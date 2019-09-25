Best Inc.: A Very Intriguing Hyper-Growth Company

Best, Inc. (BEST) provides supply chain and logistics services in China. The company provides a wide range of specific services that include express and freight delivery, supply chain management, business-to-store-to-consumer supply chain and last mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services.

Data by YCharts

Since the company IPO'd back in late 2017, significant losses and Chinese companies falling out of favor have put pressure on the stock. The stock price has gotten crushed, falling by over 50% the last couple of years.

Yet the business continues to put up staggering growth numbers and pushes closer toward profitability. Companies growing quickly that are on the verge of becoming profitable always catch my eye. Best Inc. is one of these.

Remarkable Growth

Best has grown revenue at a staggering 74% CAGR from 2014 to 2018, including 40% year over year in 2018 and 33% year over year in the first half of 2019.

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Corporate Presentation

On the profitability side, the company put up its largest loss in 2016 but has since managed to move toward profitability. They even posted a slight non-GAAP profit in Q2 2019, however, the GAAP number still showed a slight loss.

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Corporate Presentation

Source: Second Quarter 2019 Corporate Presentation

Competition and Valuation

Best's main competitor is ZTO Express (ZTO). Best brings in more revenue, but trades at a much lower market cap and price to sales ratio. ZTO is profitable but does less business and is less diversified as a company.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

ZTO trades at around 21 times 2018 earnings and a little over 3 times December 31, 2018 book value, while BEST trades at around 3.5 times December 31, 2018 book value. The market appears to be pricing these companies based on book value, rather than future earnings or cash flow. Over time I would expect Best's margins to look similar to those of ZTO and ultimately trade at a similar multiple of earnings. If this is indeed the case in the future, then there is huge upside for BEST's share price. BEST bringing in more revenue should ultimately mean they can exceed (or at least match) profit numbers of ZTO. Clearly, as BEST is valued much lower in the market currently and ZTO is not trading at any insane multiples of earnings, there is potentially big upside for BEST.

Conclusion

BEST has a big opportunity ahead of them if they can maintain market share and continue posting tremendous growth. The company is starting to become profitable and should continue to do so in the future. BEST has solid management leading the company including the CEO, Johnny Chou, who formerly worked for Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and AT&T.

While this remains mostly a speculative stock the risk is likely worth it in this case. As Best becomes profitable, investors will be able to better assess a fair price for the shares. While I don't have a position in this stock, I'm certainly watching closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BEST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.