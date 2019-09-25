Roche's Advancement Of Kidney Inflammation Drug Could Mark A Newly Available Treatment Option

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status for its drug Gazyva to treat patients with lupus nephritis (LN). With this designation in hand, it will quickly speed up the review period once the drug is one step away from approval. New treatment options are needed for LN. Gazyva, along with standard of care, has already shown to be a major improvement over other currently available therapies. This also holds the potential to expand the label for Gazyva, which has already been approved to treat a few types of blood cancers.

Solid News Always Gets The FDA Interested

The basis for a company receiving Breakthrough Therapy Designation is that a study must show the drug in question provides a substantial improvement over other available therapies. Especially, in the setting of a disease that can be life-threatening. Well, the FDA must have liked the news from the phase II study known as NOBILITY. The bottom line is that the Gazyva arm resulted in a significantly superior efficacy profile compared to the placebo arm. Specifically, patients were randomized to receive either Gazyva plus standard of care (either ended up with mycophenolate mofetil or mycophenolic acid and corticosteroids) or placebo plus standard of care. There were a total of 126 patients with lupus nephritis that were recruited into the study. The primary endpoint was the amount of patients who achieved a complete renal response at 52 weeks. It was noted that Gazyva plus standard of care was statistically significant compared to the placebo arm of the study in terms of the primary endpoint. Why is a complete response important for these patients? That's because lupus nephritis occurs in about 50% of systemic lupus erythematosus patients (SLE). SLE occurs when a patient's own immune system starts attacking healthy cells. In lupus nephritis, the immune system targets the kidneys. It causes the kidneys to have an issue in being able to filter out waste. Steroids and immunosuppressants, like the standard of care drugs I noted above, work to keep the immune system from attacking healthy cells and causing inflammation. While SOC does work in a way, there is still a high unmet medical need for these patients. LN primarily targets women, and it is good to see that a combination treatment with Gazyva produces better results than SOC. Having said that, there are a few catalysts coming about from this program. The first are detailed results from this phase II study expected at an upcoming medical meeting. The second catalyst involves the initiation of the phase 3 study, which will be necessary for regulatory approval. Such a late-stage study is expected to be initiated in 2020.

Conclusion

The ability for Roche to do so well with Gazyva is very good news in potentially getting an improved treatment option for patients with LN. The thing is that Gazyva is already doing very well for Roche, because in the 1st half of 2019, it generated $242 million in sales globally. This drug has already been approved to treat a few other indications. These are: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rituximab-refractory follicular lymphoma, and previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. The addition of going after the lupus nephritis market will be very good news for Roche. The global SLE market is expected to be worth $3.08 billion by 2025. Even only targeting half of this market, Gazyva in LN can still reach blockbuster status. The only major risk is for this drug being put up for review by the FDA for possible approval. There is no guarantee that the FDA will eventually approve the drug. However, based on the Breakthrough Therapy Designation being given for Gazyva for this indication, I believe it stands a good chance. Having said that, there are no competitors in the United States for patients with lupus nephritis. There are no FDA-approved drugs to treat this specific indication.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.