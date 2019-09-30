The Asset Allocator: Learn To Love A Low Yield (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
Bond yields are low across the board, and this unappetizing menu comes at precisely the time that investors are eager to increase their allocations to fixed income.
This podcast (5:58) argues that advisors must counsel their clients to accept a straightforward investment in fixed income, as it is, without resorting to the danger zone of risky investments masked as safe ones.