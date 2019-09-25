UroGen: Questionable Clinical Benefit

What is the clinical benefit of a new gel formulation?

UroGen (NASDAQ:URGN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of new treatment options with a focus on uro-oncology.

In this article, I will try to explain my skepticism on the company's new drug candidates.

The company’s new approach is based on the RTGel drug delivery platform. According to UroGen's company presentation, RTGel technology's base feature is the changing properties of the substance depending on the temperature of the environment, which is quite interesting in terms of drug delivery.

The company believes that this form of drug delivery has several potential benefits. For details, please click here.

In this article, I would like to focus on the company’s late stage drug candidates: VesiGel (UGN-102) and MitoGel (UGN-101). UroGen believes that their drugs will substitute the standard of care treatment in bladder cancer.

Two major indications and current SOC therapies

Low-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) is the potential indication for the UGN-102 drug candidate. The company presentation states the large addressable market for the potential drug.

According to the American Urological Association, bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the United States. Approximately 80,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with this disease in 2019.

Around 75 to 80% of patients with bladder cancer have non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), which is around 60,000 to 64,000 patients per year.

Standard of Care

The precise diagnosis is based on the examination of the bladder through the urethra channel with a thin cystoscope. This allows the doctors to see the tumor visually, take a biopsy and to remove all seen tumors as well. This procedure is called transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT).

The treatment takes 15 to 90 minutes depending on the tumor size, quantity and patient conditions.

Usually, the oncologists add 1 to 2-hour chemotherapy into the bladder as an intravesical chemotherapy. Intravesical therapy consists of a drug which is put into the bladder through the urethra via a catheter. Commonly administered drugs in this case are Mitomycin C or Gemcitabine (both intravesical).

Mitomycin is an anti-tumor antibiotic which is quite well-known among healthcare specialists (it was approved more than 25 years ago). The purpose of this procedure is to minimize the possibility of recurrence of the tumor and to treat non-visible small tumors.

Despite intravenous or oral chemotherapy, when drugs can potentially harm normal cells, intravesical application of mitomycin allows to limit side effects avoiding serious AEs. At the same time, Mitomycin C is available as a generic drug for around $200.

Now, what are the statistical results of NMIBC SOC treatment?

The patients have 100% pCR (Pathologic complete response rate) due to transurethral resection and following chemotherapy. But due to recurrence, long-term follow-up and survival rates are more important. Therefore, it is important to look at the following statistics.

SOC treatment survival rates among bladder cancer patients are as follows:

Overall 5-year survival rate is 77%

Overall 10-year survival rate is 70%

Overall 15-year survival rate is 65%

If diagnosed in early stages (like in the stage of NMIBC which we focused), the 5-year survival rate is even better: 95%.

We should emphasize that the average age of people diagnosed with bladder cancer is 73 (90% of patients are above 55 years) while the average life expectancy in the US is 78.6 years.

Obviously, a critical step in managing NMIBC is to prevent tumor recurrence. This is the main reason why SOC includes both transurethral resection and intravesical chemotherapy.

According to a recent study published in the World Journal of Oncology, low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer after SOC has a recurrence probability of 15-24% and 31-46% at 1 year and 5 years, respectively.

Now let’s get back to UGN-102 (mitomycin gel formulation). One of the main upcoming catalysts for UroGen is the Phase 2B initial data release expected in a few days. The company believes that UGN-102 has a potential to replace SOC and need in TURBT.

Let’s review previous data released by the company in a 2018 Jefferies Investment conference:

The best CR rate was observed in the 80mg subgroup (22 patients).

Obviously, if the Phase-2B data is not much better than the previous available publications, it will not be an alternative to SOC, even as a less invasive method. We should also focus on Phase-2B complete response rates and long-term follow-up results (recurrence rates).

At the same time, there is one important point. All patients treated with UGN-102 still need cystoscopy. Thus, it is not entirely correct to pretend that it is significantly less invasive than SOC. The main difference is that during cystoscopy, in case of UGN-102 administration, the tumors will not be removed surgically (and the patients will have a local anesthesia, rather than general or regional during SOC treatment).

Now let’s look at UGN-101 mitomycin gel (MitoGel) for instillation in patients who are diagnosed with low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UGN-101 is in Phase-3 with full data expected very shortly as well.

Upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) has an estimated annual incidence of 1 to 2 cases per 100,000 people. It means 3000-6000 patients diagnosed in the US annually. Tumor size and location are important to obtain the best treatment option. For many years, a radical nephroureterectomy (RNU) with an ipsilateral bladder cuff has remained the gold-standard therapy in the treatment of upper-tract cancers.

There is no approved drug for primarily UTUC indication, however adjuvant topical agents are often also included into the treatment (the antegrade instillation of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine or mitomycin C). Radiotherapy and systemic chemotherapy are also options in case of an advanced disease. UTUC is associated with a high incidence of local relapses and a high incidence of metastasis. The prognosis also depends on the stage of the cancer at the first diagnosis.

According to a recent study published in the Urological Oncology journal, the cumulative recurrence rates of UTUC after RNU at 1 and 5 years was 15 and 29%, respectively.

According to UroGen, the previous data from the Phase 3 OLYMPUS trial, 59% complete response rate was observed in a subset of patients with endoscopically unresectable low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC).

Obviously, MitoGel benefits patients with inoperable tumors, although the same cannot be said for the entire population of low-level UTUC patients.

I will look forward for more information to be released very shortly, but based on currently available data, I can assume that figure with 3000-6000 annual potential is overestimated here.

Financials

According to recent SEC filings, the company had around $190 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

If we deduct the current half year cash burn, the company will have around $158 million in balance in year-end 2019.

Conclusion

Based on available clinical data, the late-stage candidate UG-101 is unlikely to be approved for all UTUC patients. In my opinion, the FDA may limit the indication for UTUC patients with inoperable tumors, which will limit the potential market for the drug.

The second late-stage candidate UGN-102 is in Phase 2 and it also bears a lot of risks as mentioned above and the major risk is the long-term recurrence and survival data which can be essential for the FDA to decide. On the other hand, the clinical benefit for the largest indication NMIBC is not clear.

I did not mention the company’s RTGel botox formulation (Botugel) which is in Phase 2 for overactive bladder, as it was licensed to Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and even in the case of a very positive scenario (see page 15 of the Form 10-Q), the company is eligible to receive up to $200 million in total milestones (development, regulatory and commercial in total) plus low single-digit royalties from annual sales.

My conclusions are:

1) It is unlikely, that UGN-102 can substitute SOC for NMIBC first-line treatment.

2) FDA approval of UGN-101 for the entire UTUC patient population seems to be impossible, while it bears benefits for the inoperable patient population.

Based on all of the above, the current capitalization of $730 million is the result of overvaluation.

