Unfortunately, Despegar Continues To Disappoint

My valuation model suggests a fair value for DESP of $8.63 and implies a 24% potential downside. Therefore, I believe it's best to avoid DESP for now.

There have been some positive developments for DESP. Overall, it appears that management remains focused on improving its value proposition and performing opportunistic M&A.

The Argentinian economic slump has given the upper hand to the Socialists. The left is favored in the next presidential election, and the market seems to be discounting this.

These macroeconomic headwinds have caused DESP to contract for the first time since 2016. As a result, DESP has had a series of quarterly misses that have punished the shares.

Unfortunately, we see that the Argentinian downturn continues to weigh down DESP's outlook. In my opinion, this won't change anytime soon.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) is suffering from the Argentinian economic winter. In my previous articles, I expressed my optimism for the shares mostly due to Macri's business-friendly policies. Nevertheless, it seems that this rosy outlook never materialized. As a result, DESP continues to miss expectations quarter after quarter. In this article, I've updated my valuation on DESP in light of the most recent analyst forecasts. Unfortunately, it seems that DESP is currently overvalued by 24%. Thus, I believe it's best to avoid the shares for now.

Overview

Despegar.com continues to be challenged by a terrible macro environment. In particular, Argentina continues to be a cruel blow for the company. Nevertheless, management's efforts are commendable in light of DESP's massive headwinds. It is undeniable that DESP's results are starting to show cracks. In fact, for the first time in the past few years, the company is expected actually to contract. So naturally, investors are likely starting to price in a potentially busted growth story. I believe that these factors, coupled with a ruthless recession in Argentina, continue to weigh down the shares.

Source: Reuters. Analysts are forecasting a contraction for DESP's top line for the first time since its 2016.

So, let's touch first on the previously mentioned macroeconomic weakness. After all, it is clear that Despegar seems to be very closely correlated with the Argentinian and Brazilian economies. If you read my past articles on Despegar, you'd know that I've been mostly optimistic about the company and a potential turnaround. This is because I think DESP's business itself is healthy and well managed. So, DESP's investment thesis largely depended on a macroeconomic rebound. This would have ultimately acted as a secular tailwind for the shares.

Unfortunately, the opposite has played out. As you're probably well aware by now, the Argentinian president Mauricio Macri has underperformed expectations. As a result, it seems that Argentinians are once again returning to the Socialist alternative. This is a sad turn of events for the company. After all, my optimism on the shares stemmed from the pro-business policies that Macri was trying to implement. However, it seems that ultimately, inflation has derailed any hopes of a swift recovery of the Argentinian economy. Thus, the political blowback has once again given the upper hand to the Socialists in Argentina. As it stands, the Socialists are favorites to win the next presidential election. Thus, the market seems to be pricing in these odds.

One-time items

Furthermore, the company recently suffered from a particularly lackluster second quarter. Management said Q2 suffered mainly due to one-off items. In particular, the company noted that they made significant investments in brand repositioning. They chose to perform this repositioning in Q2 because it tends to be a soft quarter for DESP. Still, according to management, by July, the trend in ASPs and sales was picking up again. In particular, DESP noted that Brazil and Mexico were starting to rebound very positively. Also, Argentina seemed to be stabilizing. So, even though Q2 suffered from these expenses, it appears that DESP is already recovering.

The second extraordinary item was the cessation of operations of Avianca in Brazil. Unfortunately, this adversely impacted DESP's Brazilian results for Q2 2019. However, going forward, this shouldn't weight on DESP's future performance. Thus, these two items combined amplified the effects of the soft Latin American economies. As a result, it's no wonder why DESP missed Q2 expectations by such a whopping 16.8% (expected EPS of -$0.197 versus actual EPS of -$0.230).

Positive developments

We continue to improve functionality and usability, and mobile now accounts for 38% of total transactions, up 552 basis points from the same period of last year. - Damian Scokin, DESP's CEO.

Nevertheless, there are some positive developments. For example, the company finished its acquisition of Viajes Falabella in Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. Also, DESP's mobile transactions have increased by 552 basis points, which show that DESP's mobile efforts are starting to pay off.

Moreover, I believe that the Latin American slow-down does have its potential opportunities. After all, DESP is in a strong position due to its ample cash reserves and should be capable of surviving the recession. This is unlike DESP's smaller competitors, which are suffering much and are starting to consider selling out to companies like DESP. As a result, the OTA industry seems ripe for consolidation. In my view, once LATAM picks up again, the remaining companies (like DESP) will be well-positioned to reap the rewards.

Thus, this recession is washing out much weaker competitors. However, DESP's strong balance sheet and size allows it to weather the economic slowdown much better than smaller travel agencies. Thus, I think that once Latin America recovers, DESP will likely end up with a larger market share. In fact, this is something we're already seeing. You see, in DESP's last earnings call, management commented that they've still managed to gain market share despite their massive headwinds.

Nevertheless, despite all these headwinds and excluding Avianca Brazil, we gained 20 basis points of market share. - Damian Scokin, DESP's CEO.

If you think about it, something similar happened to the US banking sector during the financial crisis. The most reliable banks absorbed their weaker counterparts. Then, once the recession ended, they bounced sharply and rewarded their investors very nicely. So in the end, industry consolidation could be a silver lining for DESP.

So what we see is that the sector we are gaining share from is the small mom and pop offline agencies... - Damian Scokin, DESP's CEO.

Moreover, management noted that it is probably gaining market share from smaller mom and pop agencies. I also think that DESP is starting to gain some market share due to its recent acquisition as well. Furthermore, DESP may be benefiting from its focus on its value proposition. Management noted that its efforts on its loyalty program are probably paying off very nicely. Although management didn't feel like sharing much more details, this type of loyalty program should increase DESP's repeat customers. Thus, this initiative can potentially improve DESP's margins through lower marketing spending and higher sales.

Lastly, I also want to comment on one of DESP's latest initiatives. From what they said on their last earnings call, it seems that they're trying to target customers during the initial stages of their travel plans. DESP referred to this step as the "inspiration" stage. According to management, they believe that if they can influence customers in the right direction, they can deepen their relationship with customers and generate repeat sales. In my view, this also can increase consumer satisfaction and word of mouth marketing. Furthermore, I think that the potential for analytics, big data, and AI is tremendous and should eventually have a significant impact on DESP.

Valuation

Finally, I want to touch on the company's valuation. As previously mentioned, DESP's assessment hinges on our assumed macroeconomic bias. After all, if we presume continuing deterioration on the currencies of the countries in which the company operates, then the company's outlook is going to remain challenging. On the other hand, if the emerging markets in general rebound and the dollar weakens, then a turnaround is entirely possible. In particular, I believe it is essential to focus on Argentina because it is DESP's biggest market. Therefore, my valuation model will have three scenarios based on analysts' expectations. I believe this should incorporate reasonably well DESP's macroeconomic outlook.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that DESP still has some more downside. Unfortunately, it seems that the implied valuation of the updated analyst forecasts is $8.63, which means a 24% potential downside from here. In my view, this updated valuation model shows how terrible the Argentinian recession has been for DESP's prospects. Furthermore, I believe that until Argentina starts recovering, the odds are that DESP will continue to disappoint expectations.

Conclusion

DESP continues to face macroeconomic headwinds, and I don't see any reason to expect any changes to this outlook any time soon. Given the fact that DESP seems to be extremely sensitive to the Argentinian economy, it doesn't seem like DESP stock price will turnaround soon either. Nevertheless, I do think that over the long-term DESP is positioning itself as a leader in the OTA market for Latin America. After all, consolidation should allow DESP to continue cheaply buying out its competition. Also, DESP's initiatives should continue to improve its value proposition and strengthen its relationship with consumers.

Overall, DESP seems to be a bit overpriced, given its lowered outlook. It's undeniable that DESP's recent series of missed quarters has severely damaged what once was an emerging market growth story. Now, investors should look forward to stabilization, rather than growth. In my view, DESP's priorities should pivot towards weathering the Argentinian recession with prudence, instead of looking for additional growth verticals. After all, DESP's strong balance sheet is arguably its strongest selling point. So, it'd be a shame if management allows that to deteriorate. Thus, due to DESP's uncertain outlook, I think it's best to continue to remain on the sidelines for now. Ultimately, DESP's time will come eventually, if management plays their cards right.

