have for the food you feed the other members of your family. Q2 2019 earnings call

Although management mentioned that advertising spending is mostly done during the front half of the year, it raises questions of how much of the growth this quarter was driven by advertising spend.

Management also mentioned that they had increased pricing recently for many products and were happy that volume wasn't impacted.

While this is still early, our volume growth has not been impacted by the price increases, despite the fact that we took very sizable price increases ranging from 7% to 17% on select items rather than taking a 2% price increase on the whole line. This demonstrates the strength of the Freshpet brand offerings and enabled us to improve the gross margin on the items that consume a disproportionate amount of our line time and with us lower margin. This improvement in gross margin has already begun to flow through our P&L. Q1 2019 earnings call

We're doubtful whether this strategy will work in the future, especially in tougher economic conditions, especially since Freshpet's products already command a premium price. Price increases accounted for 200bps of net sales growth in the quarter.

Freshpet also operates a very labor-intensive business model which uses kitchens to prepare the food. This means FCF is likely to be negative for a while. The business model isn't very scalable, and Freshpet will likely need to raise capital at some point to continue growing.

Strong insider selling

Insiders have been selling the stock for quite some time now. Unlike most of the other overvalued companies we follow, however, Freshpet actually does have an insider buy, but this is far outnumbered by the numerous insider sales at prices similar to the current price. The insider buy, meanwhile, was conducted below the $40 level, which is substantially lower than the current price. We believe this shows that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at current prices.

Source: insiderinsights

There was also a sale by a large shareholder, MidOcean, which offered a 9.2% stake in its entirety. This is a pretty significant red flag, considering the entire stake was sold. This likely meant the shareholder believed that there will be little to no chance of short-term share price appreciation. Significant shareholders usually know far more about a company than most retail investors, so we believe following the "smart money" out is the better decision currently.

High valuation

Freshpet also trades at an extremely high valuation, with a P/S close to 7 despite it having below 30% sales growth and despite the fact that it is a pet food manufacturer, not a technology company. The company literally reports numbers to the dollar yet has a billion-dollar valuation.

Although the TAM is large, as described in our last article, the high price of the food brings into question how many people can even afford Freshpet, much less consider buying it.

Even among the highly overvalued, capital-intensive stocks we've seen, none of them are trading at 7x sales. Many are trading at 4x sales or less, and we believe this is what Freshpet's fair value should be around in the short term. In the long term, Freshpet could go much lower if investors start favoring value over growth.

Takeaway

Overall, Freshpet doesn't offer a compelling margin of safety at this price, especially with the allure of high-growth stocks fading in the current macroeconomic environment. Its valuation is frothy, and insiders and major shareholders are getting out as quickly as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.