UniCredit - Successful De-Risking Yet To Be Rewarded: 25% Upside

But this position is unsustainable as de-risking progresses. My base case valuation shows 25% upside but this could rise to over 50% on a convergence to industry-average cost of equity.

Historical concerns over capital, credit quality, sovereign risk and organisational complexity mean UniCredit is priced with the highest cost of equity in the industry.

An Investor Day on 3 December is an important catalyst and it will give management a powerful platform to showcase their progress.

Now is the time to buy UniCredit as the success of recent de-risking efforts become obvious but are yet to have been reflected in the share price.

When I last wrote on UniCredit (OTCPK: OTCPK:UNCFF) I said it was a stock on my watchlist but it was probably too early to buy ahead of an important Investor Day on 3 December, when management will present a new business plan to 2023. Since then (early May) the stock has indeed moved sideways as investors wait for this important catalyst. The share price is -1%.

Now is the time to buy, in my view. Valuation remains extremely cheap with P/TNAV of 0.49x being the lowest of large European banks after Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF ), Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and Societe Generale (OTCPK: OTCPK:SCGLF). PE is less the 6x on consensus 2019 EPS and the yield is an attractive 5.5% on just a 30% payout.

The Investor Day is likely to deliver a lot of positive messaging around risk reduction, future payouts to shareholders and forward financial targets. As the market starts to anticipate the event over the next couple of months I expect the shares to get a boost with my valuation model pointing to at least 25% upside.

UniCredit has a risk perception problem not a return problem

What particularly appeals to me about Unicredit is that the reason for its low valuation, particularly its extremely low P/TNAV multiple, is not that it is chronically unprofitable, like Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank. It is that the market still perceives the company to be a lot riskier than others.

The challenge for management is therefore to lower this risk perception, not primarily to raise returns. For me, reducing risk is a lot more straightforward for a bank than trying to fundamentally increase returns. In the case of Unicredit, we have already seen a lot of progress on risk reduction that the market, for whatever reason, has so far chosen not to reward. This for me is the big opportunity in the stock.

To set the scene, I've reproduced a table below that I included in my last article, comparing ROTE and P/TNAV values across the European banking sector. It shows very clearly the disconnect between UniCredit's slightly-better-than sector average ROTE (forecast by consensus estimates to be ~9% this year) and its bottom-of-sector P/TNAV multiple (0.49x). It seems bizarre, for example, that UniCredit should trade on only c. half the P/TNAV valuation of Credit Suisse or UBS yet is expected to match, if not beat, these banks on ROTE this year.

Unicredit has better-than-average ROTE but bottom-of-the-sector P/TNAV

What this points to is that the cost of equity investors are applying to UniCredit is much higher than it is for other similar banks. My calculations indicate Unicredit is priced on a cost of equity of 18%, an extraordinarily high value in a sector where 12-13% is more typical.

Implied cost of equity for UniCredit is the highest in Europe

The opportunity for investors lies here. If management can de-risk the bank, and convince the market that it's risk profile is no higher than peers like BNP (OTCPK: OTCQX:BNPQF) or Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: OTCPK:IITOF) the upside to the share price will be substantial.

The market worries about four risk factors

I explored in my last article the reasons why I think the market places such a high risk premium on UniCredit. These are worth summarising again:

Capital . Like some other banks, UniCredit has struggled with the adverse impact new rules have had on its regulatory capital position and it remains weaker than other banks. At the company's last Investor Day in 2017, the plan was to move the regulatory ratio to above 12.5% by end 2019. This ambition has since been lowered to 12-12.5% because of a combination of greater headwinds from regulatory changes and negative impacts during 2018 from litigation settlements and writedowns on investments, notably Unicredit’s stake in Yapi Kredi in Turkey. The comparison to peers still looks weak with UniCredit reporting a CET1 ratio of 12.0% for 2Q19 whereas its closest Italian competitor Intesa Sanpaolo is on 13.9%.

Like some other banks, UniCredit has struggled with the adverse impact new rules have had on its regulatory capital position and it remains weaker than other banks. At the company's last Investor Day in 2017, the plan was to move the regulatory ratio to above 12.5% by end 2019. This ambition has since been lowered to 12-12.5% because of a combination of greater headwinds from regulatory changes and negative impacts during 2018 from litigation settlements and writedowns on investments, notably Unicredit’s stake in Yapi Kredi in Turkey. The comparison to peers still looks weak with UniCredit reporting a CET1 ratio of 12.0% for 2Q19 whereas its closest Italian competitor Intesa Sanpaolo is on 13.9%. Credit quality. Italy's economic malaise has left its mark on the credit quality of all Italian banks and UniCredit hasn't been spared. The company continues to have a large volume of bad loans held in a non-core unit, totalling €15.7bn at end-2Q19. Its non-performing loan ratio is 3%, more than double most of its major peers in countries like France and Germany.

Italy's economic malaise has left its mark on the credit quality of all Italian banks and UniCredit hasn't been spared. The company continues to have a large volume of bad loans held in a non-core unit, totalling €15.7bn at end-2Q19. Its non-performing loan ratio is 3%, more than double most of its major peers in countries like France and Germany. Sovereign exposure. All banks are exposed to their domestic sovereign because they hold large portfolios of bonds for liquidity management purposes and to hedge interest rate risk on their deposits. Unfortunately for UniCredit, its domestic sovereign is Italy with all its problems of over-indebtedness and political instability. As of 2Q the portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds stood at €53bn while UniCredit has another €11bn of sovereign exposure to Spain. These are big numbers relative to an equity base of €51bn and they continue to look outsized relative to comparable banks like Intesa Sanpaolo, whose portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds is c.€30bn billion on a similar-sized equity base.

All banks are exposed to their domestic sovereign because they hold large portfolios of bonds for liquidity management purposes and to hedge interest rate risk on their deposits. Unfortunately for UniCredit, its domestic sovereign is Italy with all its problems of over-indebtedness and political instability. As of 2Q the portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds stood at €53bn while UniCredit has another €11bn of sovereign exposure to Spain. These are big numbers relative to an equity base of €51bn and they continue to look outsized relative to comparable banks like Intesa Sanpaolo, whose portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds is c.€30bn billion on a similar-sized equity base. Complexity. UniCredit has been built up through a series of acquisitions, notably HypoVereinsbank in Germany and BankAustria. These two deals gave the bank a disperse network of businesses in Germany and Eastern Europe that have added a layer of organisational complexity to the risks around capital, credit quality and sovereign. Because of its exposures outside Italy, it is the only Italian bank that is designated as globally systemically important (GSIB) by the Financial Stability Board.

Management has already started addressing the issues

The good news is that management have already focussed in on these risk factors and have started doing something about them. Ahead of the 1Q results in May, the company announced four measures it was implementing in advance of the December Investor Day, specifically to address the problem of the company's risk profile. These were:

Asset disposals to raise the core equity tier 1 ratio

Reduction of the domestic sovereign bond portfolio to align its size with Italian and European peers on a relative basis

Acceleration of the Non Core rundown

Changes to the Group structure "to increase optionality and flexibility"

The most recent set of 2Q results showed encouraging progress on each matter:

The most notable success was the sale of a 17% stake in Fineco, the online bank in which UniCredit previously owned 35%. This raised €1.2bn and boosted the CET1 ratio by 24bps. The company also announced it had sold its remaining 18% stake in 3Q, which will add a further 30bps to CET1. While the CET1 ratio was still only 12% in 2Q management did say this was the definitive low point and they recommitted to reaching ~12.5% by year-end. As a sign of the market's optimism on the outlook for capital, dividend expectations for 2019 have increased by around 4% since I last wrote on the stock in May.

There was also good progress on reducing the size of the sovereign bond portfolio. Total exposures fell by €14bn from end-2018 to end-2Q, a reduction of 13%. The Italian bond book fell by 8% or €5bn and management confirmed they are no longer reinvesting into Italian bonds as current holdings mature.

The size of the non-core bad loan portfolio fell by 12% in 2Q to €15.7bn and there was upgraded guidance for the anticipated run-down of the portfolio over the remainder of the year. Management say they now expect the portfolio to be around €10bn by year-end and "meaningfully below" the original target of €14.9bn.

Improvements to the group structure, particularly related to how UniCredit structures its funding operations, were a big part of the reason the company won credit rating upgrades from S&P and Moodys during 2Q. S&P upgraded UniCredit to above the Italian sovereign while Moody's upgraded both UniCredit's stand-alone credit rating as well as its rating on "Tier 2" debt, which it now rates investment grade.

Conclusions - As the market recognises the progress, UniCredit has at least 25% upside

The Investor Day on 3 December will give management a powerful platform to showcase the progress it has made, as well as to present to the market its financial ambitions out to 2023. This ought to be a significant positive event for the shares, not least because the current valuation has yet to reflect any of the de-risking successes that have already been achieved.

UniCredit is a restructuring story that the market has fallen out of love with. The stock almost doubled in the first year that current CEO Jean Pierre Mustier was in charge. But it has since almost halved, a performance that looks increasingly at odds with what management is actually delivering.

Even assuming cost of equity only falls to a still relatively high 12% UniCredit is 25% undervalued. If cost of equity fell to 10% (the level I generally use for valuing banks) the upside would be over 50%. Whatever else, the current penal level of cost of equity cannot be sustained if the current pace of de-risking continues.

My view is that the arguments for buying the stock are now overwhelming with a base-case price target of €13.5 and a bull-case above €16.

