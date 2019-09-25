The Cheesecake Factory Is Well-Positioned, An Efficient Capital Allocator, With Acquisitions Accelerating Growth

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), a long-standing leader in upscale, casual-dining, owns and operates 219 restaurants throughout the US (including Puerto Rico) and Canada, comprised of

Internationally, 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mexico, Mainland China and Hong Kong. CAKE also operates 2 bakery production facilities, in California and North Carolina that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers.

Photo: The Cheesecake Factory at The Mall at Millenia

Capital continues to be allocated efficiency

Annual cash from operations has been trending up since 2010:

Source: Seeking Alpha / SEC filings

CAKE continues to allocate capital in a shareholder-friendly and efficient manner. The plan includes reinvesting in its assets, paying a progressive dividend and repurchasing common shares, while evaluating potential growth opportunities.

The Company places heavy emphasis on share repurchases ($1bn+), aiming to reduce Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (WASO) by 3% per year. In fact, since 2010 the share count has fallen by ~25%, from ~60.5M shares to ~46.2M, which supports per share metrics, including the dividend.

Source: CAKE July Investor Presentation, slide 37

CAKE has set out a long-term financial objective of 13%-14% average targeted total return to shareholders (EPS + dividend), which consists of revenue growth, share repurchases and debt repayments, as illustrated in the table below.

Source: CAKE July Investor Presentation, slide 32

In terms of revenue growth:

1. CAKE will continue to expand within current geographies (opportunity for 300 domestic and 8-10 Canadian locations over time).

2. CAKE will continue expanding international licensed presence.

3. CAKE continues to outperform the industry in terms of comparable sales:

Source: CAKE July Investor Presentation, slide 34

4. The acquisition of North Italia and FRC (Fox Restaurant Concepts) positions the Company for significant growth:

Source: CAKE July Investor Presentation, slide 31

The anticipated annual unit growth for CAKE is ~3% whilst for North Itala ~20%+ and FRC ~20%. For example, North Italia currently has 20 locations in 9 states & Washington D.C., with potential for 200 domestic locations over time. FRC will serve as an incubation engine innovating concepts of the future. Besides North Italia, one out of the following FRC concepts might prove to be the next home run.

The Combined Company is expected to be an experiential dining category leader with nearly $3bn in pro forma 2020 revenues and anticipated 8%+ revenue growth. The acquisitions, funded with an upsized revolving credit facility and cash on hand, are expected to be neutral to EPS in fiscal 2020 and accretive thereafter.

The share price follows cash from operations and EPS

As displayed in the graph below, since 2010, CAKE's share price has closely followed cash from operations and EPS:

Data by YCharts

The aforementioned revenue growth drivers will result in continued growth in cash from operations. This, in conjunction with share repurchases, debt repayments, etc, will lead to continued EPS growth over time, and eventually the share price will follow. I believe that CAKE's existing brands have tremendous potential and the acquisition of North Italia and Fox Restaurant Concepts will further reinforce its leadership position in experiential dining as well as accelerate growth.

To summarize, the share count keeps on falling and the Company keeps on growing. Over the next few years, operating cash is set to be meaningfully higher and the share count substantially lower, based on the Company's aim to reduce the share count by 3% per annum. As such, EPS is set to surge and the share price will follow. I initiated my position in the mid $30s and may add to my position over time, depending on market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.