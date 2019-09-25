Laughing Water Capital - Flotek Industries, Inc.

In my view, FTK is properly viewed as near cash with a free option on a business that while tied to frac drilling has characteristics that make it better than the industry as a whole.

At the time of our purchase, the company was trading below our estimate of net current asset value (current assets minus all liabilities) with two thirds of its market cap in cash or near cash, which essentially means we bought the balance sheet, and got the business for free.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Laughing Water Capital.

Flotek (NYSE:FTK) - Flotek was introduced last quarter as an undisclosed position. At the time of our purchase, the company was trading below our estimate of net current asset value (current assets minus all liabilities) with two thirds of its market cap in cash or near cash, which essentially means we bought the balance sheet, and got the business for free. This anomaly came about due to the recent sale of one of the company's two segments for an amount that was greater than the enterprise value of the entire company at the time of the sale.

If you believe in efficient markets, please take a moment to re-read the previous sentence. To recap, this company owned two businesses, and was able to sell one of them to a knowledgeable buyer at a price that was ~150% greater than the price that the stock market put on both businesses. Clearly, Mr. Market was asleep at the wheel, and while nothing is ever guaranteed, this is a good reminder that digging through the forgotten corners of the markets can lead to fantastic opportunities for the patient.

We did not buy our shares until after the announcement of the sale when shares had already moved higher, but this position was still sized large from the outset, as I expected the stock to trade up substantially more as quants digested updated financials which revealed the pro forma balance sheet for the first time. This prediction came to pass and shares traded up by ~25% before retreating into the end of the quarter leaving us with a slight gain. In my view, FTK is properly viewed as near cash with a free option on a business that while tied to frac drilling has characteristics that make it better than the industry as a whole. Importantly, there is an incentivized capital allocator at the helm, ensuring that this cash is not squandered, and this individual has recently personally purchased additional shares. My original assumption was that a large portion of the cash would be returned to shareholders following Q1 earnings, but that did not happen as the board had not finished a strategic review. There is reason to believe that cash will be returned in conjunction with Q2 earnings, and if it is, I will re-underwrite at that time.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.