Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending

Earlier this week, I read an interesting article from fellow Seeking Alpha Bluesea Research suggesting that technology giant Apple (AAPL) will see its buyback program ending soon. While I agree that the company's recent history has changed the short term math a bit, I think the article made some critical errors that make the situation look a bit too negative.

First of all, let's take a quick review of Apple's capital return plan, which started back in fiscal 2012. As a reminder, the company's fiscal year ends in September, not the usual calendar period many other names use. With the company having a huge net cash position, a combination of dividends, net share settlements, and share repurchases have returned almost $400 billion since. The chart below provides the key details.

(Source: Apple capital return plan document, seen here)

In the past six quarters, the company has brought its net cash position down by more than a third, from $163 billion to $102 billion. That's primarily because management stepped in with some huge quarterly share repurchases. Five quarters saw at least $17 billion spent, much more than the previous couple of years. That gets me to this key point made in the other article:

Apple's net cash position in the latest quarter was $102 billion. This is down from $113 billion in the previous quarter. Apple's net cash position was $130 billion at the end of 2018. It has reduced the net cash by $28 billion in the last two quarters. At the current pace, it will reduce another $84 billion in net cash by end of 2020. A back of the envelope calculation shows that Apple would be left with $18 billion in net cash at the end of 2020.

On the face of it, the argument seems logical. If Apple reduces its net cash position by $28 billion every six months until the end of calendar 2020, then the reduction will leave it with just $18 billion in net cash. However, there are a couple of very key items missing from this analysis that really skew the argument, and they must be discussed to get the complete picture.

First, Apple's net cash position has dropped recently partially because of timing. In the six calendar months of 2019, which are two of Apple's three slowest quarters of the year, free cash flow has totaled a little more than $18.4 billion. In the first fiscal quarter, last year's December holiday period, free cash flow was more than $23.3 billion. Over the next six quarters, Apple will have two of those holiday periods, meaning free cash flow will be more than one might expect looking at just the past two periods.

Another thing to consider is what happens once Apple gets to a cash neutral position. Regardless of when that does actually occur, the company still produces tremendous free cash flow each fiscal year, averaging about $58 billion per fiscal year over the last five (not counting the period we are currently in) as seen below. This year was a down year thanks to last year's holiday disappointment, but earnings should rise moving forward and that likely will boost free cash flow at least a little.

(Source: Apple quarterly/annual filings, seen here. Fiscal 2019 number has been projected by author based on first 9 months' results in current fiscal year versus prior one.)

So if the company generates even $60 billion in free cash flow per fiscal year moving forward, what is that money going to be spent on? Well, the dividend is currently running at about $14 billion a year, and let's assume another $10 billion per goes to debt repayments and $1 billion goes to acquisitions. That would leave $35 billion a year to go to share repurchases, meaning Apple could still buy back more than $8 billion a quarter and still be at a cash neutral position. Share repurchases could be even more if interest rates remain really low and management chooses to go into a net debt position.

There is also one other important part to remember. As the company reduces its share count further by the quarter, the buyback becomes even more important for the same number of shares repurchased. For example, when the share count after the split was about 6.5 billion, a 100 million share count reduction would improve EPS by 1.54%. Now we are roughly at 4.5 billion shares, meaning every 100 million lowering now boosts EPS by 2.22%. The benefit only increases exponentially from here.

Now there are certainly some ways management could limit the buyback's potential moving forward. Perhaps there is a major strategy change and a major acquisition is announced, one that spends a lot of cash unlike previous history. I don't see that, but it must be mentioned. Another is that management decides to slow down the buyback with the stock near all-time highs. This hurts the situation in the short-term, but would extend the life of the program. Finally, if we were to see a major spike in interest rates, perhaps management decides to be more of a saver. With even a 10-year Treasury yielding less than 2% this is unlikely, but if that number was much higher the argument does change.

In the end, I don't think Apple investors have to worry about the company's buyback ending anytime soon. While the net cash position has dropped in the first half of calendar 2019, these are two of the company's slowest quarters. By the end of next year, we'll see two more huge free cash flow holiday periods, and even after that, free cash flow of $60 billion or so a year still allows for plenty of share repurchases. With the buyback reducing the share count further and further, the impact on EPS will only grow.

