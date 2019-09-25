The Sell-Off Is Overdone, It's Time To Buy 3M

The decline in share price has brought the valuation more in line with the stock's historical average.

3M Company (MMM) offers a portfolio of more than 60,000 products that are used in a wide variety of locations, such as homes, office buildings and hospitals. The company sells its products in nearly every country around the world. Despite being in business since 1902, 3M is constantly reinventing itself. The company spends ~6% of sales on R&D each year. The spending has not been in vain as approximately 30% of sales over the last year were from products that weren't around five years ago.

While the company's most recent earnings report, which we'll discuss below, showed areas of weakness, I believe that the sell-off in shares has brought 3M's stock back to a more reasonable valuation. At the same time, 3M has become an accidentally high yielding stock.

The stock is a core holding in the March to Freedom Fund due to its ability to create innovative products and its dividend growth history, but 3M shares have had a very rough 2019. While the S&P 500 has returned more than 19% year-to-date, 3M's stock has declined 12.5%.

Let's see why I feel the sell-off in 3M has been overdone and investors, especially those looking for income, should consider buying shares today.

Recent Earnings Results

Let's start by looking at the company's most recent quarterly earnings results to see why I believe that shares of 3M could fall more from the current price.

3M released earnings results for the second quarter on July 25th, 2019.

Source: 3M's Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5.

The company's adjusted earnings per share totaled $2.20 in the quarter, which was $0.13 above consensus estimates. Earnings per share did decline nearly 30% from the second quarter of 2018. Revenue was lower by 2.6% to $8.2 billion, though this was $66 million more than expected. Organic local-currency sales decreased 0.9%. Foreign currency translation impacted each division within 3M and lowered total sales by 1.8%. The only region that saw year-over-year sales growth was the U.S.

Source: 3M's Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 10.

Of the four reporting divisions, only Health Care had total sales growth. Sales for this division were up 5.8%, with organic growth of 3.5%. Health information systems, medical solutions and food safety were among the areas that performed well during the quarter. Partially offsetting these gains was a decrease in sales for drug delivery systems. Sales improved in most regions.

The Consumer division, while posting organic growth of 0.7%, saw sales decline 0.5% due to currency translation. Consumer health care and stationery & office supplies were up, but home care sales were down. This division grew in Latin America/Canada and the U.S., but had declining sales in Asia Pacific and EMEA.

Sales for Safety & Industrial, 3M's largest division, were down 9%, with a 5% decline in organic growth. The negative impact from foreign translation was especially pronounced in this division as currency reduced results by 2.1%. Divestitures were also a factor, lowering sales figures by 1.9%. This division saw improvements in the areas of roofing granules and personal safety. Nearly every other product category, including industrial adhesives and takes, abrasives and automotive aftermarket, produced declining sales results. The only region with growth for this division was Latin America/Canada.

Transportation & Electronics, the second largest division within 3M, had a sales decrease of 2.9%. Organic sales were lower by 1.2%. Gains in advanced material and transportation safety were more than offset by weakness in electronics, commercial solutions and automotive and aerospace. Sales were flat in the U.S. and Latin America/Canada and down in the other regions.

Three of four divisions had total sales that were lower than they were a year ago. Health Care posted a decent organic grow rate, but the Consumer division was just slightly higher. The other divisions had negative organic growth.

3M did reaffirm its guidance and expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $9.25 to $9.75 for 2019. The midpoint of this guidance represents a decline of 9.2% from 2018.

The company also expects organic growth of -1% to 2% for 2019. On last year's fourth quarter conference call, management expected organic growth of 1% to 4% before changing it to the current forecast following results for the first quarter of 2019.

Slowing organic growth has likely been the primary reason shares have declined as much as they have since the start of the year. I feel that this is justified. Organic growth reached 3.2% in 2018. After guiding towards organic growth of 1% to 4%, 3M quickly reduced its expectations and it is possible that organic growth will be flat or decrease from the previous year.

ValueLine states that 3M's average P/E ratio in 2018 was 21.1. Investors aren't going to pay an above market multiple for an industrial company guiding towards these organic growth figures.

The decline in share price has caused 3M's valuation to fall. Shares trade for ~$167 at the moment. Using the midpoint of earnings guidance, the stock has a P/E ratio of 17.6. This is nearly in line with the stock's 10-year average multiple of 17.2x earnings. If the company deliveries on its earnings-per-share guidance and the stock trades with its average valuation, then 3M could be worth ~$163, very close to the current share price.

The share price could always drop further from here, but I think 3M has been beaten down enough as the market repriced its expectations for the company. Investors are aware that organic growth forecasts were too optimistic at the end of 2018, 3M's stock now trades with a valuation much more in line with its historical average. This has given shares a yield that is nearly twice that of the S&P 500 index.

Dividend Analysis

The most recent quarter may have disappointed, but most dividend growth investors know 3M because of its ability to raise its dividend regardless of the state of the economy. The company has now raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years. According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, 3M holds the eighth longest dividend growth 6streaks in the market.

3M has increased its dividend by:

An average of 9.9% per year over the past three years

An average of 16.5% per year over the past five years

An average of 10.5% per year over the 10 years

More recently, the company increased its dividend by 5.9% for the March 12th, 2019, payment. This increase is well below the average increases listed above.

3M should pay out $5.76 in dividends per share this year. Using the midpoint of adjusted earnings-per-share guidance gives the company a payout ratio of 61%. This is well above the 10-year average payout ratio of 41%.

Using free cash flow to measure dividend safety gives us a very similar picture. 3M produced $7.1 billion in cash from operations over the last four quarters while spending $1.7 billion on capital expenditures. This gives the company a free cash flow of $5.4 billion over the last year. During this time period, 3M paid out $3.2 billion in dividends, giving the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 59%. From 2015 through 2018, the company had an average free cash flow payout ratio of 56%.

It appears to me that 3M's most recent increase was below average, because the payout ratio is climbed to a level that is above the long-term average for both earnings and free cash flow. It should be noted that the free cash flow payout ratio for the last year is only slightly above the 2015 to 2018 average.

Double digit growth that was customary of the company over the last three, five and 10-year periods of time is likely done until 3M can improve earnings and free cash flow. However, I don't question 3M's ability to increase dividends in future years, because the company has shown that it can raise its dividend through almost every type of economic environment. It is likely prudent that 3M gave a lower than usual dividend increase as this helps keep the payout ratios from climbing too high.

As stated above, one benefit of the share price decline is that 3M's dividend is much higher now than it has been in a very long time. Shares of 3M offer a current yield of 3.5%. This is well above the 10-year average yield of 2.6%. The stock hasn't seen this high yield in the last decade. The stock's current yield is almost double the average yield of 1.9% that the S&P 500 currently offers.

Final Thoughts

2019 has not been kind to shares of 3M. The stock's second quarter results showed the company has issues in most divisions. Currency translation has also negatively impacted 3M as only U.S. sales were higher for the company.

This has brought the stock's multiple to a level rarely seen over the past few years. I believe that the drop in price has rightsized expectations for the company and 3M's P/E ratio is near its 10-year average.

3M offers a very high yield and has more than six decades of dividend growth. The company's payout ratios are higher than average, but nowhere near a level where a dividend cut is very likely.

While the company has guided towards a decrease in earnings-per-share and organic growth for this year, I find 3M appealing from both a valuation and income perspective. Investors looking for an accidentally high yielding stock from the industrial segment could do very well buying 3M here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.