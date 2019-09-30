The Asset Allocator: Learn To Love A Low Yield (Podcast)

Summary

Bond yields are low across the board, and this unappetizing menu comes at precisely the time that investors are eager to increase their allocations to fixed income.

If history is a guide, clients dissatisfied with today’s rates will be tempted to reach for yield. Junk bonds are a case in point.

To the extent clients are seeking a portfolio shock-absorber, it behooves advisors to actually attain that safety and not be seduced by risky investments masked as safe bonds.