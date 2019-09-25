HubSpot: Correction Buying Opportunity

Since hitting a peak in August, many high-growth stocks have hit technical correction points, including HubSpot (HUBS) - the CRM software company that's best known for evangelizing the benefits of inbound marketing. Throughout 2019, HubSpot has produced incredibly strong financial results, its revenue growth decelerating far less than expected. The dip, in my view, gives investors a well-timed opportunity to assess the bullish case for this stock:

Data by YCharts

HubSpot's bullish story rests on its balanced financial profile. Unlike many of its SaaS peers, HubSpot is a >30% y/y grower, while also managing to improve its margins. HubSpot has also long been a positive free cash flow company, and FCF has grown tremendously in the year to date. Especially amid a more uncertain market environment that keeps reacting in a whiplash fashion to the latest U.S.-China trade news, we've already seen the market rotate more toward value-oriented names that are producing reasonable bottom-line results alongside growth. HubSpot fits this bill perfectly.

Of course, HubSpot wins no points for niche industry. With CRM as its flagship product, HubSpot is already playing in one of the most competitive (though largest) subsectors of the enterprise software industry, up against some of the largest titans in software such as Salesforce.com (CRM) as well as smaller startups like SageCRM. Its positioning within CRM, however, is a bit more niche - its tools revolve around the concept of "inbound marketing," which focuses on targeting customers who have already taken an action to engage with a brand (by visiting a website and filling out contact details, for example). While larger applications like Salesforce can provide similar functionality, only HubSpot dedicates its product to inbound marketing - making it a thought leader in its space.

HubSpot also continues to push beyond its core capabilities. As shown in the slide below, taken from the company's most recent investor deck, HubSpot has added new modules that greatly extend its TAM:

Figure 1. HubSpot TAM extension Source: HubSpot 2Q19 investor deck

HubSpot's strong results validate its approach. Alongside its second-quarter results, HubSpot also raised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance to $663-$665 million, representing 29% y/y growth at the midpoint (one point higher than its previous estimate of $655.5-$658.5 million, or +28% y/y). Given HubSpot's reliable cadence of "beat-and-raise" quarters, there's still likely several points of opportunity on top of this raised outlook:

Figure 2. HubSpot guidance update Source: HubSpot 2Q19 earnings release

With shares down sharply for no good reason, investors would be wise to scope out an entry point in HubSpot.

Valuation check

A quick check on where HubSpot is currently trading: at current share prices around $150, HubSpot has a market cap of $6.34 billion. After netting out the $993.9 million of cash on HubSpot's balance sheet against $329.5 million of debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.68 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, HubSpot has generated $590.9 million of revenue. Let's assume the company holds a 30% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months. This gives us a forward revenue estimate of $768.2 million, indicating that HubSpot is currently trading at a valuation of 7.4x EV/forward estimated revenues.

While this doesn't necessarily make HubSpot a bargain stock, HubSpot is still trading significantly cheaper than its typical historical trends around 8-9x forward revenues. HubSpot is also priced several turns below other SaaS companies in the ~30% growth range, such as Zendesk (ZEN), Workday (WDAY), and Docusign (DOCU) - despite many of these companies getting hit with corrections of their own:

Data by YCharts

In my view, HubSpot is worth at least 9x EV/forward revenues, implying a $180 price target and 20% upside from current levels.

First-half 2019 results

Let's now look at HubSpot's results over the first half of FY19:

Figure 3. HubSpot 1H19 results Source: HubSpot 2Q19 earnings release

There's a lot to like about HubSpot's financials. Revenues have grown at a 33% y/y clip in the first half of FY19 to $315.1 million, barely decelerating over the growth rates that HubSpot produced in 2018 - validating that HubSpot's TAM is wide enough to sustain its growth rates. In fact, HubSpot's revenue growth rate in Q2 accelerated 70bps over Q1's growth rate (33.2% y/y growth in Q2, vs. 32.5% y/y in Q1). We note as well that HubSpot's billings growth rate of 34% y/y was one point faster than revenue growth, reducing the risk of revenue deceleration in future quarters.

Brian Halligan, HubSpot's CEO, noted on the Q2 earnings call that the company plans to accelerate sales hiring throughout the rest of 2019. Once these reps fully ramp and bear quotas, they can boost HubSpot's growth in 2020 and beyond. Per Halligan's prepared remarks on the call:

Before I finish, I want to follow up on the 8% operating margin I started with in my opening remarks. As Kate will talk about in a second, we delivered a little more operating leverage than I would have inspected or frankly hoped, because we've fallen a hair behind in our hiring. I'd say, it was due to our own execution and the good news is we made some corrections on how we approached this. We're making good progress already and we're rapidly catching up. We're aiming to accelerate our hiring in the back half of this year. That said, I'm really pleased with the progress we've been making on the suite, the platform and the go-to-market. The gears are in motion and the opportunity in front of us is quite large."

Aside from new product modules and sales hiring, another big driver of HubSpot's top-line strength is international growth. HubSpot has achieved a 40% y/y mix of international revenues in Q2, and its growth CAGR of 62% y/y in international revenues since HubSpot's IPO is far faster than its overall revenue growth CAGR of 42% y/y:

Figure 4. HubSpot international revenue growth Source: HubSpot 2Q19 earningsrelease

In addition to growth, HubSpot is also a profitability story. The chart below shows how HubSpot's pro forma operating margins have gradually eased upward since its IPO, hitting a high go 8.3% (+300bps vs. 5.3% in 2Q18) in the second quarter (though inflated sales hiring will likely compress operating margin gains next quarter and beyond, before the new sales reps ramp and become net contributors to the bottom line):

Figure 5. HubSpot profitability gains Source: HubSpot 2Q19 earningsrelease

Free cash flow has also made tremendous strides. HubSpot's FCF has grown 47% y/y to $34.0 million in the year-to-date, representing a respectable 10.8% FCF margin (a 110bps improvement versus 9.7% in the year-ago period):

Figure 6. HubSpot FCF Source: HubSpot 2Q19 earnings release

Key takeaways

Better valuation for better results - what's not to like? I'm reversing a previously bearish call on HubSpot made late last year and going long on this fantastic CRM company. I'm hugely encouraged by the company's free cash flow gains alongside strong growth, and a ramp in sales hiring should help HubSpot to maintain >30% y/y revenue growth in the near future. Stay long here and buy the dip.

