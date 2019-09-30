Seeking Alpha
The Asset Allocator: Learn To Love A Low Yield (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Bond yields are low across the board, and this unappetizing menu comes at precisely the time that investors are eager to increase their allocations to fixed income.

If history is a guide, clients dissatisfied with today’s rates will be tempted to reach for yield. Junk bonds are a case in point.

To the extent clients are seeking a portfolio shock-absorber, it behooves advisors to actually attain that safety and not be seduced by risky investments masked as safe bonds.

This podcast (5:58) argues that advisors must counsel their clients to accept a straightforward investment in fixed income, as it is, without resorting to the danger zone of risky investments masked as safe ones.

