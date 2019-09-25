Call Of Duty Everywhere Gives Investors 3 Reasons To Buy Activision-Blizzard

Despite the name, which seems like we've heard it before, Call of Duty Modern Warfare is still one of the biggest titles of the year for Activision.

Until the company’s most recent earnings, Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were range bound for most of 2019. The shares are up around 10% since earnings, but the second half of the year promises to bring multiple positive factors. One of the long-term growth pillars for the company is to focus on its most popular franchises. Call of Duty has been an iconic franchise for years, but this year’s primary game, mobile launch, and eSports push, are three key reasons to buy Activision-Blizzard.

Answering the Call

Activision diversified by purchasing King and its Candy Crush business. It’s hard to believe, but Mobile and Ancillary revenue equaled more than 36% of the company’s total revenue last quarter. Mobile also carries a significantly higher margin than the traditional video game business.

Activision took note that, “Call of Duty (COD) franchise total hours played grew double-digits Y/Y (year-over-year).” The first reason to buy Activision-Blizzard, is its bet that Call of Duty: Mobile will expand the franchise to an even larger audience. On Oct. 1, the mobile game will launch on Google Play and the Apple iOS App Store. The company calls the title a, “first person action experience on mobile with signature Call of Duty gameplay.” Activision will offer multiplayer, battle royale, special events, and more for gamers. What should drive engagement is the ability to recruit and rank up well-known characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Modern Warfare series.

(Call of Duty Mobile)

Several early reviews seem to believe gamers will be pleased with COD Mobile. Digital Trends said, “Call of Duty: Mobile is a faithful port of the franchise’s core gameplay to the smartphone. It’s also the best first-person shooter I’ve yet played on a phone.” Another site said, “The Call of Duty: Mobile version delivers on what it promised. A smooth and fast FPS (first-person-shooter) experience for your smartphone.”

The obvious competition to COD Mobile is Fortnite, yet the two titles are significantly different. Fortnite rank rewards, battle pass, and items are all cosmetic. COD gives players the option to collect items that can change the play of the match. While Fortnite offers favorite skins, there's far more history with COD fans playing as someone like “Soap.” Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) has a Fortnite competitor in Apex Legends, but its hype has died down significantly since launch. Though Apex has many fans, one of the big things it seems to be missing is a mobile option.

EA said earlier this year that it was “in advanced negotiations” to bring Apex Legends to mobile. In May of this year, Apex was expected to be just weeks away from launch on mobile, yet it still has not arrived. Instead EA is relying on Madden Mobile, FIFA Mobile and The Sims to drive mobile gaming. These are great games, but for people who want a top FPS game, Fortnite is about to get some real competition. COD Mobile could drive mobile revenue for Activision-Blizzard. Given that mobile games usually have a higher margin and generate ongoing revenue, this would be a big win for the company.

Modern becomes modern again

Activision could probably have been a little more creative with the name of this year’s COD title for the PC and consoles. In 2007, the title was called Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. By 2009, the sequel called Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 2 was unveiled. The 2019 title is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Hopefully the somewhat confusing naming scheme doesn’t deter sales, but one thing is for sure, Call of Duty is a critical title for Activision every year.

This brings us to the second reason to buy Activision-Blizzard shares. The most recent version of Modern Warfare seems like a title to revive the series. Last year’s fourth quarter witnessed Activision generating $2.4 billion in GAAP net revenue, which represented 31.7% of full year revenue. A big reason for this performance was Call of Duty, which “was again the number-one selling console franchise worldwide for the year.” What’s even more important is the COD franchise was the No. 1 console franchise in nine of the last 10 years. Activision’s fourth quarter 2018 operating margin was 29.1%. By point of comparison, last quarter’s operating margin was 24.1%.

Some have suggested that Activision’s COD release last year was the company reacting to the market instead of creating its own vision. Even with that caveat, COD: Black Ops 4 still outsold the prior generation title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks to carve its own path in the FPS segment. On Oct. 25, the game will launch and, “for the first time in Call of Duty history the game will support cross platform play.” Modern Warfare should have plenty of support as the company said “we have a number of surprises in store after that (beta) including the largest post-launch content pipeline in franchise history.” The company’s new single-player campaign combined with several multi-player modes brings players back to the COD they have known before.

Early reviews of the title seem to be positive, with TechRadar saying “The core DNA of the franchise is very much alive, and it may be stronger than ever thanks to this new Gunfight.” Gunfight levels the playing field, matching weapons across the field. On a small map, the play is fast and offers a different perspective than traditional multiplayer. Many players who missed the single-player mode last year have expressed excitement about the mode’s return this year. Another positive for COD is it doesn’t have significant title competition when it launches.

The biggest competition near COD’s launch window is EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is coming Nov. 15. There's a huge difference between the Star Wars title and COD. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is mainly a single-player game. The fact that this game releases roughly three weeks after COD should give Modern Warfare a significant edge.

Watching other people play becomes a billion-dollar business

The third reason to buy Activision shares is the company’s focus on growing eSports. Today Activision is ruled by console and PC launches and King, a future growth driver could be eSports. According to Newzoo’s 2019 Global Esports Market Report, “the global esports market… will for the first time exceed the billion-dollar mark.”

(Source: Newzoo global esports research)

This same research suggests that by 2022, the eSports market may reach $1.8 billion in annual revenue. Additional research from Statista seems to agree with this assessment, pegging eSports annual revenue by 2022 at $1.8 billion as well. For full-year 2020, Activision-Blizzard is expected to post revenue of just under $7 billion. A $1.8 billion market opportunity just a few years out is a big potential deal for Activision.

Activision has plenty of experience with eSports with the strength of its Overwatch League. In the last quarter, Activision said Overwatch League hours viewed grew, “robustly year-over-year.” The company believes it's the leader in eSports and expects to expand this lead with the launch of the Call of Duty Global League. Giving investors some insight, the company further said, “We’ve now sold 8 teams, all at a premium to the initial Overwatch League.”

EA also knows that eSports can be a big business and has the Madden Championship Series along with other leagues. In addition, EA said, “eSports will bring new drivers of social interaction and competition to the Apex ecosystem.”

There are a few reasons to believe the COD Global League could be a big win for Activision. First, COD is a more well-known franchise relative to Overwatch. Second, COD’s release this year should spur excitement around the franchise. Third, players being able to experience COD on mobile should expand the audience for viewership. With billions of dollars on the line, Activision’s biggest titles seem ripe to create leagues of their own.

Low expectations and big opportunities

Looking at Activision and EA, the average analyst expects a five-year annual EPS growth rate of just over 6% for each company. I believe these expectations are too low, but Activision seems to have a few more levers to pull to drive growth.

First, if we look at each company’s operating margin last quarter, Activision came in at 24.1%, while EA posted a margin of more than 34%. Since Activision relies heavily on annual product releases, it makes sense that its margin would be lower. However, digging into Activision’s other expenses suggests opportunity. EA spent 18.2% on SG&A last quarter, while Activision used nearly 26% of its revenue on SG&A. As Activision focuses on its core titles and becomes more efficient, it should be able to better leverage SG&A expenses. If Activision were able to lower SG&A to 20%, this would have saved the company about $81 million in the last quarter alone.

Second, though we can’t assume that earnings outperformance always will continue, Activision seems to be on a strong path to keep beating estimates. Three quarters ago, the company beat estimates by under 1%. Two quarters ago, this number jumped to 24% and last quarter it jumped again to 46%. If Activision continues to outperform estimates, the shares’ valuation should adjust upward.

Third, though Activision’s yield is less than 1%, that's still better than EA, which currently pays no dividend. Over the last six months, Activision’s payout ratio based on core free cash flow is a conservative 32%. By point of comparison, EA used more than 70% of its core free cash flow on share repurchases last quarter. Earlier this year, Activision increased its dividend by almost 9% and authorized a $1.5 billion stock buyback program. Given the comparison with EA, it seems Activision still has plenty of room to buy back stock and continue raising the dividend.

Another positive for Activision is the company’s nascent advertising business within the King division. Comments of two of the company’s top executives suggest this will be a focus going forward. CEO Bobby Kotick said, “we’re actively exploring opportunities to leverage these capabilities (advertising) across other parts of the business, especially with our eSports content.” COO Coddy Johnson echoed this sentiment saying there is “plenty of potential for further growth across the rest of the business.”

With Call of Duty moving from console and PC, to mobile, to eSports, this is likely just the first franchise to see this type of expansion. Activision is starting to leverage its IP across eSports and mobile, and those could be massive growth drivers for the company over the long term. Investors looking for growth and income, in the gaming business, should have Activision on their buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.