Russia In The Middle

These days, the leading stories in the news cycle are the trade war between the US and China, Brexit, tensions in the Middle East and political divisiveness in the United States. Markets are moving higher and lower each day, and the leading stories are likely to continue to foster lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes.

Meanwhile, Russia has faded from the center of the stage. It seems that stories about Russian influence in the US and other elections around the globe have taken a backseat to the many other issues facing the world. However, the Russian President has put his nation in a position where its influence continues to rise. Russia is a commodities-rich country. The prospects for higher crude oil prices based on Iran would increase revenue flows for Mr. Putin.

Moreover, Russia has become a pivotal force in the Middle East. The skyrocketing nickel price because of the export ban in Indonesia is also good news for Russian cash flow these days. And, the US-Chinese trade war has put the Putin government in an interesting position. In many ways, Russia finds itself in the middle of many of the issues facing the world these days. However, they are not in the headlines but lurking in the background.

Meanwhile, Russian stocks have been climbing throughout 2019. The country has been a consistent buyer of gold over the past years, one of the best-performing assets of this year. The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF product (RSX) holds shares in many of the top commodities-based Russian companies in the metals and energy sectors.

Russia and the U.S.-Chinese trade war

As China and the US have escalated the trade war exchanging protectionist measures over recent months, relations between the two wealthiest countries in the world has declined. When it comes to military power, the US, China, and Russia are the most influential nations.

Vladimir Putin has used the trade war between the US and China as an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with the Chinese.

Last June, Mr. Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and since then, the two countries have taken strides to upgrade their cooperation. Putin called the relationship "a most important factor in global affairs." The two world leaders will meet again in South American in November during the BRICS summit in Chile. The Russians and Chinese have worked to develop new protocols on trade as the trade war continues to impact US-Chinese relations.

Mr. Putin has taken an opportunistic course in moving closer with the Chinese at a time when the United States has taken a hard line on trade.

Russia is the most influential member of OPEC - even though they are not a member of the cartel

In the Middle East, the Russians have been a significant factor when it comes to the international oil cartel since early 2016. When the price of crude oil fell to a low at $26.05 in February 2016, the Russians began cooperating with OPEC on production policy.

At each OPEC meeting over the past three years, Russia has played a significant role including, shouldering some of the output quotas. The cartel has not made a move without including Russian oil minister Alexander Novak who takes his marching orders from Vladimir Putin. Russia has not become a member of the cartel but has been the most influential voice when it comes to oil production policy.

The oil market is a geopolitical chess game. With both Saudi Arabia and Iran members of OPEC, the Russian involvement puts them in a position as a mediator between the two enemy countries. Russia's alliance with Iran strengthened in Syria. The Russians spread their influence and tilted the balance of power in the area of the world that is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves. The US is allied with the Saudis and the Russians with Iran. Therefore, the current tensions with Iran make the situation in the area, particularly treacherous. In the aftermath of the September 14 drone attack, Russia offered Saudi Arabia the same missile defense system it sold Iran in a backhanded swipe at the United States. At the same time, China, Russia, and Iran could be planning a joint naval drill in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian ocean according to an Iranian news outlet.

When it comes to the oil market, the US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are the world's leading producers of the energy commodity. The US sanctions on Iran and Russia's rising influence in the region have increased tensions make the potential for hostilities even more dangerous than the ongoing proxy wars and Saudi-Iranian problems imply.

Mr. Putin waits as divisions in Europe and the U.S. widen

While Mr. Putin works to strengthen ties with the Chinese and allies in the Middle East, political drama in Europe and the US could play right into his hands. In Europe, Brexit is a sign of failure for the European Union. As Brexit plays out over the coming weeks and months, a contentious resolution would weaken Europe when it comes to both political and economic factors.

The UK's exit could pave the way for other members of the union to leave. The southern European nations are particularly vulnerable as economic austerity has weighed on economic conditions leading to a rise of leaders with nationalistic and populist policies. A divided Europe is a strategic victory for the Putin government.

At the same time, the 2020 election in the US is likely to be a highly divisive event. The incumbent President will face a challenger from the other side of the political aisle that now leans towards democratic socialism. Meanwhile, Russian intervention in past elections remains a clear and present danger for the futures according to leading experts and intelligence sources in both Europe and the US. Political divisiveness in the part of the world that poses the most significant challenge to Russia is beneficial for Mr. Putin's expanding sphere of influence around the globe.

The Russian market has done very well - oil, nickel, and gold are helping

Sanctions continue to weigh on the Russian economy in the aftermath of their involvement in Ukraine. However, Russia is a significant producer of many raw materials, and the revenue flow from those markets are bolstering the Russian economy. While Iran is having problems with the US and Saudi Arabia, it keeps a bid under the price of crude oil. Stable or rising revenues from petroleum sales benefit the Russian economy. Therefore, the Russians are positioned to take advantage of price spikes in the oil futures market as we witnessed following the drone strikes on Saudi oil fields.

Russia is one of the top five producers of nickel in the world. The acceleration of a mineral export ban in Indonesia that will begin on January 1, 2020, has caused the price of the nonferrous metal to soar over the past months.

As the chart of three-month nickel forwards on the London Metals Exchange shows, the price of the metal has moved from $10,525 at the start of 2019 to the most recent high at $18,450 per ton in September and was at the $17,100 level most recently. Nickel is over 62% higher since the beginning of this year which is good news for Russia.

The Russians have also been diversifying their foreign reserves away from exposure to the US dollar and the euro. Russia has been buying gold consistently for years. The price of gold took off on the upside in June. In dollar terms, the yellow metal moved above the level of technical resistance at the July 2016 high at $1377.50 and was at over the $1500 per ounce level on September 25. Russia has not only been buying gold as a reserve asset; the nation is the world's third-leading producer of the precious metal.

Meanwhile, the Russian stock market has been moving higher throughout 2019.

RSX is the Russian ETF product

The S&P 500 SPDR-SPY has moved from a low at $233.76 at the end of 2018 to the $296.56 level as of Wednesday, September 25, a gain of 26.9%. While the US market has done quite well since the lows in late 2018, some of the leading Russian stocks have done a bit better.

The top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF product include:

RSX has exposure to raw material and financial companies in Russia. The ETF has net assets of $1.13 billion and trades an average of around 6.1 million shares each day. RSX charges an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Then chart of RSX shows that the ETF moved from a low at $18.18 to a high at $24.11 recently and was at $23.14 on September 25. RSX is 27.3% higher as the product as marginally outperformed the SPY over the period.

If the RSX is a barometer of the success of Russia's political and economic strategy, Mr. Putin has put his country and leadership in a position where his influence continues to grow. Russia is squarely in the middle of many of the issues facing the world, but the bright lights are not shining on Mr. Putin, which could be by design.

