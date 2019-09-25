State Of The S&P 500: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

The yield curve has been a concern for a while.

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV, VOO) and the economy. We can see good, bad, and ugly things in the current situation.

The Good

AAII sentiment:

In this week's AAII survey, bullish and neutral opinions are almost in equal weight (35.3% and 36.8%). Bulls are 3.5 percentage points below the historical average. If bull markets die in euphoria, we are not yet there. In August, the bull ratio fell under 1 standard deviation below the mean several weeks in a row. According to AAII historical data, it was a contrarian clue pointing to an 84% probability of gain in the next 12 months and a median return about 14%. Of course, past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Unemployment:

Looking at the unemployment rate on 70 years, I found its short-term trend may be one of the best market timing indicators among simple economic data. The unemployment rate is 3.7%, just above its lowest value since August 1969 reached in April and May. It still looks good for now.

Housing Starts:

Housing starts broke out of a 3-year horizontal range to a 12-year high.

Housing starts have been swinging between bullish and bearish since 2016. This breakout is fragile and needs to be confirmed in the next few months.

Real Retail and Food Sales:

The reading for August published on 9/13 is an all-time high:

Earnings of S&P 500 components:

In this earnings season (Q2 reporting), more than 98% of S&P 500 companies have published full earnings data. 73.9% of them has beaten EPS expectations. It is stable compared with Q1 (74%), better than 2018 Q4 (68%), but a bit down from 2018 Q2 (80%). The best sector in this regard is information technology (82% beats), and the worst one is utilities (46% missed expectations).

The S&P 500 aggregate operating margin for Q2 is estimated at 11.4%, a bit better than for Q1, more than 1 percentage point above 2018 Q4, and less than 1 pp below the all-time high of 2018 Q2 (12.1%).

The S&P 500 aggregate EPS for the trailing 12 months and projected for 2020 are stable since February and still in a bullish trend.

Aggregate EPS of SPY components

C.A.B:

The Chemical Activity Barometer (C.A.B) is a leading indicator based on chemical activity published by the American Chemistry Council. It has been in a range since October 2018. My indicator based on it is still slightly bullish for now.

Baltic Dry Index:

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping freight costs on several routes. Bulk shipping is in the early steps of the supply chain of many products, making BDI a potential leading indicator of global economic activity. It is very volatile due to a variable demand and an inelastic offer in raw materials shipping. Academic research reports that BDI shows a correlation with returns in some commodities and stock markets.

...predictive regressions of stock market returns on the BDI growth rate are overwhelmingly positive and statistically significant.

(The Baltic Dry Index as a Predictor of Global Stock Returns. Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011)

3-year chart of the Baltic Dry Index by "investing.com":

BDI was at a multi-year high entering September and my indicator based on it has been bullish for a few months.

The Bad

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 26% at the end of August based on my metrics. It's bad, but it was worse in October 2017 when I measured an overvaluation of 32% and the S&P 500 was significantly lower. Despite high valuations, the equity risk premium looked favorable to stocks at the beginning of September. My SEP metric (simplified equity premium) was at 3.07%, the highest value since January 2015, thanks to steady earnings and a lower 10-year treasury rate.

Short interest in S&P 500 components:

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns...

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short-interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations. The average short interest in S&P 500 stocks is in a short-term uptrend and hit a 12-month high:

3-year chart of the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, in percentage points

This is not good, but not ugly: the value is still low from a historical perspective:

12-year chart of the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, in percentage points

The Ugly

Treasury yield spread:

The 10-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was marginally negative from 3/22/19 to 3/28/2019 for the first time since 2007, then again on 5/15 and since 5/23.

Spread T10Y3M retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 to 18 months. However, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy and previous signals had much larger negative spread moves. It looks like a possible recession predictor, but a bad timer.

In the chart above, grey zones are recessions according to the NBER (indicator USREC in St. Louis Fed online database).

