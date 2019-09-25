Silver Weekly: SIVR's Dual Personality Can Be Confusing

We retain our bullish outlook for SIVR in the near term, expecting a 10% upside.

Silver’s spec positioning remained light as of September 17 as ETF investors took some profits as of September 20.

SIVR found its bottom at our September low forecast of $17/share on September 13, before rebounding powerfully, thanks to a resurgence of haven bids on growing recession fears.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

We maintain our constructive outlook on SIVR in the near term, arguing that silver, acting as a clear safe-haven in the current macro regime, should continue to be bid and outperform gold due to 1)its relatively better value proposition and 2)its lighter spec positioning.

Don’t underestimate silver’s safe-haven status at this current juncture.

We maintain our September high forecast of $20 per share for SIVR, implying a 10% upside from its current level

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds reduced their net long position in Comex silver for a second straight week in the week to September 17.

Although the net spec length has increased by 1,441 tonnes over the past month, it remains only at 26% of OI, that is, far below its historical high of 61% of OI.

From this perspective, we argue that silver’s spec positioning is light and ergo, the room for additional speculative buying in near term is large.

Implications for SIVR: The acute dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the silver futures market is bullish for silver spot prices, and therefore bodes well for the performance of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 94 tonnes of silver in the week to 20, after selling an even larger 290 tonnes in the prior week.

Interestingly, silver spot prices have increased markedly over the past two weeks, which suggests that the recent wave of profit-taking is not driven by systematic strategies; rather, this is the unwinding of long positions implemented by conservative traders, holding the view that silver has moved ahead of its fundamentals.

Still, silver ETF holdings have surged massively so far this year, up around 2,550 tonnes, according to our estimates. As the chart below illustrates, the recent wave of outflows is relatively very modest compared to the surge in ETF inflows in Q2.

Source: Orchid Research

In our view, silver continues to look cheap compared to gold and as we will show below, we believe that the recent pick-up in silver ETF selling is due to the lack of understanding from some investors about silver’s double personality, that is, the two different historical behaviours of silver prices, whether silver acts a risk assets (due to its fundamental exposure to the economic cycle as 50% of global silver demand stems from industrial applications) or a safe-haven (as gold used to be “money” in the old days and shares monetary characteristics with gold).

Implications for SIVR: Should ETF selling for silver continues, silver spot prices could come under pressure, undermining the performance of SIVR. However, we believe that buy on the dips will re-emerge sooner rather than later.

Silver: A safe-haven asset in the current macro regime

Our statistical work shows that the correlation between silver spot prices (relative to their 200dma to adjust for the trend) and J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI is not constant: it was highly positive in Q4 2018, suggesting that silver was acting like a risk-asset (sensitive to the economic cycle); whereas it is presently highly negative, suggesting that silver is now acting like a safe-haven.

As our chart below illustrates, silver has a double personality and traders need to understand the prevailing silver’s behavior in the current regime before acting accordingly.

In the current regime, the negative correlation between silver and the global manufacturing PMI signals that silver is a safe-haven asset. This explains why the recent deterioration in US macro data (especially the manufacturing sector) has elicited upward pressure on silver prices. This might confuse “fundamentalists” considering that a dominant part of silver demand comes from the industrial sector and as such, silver prices and the global manufacturing PMI should be intuitively positively correlated. But this is not always the case, as now.

Implications for SIVR: As the US economy enters the late phase of its economic cycle and signs for recession continue to multiply, we believe that safe-haven assets will continue to perform well in the near term. This is therefore positive for silver spot prices and SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We expect SIVR to perform well in the near term, mainly because 1)silver will enjoy safe-haven bids on growing recession fears, 2)silver looks cheap compared to other competitive safe-haven assets (like gold), and 3)silver’s spec positioning is light, suggesting plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side.

Against this backdrop, we retain our September high forecast of $20/share for SIVR, implying a 10% upside from here.

