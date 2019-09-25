The Altria - Philip Morris Merger Is Off: Now What?

MO's JUUL investment is not looking so good lately, although it would still have been a nice addition to PM's operations.

The past two years have seen a downward trend in the share price of Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). August saw the confirmation of merger talks between the two companies, with a merger offering potential solutions to the woes of each company. PM might have been interested in MO's JUUL Labs Inc. (JUUL) investment, but the value of that investment seemed to take multiple hits recently, as JUUL suffered setbacks. Those setbacks might not even be a factor in the MO-PM merger talks ending, but either way, MO is now stuck again with a heavily US-based operation, where the regulator has become increasingly menacing in recent years. PM is stuck too, now without a truly popular e-cigarette play targeting younger adults in many markets, something JUUL could have provided.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: Past five years of MO and PM trading. The party stopped in mid-2017 as the FDA proposed new measures to reduce tobacco-related disease and death.

Why JUUL was likely important to PM

One of the obvious benefits for PM in merging with MO would have been exposure to MO's investment in JUUL Labs Inc. (JUUL). Conviction Capital Research recently noted that, MO was a "Falling Knife" with continued declines in US cigarette volumes being a major issue. I believe that continued volume declines in cigarette sales in the US only foretell what will happen eventually elsewhere in the world, where PM is selling cigarettes.

Figure 2: JUUL has grown as cigarette volumes have fallen, although cigarette volumes were falling before JUUL ever took off, e-cigarettes are often cited as a cause of accelerated declines in cigarette volumes. Source: Image from JUUL's newsroom.

Certainly, PM has access to several markets in the developing world, where the regulator is quite permissive. PM is also exposed to other markets however, where the regulator is even more fearsome than the US, or less fearsome for now, but with the potential to toughen up on measures designed to reduce tobacco use. An example of the more fearsome variety might be Australia, where cigarettes come in plain packages and are some of the most expensive in the world. Examples of the less-fearsome-for-now varieties might include select European nations, where the idea of aggressive proposals, such as the tobacco standard (minimally/non-addicitve nicotine levels) proposed in the US, don't seem far-fetched.

Whether you think ex-US volume declines would be a problem or not for PM, exposure to smoke-free nicotine products is a method of future-proofing PM's revenue streams. Certainly PM refers in press releases and presentations to itself as "Delivering a Smoke-Free Future." JUUL is a giant in the smoke-free world, even considering recent setbacks, and so PM really could have delivered by getting a piece of that pie.

JUUL continues to face major headwinds

In June, former FDA commissioner Gottlieb suggested that JUUL might not be able to get their product approved since the product had a history of youth use. In late July, there was a two-part House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing titled "Examining JUUL’s Role in the Youth Nicotine Epidemic." The evidence presented at that hearing didn't exactly dispel the notion that JUUL had actually targeted those under 18 years of age, and so JUUL's odds of FDA approval appear to be narrowing by the minute.

You don't ask for permission, you ask for forgiveness. You're nothing but a marketer of a poison and your target has been young people. - Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-California, addressing Juul co-founder, James Monsees.

Within the US, several states have taken action towards reducing youth e-cigarettes use, or e-cigarette use altogether. A wave of reports of lung disease and even deaths associated with vaping, but not specifically JUUL (and in fact probably not caused by JUUL but instead other products/e-liquids) hasn't helped. The most recent state to crack down on vaping is Massachusetts, with a four month ban giving experts time to determine the cause of the issue. Earlier this month, California also took action. The California action is interesting because instead of a ban, which might be of limited effectiveness, the state will spend $20M on advertising to educate people about vaping and consider warning labels on e-cigarette packages.

Of course JUUL isn't only available in the US, and so headwinds in the US don't spell the end to the prospect of MO deriving any value from its JUUL investment. The problem is that JUUL's actions, and the US epidemic of vaping among kids have drawn attention outside of the US.

Figure 3: Screenshot of an article in The Guardian, published August 11, 2019. Source: The Guardian website.

In the EU there is already a limit on the amount of nicotine (20 mg/ml or 2%) that can be contained in an e-liquid. For example, JUUL markets pods containing 1.7% nicotine in France and 0.9% and 1.8% in the UK. By comparison, JUUL's pods in the US contain 5% or 3% nicotine.

Beyond Europe, JUUL's international expansion has also taken a hit with India banning e-cigarettes and JUUL products disappearing from online stores in China.

Despite all of the issues, I still haven't written off JUUL entirely, and hence MO's investment in JUUL. I just believe the investment doesn't look quite as good in terms of value, as it might have six months ago. One reason I haven't written off the investment completely is because JUUL appears to be in damage control mode, suspending US advertising and getting itself a new CEO (MO executive, K.C. Crosthwaite). The measures JUUL is taking may be somewhat effective in placating lawmakers and reducing the heat on JUUL, minimising further threats to its US revenues, and perhaps even influencing its reputation overseas.

Can PM have new success beyond IQOS?

When we look at what PM has done with regards to developing and marketing smoke-free products, it is a bit more impressive than what MO has done. Despite launching and having success with IQOS, a heat-not-burn (HnB) tobacco product, PM has continued to develop additional smoke-free products. For example, PM's TEEPS is a HnB product that "has a look and feel comparable to a cigarette, but it is not a cigarette." Further, PM has developed a vaping product called IQOS MESH. The product carries the IQOS name but doesn't heat tobacco like IQOS itself, rather it just heats a liquid like most e-cigarettes. Of course PM notes differences in the way that liquid ends up being heated.

The heating technology behind IQOS MESH is a completely new approach to e-vapor generation. It uses a metallic mesh punctured with tiny holes to heat a pre-filled, pre-sealed e-liquid cap (called VEEV) that contains pharmaceutical-grade nicotine and flavors. In each VEEV cap, there is a new MESH heater, eliminating the need to manually replace it. The consumer activates the heating process by pressing on a button. As the heater is in contact with the e-liquid in the cap, it heats the e-liquid to generate a nicotine-containing vapor. - PM website explaining IQOS MESH.

Overall though, IQOS MESH doesn't strike me as likely to dethrone JUUL around the world (IQOS MESH is currently available in the UK). Rather the product reminds me somewhat of MO's MarkTenXL. It is closer in shape to a pen than a USB stick, and it appears that form factor has been an important draw to young adults (and unfortunately under 18's). Perhaps the PM will have more success with its STEEM product, which will use a nicotine salt, another part of what made JUUL so popular.

Overall, PM's efforts in developing electronic cigarettes are more impressive than MO's, which just invested in JUUL instead, but neither have really achieved what JUUL did, calling to question their ability to develop a real hit among younger consumers.

Conclusions

With the fall through of the MO-PM merger, MO is now left with a heavily US-based operation, the US being a place where regulators/lawmakers are cracking down on vaping and continuing to make moves towards a smoke-free future. In a merger, MO would have greatly benefited from PM's international exposure. I haven't written off MO's JUUL investment entirely but I think a wait and see approach is necessary to determine whether JUUL's damage control measures have any benefit. In the meantime, I don't see MO as a buy or even a hold, as the only positive out of all of this is that a few vapers might switch to smoking in states where vaping is banned or discouraged (such as by higher taxes). I continue to believe MO's share price will be impacted by optics as much as fundamentals, as another great quarter of revenues, mostly from from combustible products, is only so encouraging when the future of combustible products is in question. Any investor or trader shorting MO is exposed to the risk that positive earnings or developments with JUUL do lift the stock, among other risks.

For PM, I'd personally not be increasing exposure to the name. I do like the fact that ex-US operations overall don't suffer the challenges associated with having the FDA as a regulator, but believe PM will have to develop additional successful electronic cigarettes. That success isn't a guarantee, as while PM has done well with IQOS, it has never developed a hit product like JUUL, which could help capture the younger half of the e-cigarette market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.