AbbVie And Allergan: Huge Debt Levels And Doubtful Growth

In March 2017, I wrote my first and only article about AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), where I especially criticized the huge amount of debt the company had on its balance sheet. In the two and a half years that passed, the stock price actually moved nowhere: at the time of publication, AbbVie was trading at $65, and right now, the stock is trading at $65 again. In the meantime, the stock rallied to about $120 but lost in value again and investors would have gained "only" 12% through dividend payments.

Back then, I was torn if AbbVie is a good investment or not, and I am still torn. But as AbbVie is trading almost at the same price level as back then and as there have been some important developments in the meantime, it makes sense to take a closer look at AbbVie again. First of all, we look at aspects why AbbVie might be interesting for investors (dividend and valuation). Following that, we look at the company's debt levels, its power to generate cash, and especially what the consequences of the Allergan (AGN) acquisition are. In the end, we are trying to determine if AbbVie could be a good investment or if the debt levels will put the company in a very dangerous position.

Why Is AbbVie Interesting?

There are several reasons, why AbbVie can be interesting for investors and attract the attention of analysts and market participants, but we concentrate here on two aspects: the dividend and the valuation.

First of all, the dividend is probably attracting the most investors to AbbVie as the current dividend yield of 6.51% is really attractive and for a pharmaceutical company as well as a company that is still considered to be in its growth stage, it is an impressive dividend yield. In the last two years, AbbVie increased its dividend from $0.64 quarterly in 2017 to $1.07 quarterly right now. As AbbVie was a former subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and the company has paid a dividend for 382 consecutive quarters and increased the dividend for 47 consecutive years, the company can be called a dividend aristocrat.

(Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

A second criterion is the valuation of AbbVie. When taking the adjusted earnings per share AbbVie reported for 2018 ($7.91 non-GAAP EPS) and the stock currently trading at $65, we get a P/E ratio of 8.2, which is really cheap for any company that is not declining in sales, but especially cheap for a company that could report 15% revenue growth and 41% adjusted EPS growth.

Debt Levels

But such low valuation levels usually have a reason as investors must see severe risks, which caused these depressed valuation levels. For AbbVie, one of these risks is the company's debt levels, which were already a big issue about 2.5 years ago when I wrote my last article and it is still a huge issue.

The entire balance sheet of AbbVie is rather problematic and it is not just the debt which is concerning. The company currently has $32 billion in short- and long-term debt on its balance sheet, and the following chart shows when the different amounts of debt are due (taken from the last 10-K). We can see that the biggest part of debt is not due before 2024, and the highest amount AbbVie has to repay is $4,120 million in 2022. Although the debt levels are high, it doesn't seem that AbbVie will run into any trouble with these amounts of debt, but the interest payments will remain high as a huge part of debt is not due within the next few years.

(Source: AbbVie 10-K)

Usually, we would compare the debt levels to the company's equity and calculate the debt-equity-ratio. But AbbVie has to report a negative number for total equity since June 2018, which is another red flag. That number - however - is mostly due to the high amounts of treasury stock the company has on its balance sheet. The company is constantly buying back shares and while other companies retire the shares (and, therefore, make them disappear from the balance sheet), AbbVie keeps the shares as treasury stock with the possibility to be reissued again. From December 2016 until now, the treasury stock amount increased from $10.9 billion to $24.5 billion. Considering the treasury stock on the balance sheet, there seems to be a reasonable explanation for the negative equity that does not have to concern investors. We probably only have to be concerned that the company might re-issue these huge amounts of stock again and, therefore, diluting earnings per share.

When looking at the company's assets, we also see that a huge part of AbbVie's assets is intangible assets and goodwill. It is perfectly normal for pharmaceutical companies that assets are often intangible assets, but, currently, 35.8% of total assets are intangible assets and 27.4% of assets are goodwill. We also have to mention about $5.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $244 million in short-term investments that could be used to repay outstanding debt. But AbbVie's balance sheet is far from being perfect and maybe rather a reason to be cautious.

Generating cash

One way to look at the debt levels and the company is to examine the current state of the business - reflected by the balance sheet. But we also have to examine the company's power to generate cash in the future because these cash flows will determine if the company is able to repay the debt.

We all know that a huge part of the company's $32.7 billion in annual sales comes from Humira (about $20 billion) and that it is always dangerous when a company is dependent so much on one single product. Worldwide sales already started to decline (28% decrease in sales outside the United States) and with biosimilars on the rise in Europe, we can expect further declines in Humira sales in the coming quarters. For the United States, Humira could be safe until 2023 when it has to face the challenge of biosimilars.

The problem is that AbbVie currently has only very few products that seem to be able to generate similar sales as Humira. But AbbVie is trying hard to prepare for the moment when Humira sales will finally start to decline. And one of the steps AbbVie is taking is the acquisition of Allergan. And to fully understand if AbbVie will be able to continue its growth path and to understand if the debt levels could be a problem, we have to analyze the implications of the Allergan acquisition on the business and balance sheet.

Allergan Acquisition

On June 25, 2019, AbbVie and Allergan announced that both companies have entered into an agreement for AbbVie to acquire Allergan. And while this will add additional revenue and potential pipeline candidates for the future, we, first of all, have to look at AbbVie's balance sheet again.

According to the terms of the deal, AbbVie will pay $120.30 in cash for every Allergan share. With about 334 million shares outstanding, this will cost AbbVie $40.2 billion in cash. Allergan also has $1,651 million in cash and cash equivalents that could be used to finance the deal. But Allergan also has $19.6 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet. In total, we get the following picture:

AbbVie long-term debt $31.2 billion AbbVie short-term debt $0.3 billion Allergan long-term debt $19.6 billion Additional debt to pay Allergan shareholder $40.2 billion Total debt $91.3 billion AbbVie cash $5.2 billion Allergan cash $1.7 billion Total cash $6.9 billion Outstanding debt $84.4 billion

In a next step, we have to figure out how AbbVie can repay the outstanding debt, and we are, therefore, looking at the "fixed costs" AbbVie has. First of all, $828 million in interest expenses for Allergan in the last four quarters (for debt AbbVie will acquire) and $1,464 million in interest expenses (debt of AbbVie itself). When we assume that AbbVie has to pay similar interest rates for new debt as in the past, the company will have to pay $1.5 billion in additional interest for the $40 billion additional debt. This will lead to $3,790 million in interest payments. But it doesn't stop there. In the last four quarters, AbbVie also paid $6,092 million in dividends to its shareholders, and the number of outstanding shares will increase about 20.5% after the acquisition of Allergan, bringing the dividend payments up to $7,339 million going forward (and this is not including dividend raises, and according to AbbVie, it wants to maintain an attractive dividend growth policy). And finally, AbbVie has capital expenditures of $640 million and Allergan has capital expenditures of $300 million, leading to $940 million in total capital expenditures.

Summing up, we have $12,089 million in "fixed costs" going forward. And these costs might eventually stay at a similar level during the next few years as repaying outstanding debt will lead to lower necessary interest payments, but increasing dividend payments will counterbalance the reduced interest payments.

The "new" AbbVie will generate $19.4 billion in operating cash flow (combined 2018 generated cash from operations). But we have to look a little closer at that number as it might not be representative for the cash flow the business can generate. Allergan contributes about $6 billion to the overall generated cash flow, but first of all, this number has been much lower in the past and the $6 billion seem rather like an outlier. In case of AbbVie, the number was also particularly high in 2018 and seems like an outlier as well. While cash from operations was $13.4 billion in 2018, in the years before, the same number was much lower: $9,960 million in 2017 and $7,041 million in 2016.

But even when assuming that AbbVie can generate $19.4 billion going forward, after interest and dividend payments as well as capital expenditures, there are only $7.3 billion left to repay the outstanding debt. Using that amount to repay the outstanding debt, it will still take 11.5 years to repay the outstanding debt. This also means that AbbVie will not be able to make an acquisition and doesn't have the cash to spend heavily on R&D in these almost 12 years. And 12 years are a long time frame - especially for a pharmaceutical company, as the products which are being launched right now or are in the last stage of the pipeline might already be replaced in 12 years again or will be about to lose patent protection.

But, of course, it is not enough to just look at the past cash flows as we also have to determine if AbbVie could generate even a higher cash flow in the coming years and, therefore, repay the outstanding debt more easily. Humira remains the most important product for AbbVie and although the international sales are already declining and might continue to decline with biosimilars in Europe on the rise, the overall sales will probably continue to increase slightly (driven by US sales). But, at least from 2023 going forward, analysts are expecting that Humira sales will decline and AbbVie might have huge difficulties to replace the revenue and cash flow from this product.

AbbVie currently has two candidates in its portfolio, which are reporting strong growth rates. The first one is Imbruvica, which is already generating about $4 billion in annual sales and could probably reach peak sales of $7 billion. A second candidate might be Venclexta, which is currently growing in the triple digits. Additionally, AbbVie has two strong immunology assets that could also contribute to revenue in the next few years. One is Skyrizi, which started to contribute to revenue recently. So far, the product contributed only $48 million in sales, but, according to estimates, the drug could reach peak sales of $5 billion in the years to come. The other one is Upadacitinib - a product for which AbbVie is hoping it could be the next generation of Humira and is already under priority review for rheumatoid arthritis. Peak sales are expected to be as high as $6 billion. These are the four products which should one day replace the Humira sales, and considering the still growing revenue from Humira as well as the revenue from these additional products, AbbVie's top-line might continue to grow in the next few years. According to a presentation, the company is expecting about $35 billion in sales aside from Humira sales.

(Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference)

Aside from AbbVie's own products and pipeline, we also have to consider the pipeline and growth potential of Allergan. When looking at the last three quarters, we don't really get the impression that Allergan is a high growth company, but actually a company in slow decline. The once leading eyecare franchise of Allergan has been under pressure due to the loss of patent protection, the company will face more and more competition due to the introduction of Generics, and Allergan will probably lose patent protection for four additional drugs in the near future. Finally, when looking at the pipeline of Allergan, it is also not reassuring and doesn't show the potential for high growth in the years to come. Problematic is also the fact that pipeline candidates like Rapastinel, which was considered to be a potential blockbuster, became a failure. For more information, check out Value Growth Master's article Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie and Allergan.

(Source: Investor Presentation for Allergan Acquisition)

Of course, AbbVie is assuming synergies that generate significant value. And management is expecting more than $2 billion in cost reductions in year 3.

(Source: Investor Presentation for Allergan Acquisition)

When looking at the current products as well as the pipeline of Allergan and AbbVie, there are tendencies that the company will be able to replace the sales of Humira in the next few years, but I certainly won't expect a much higher cash flow from operations in the coming years than in 2018 and when considering that it might take the total cash flow from more than ten years to repay the outstanding debt, AbbVie seems like a risky pick right now - despite being a recession-proof business.

Conclusion

AbbVie might look very tempting to investors - especially to dividend investors as well as to dividend growth investors as the stock is not only offering an extremely high dividend yield and also high dividend growth rates (at least when looking at the last few years). AbbVie had a very good run and generated a lot of cash from Humira in the last few years, and I am certainly not saying that the best days of AbbVie are behind the company, but it remains uncertain if AbbVie can keep up the high growth rates it reported in the past as the replacement of $20 billion in annual revenue by Humira is a huge challenge, which might limit growth potential in the next few years. And considering these challenges, the acquisition of Allergan, and the high debt levels it caused can be a real risk for the company - especially as Allergan eventually might not contribute so much to the growth of AbbVie.

But the stock is currently very cheap, and from a valuation standpoint, there is not much growth expectation priced in the stock today. Investors have to make a risk-reward decision if the potential high reward of buying a cheap stock is worth the risk that AbbVie might get in trouble due to the high debt levels. If you are pretty sure that AbbVie will manage its debt levels and not run into any trouble, you probably might buy AbbVie as it seems to be really cheap and really attractive due to its dividend yield. But if you have the slightest bit of fear that AbbVie might run into trouble due to its high debt levels, you probably should stay away from the stock.

