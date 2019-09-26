Iran's Potential To Trigger A Risk-Off Event

On Saturday, September 14, seventeen drones flew into Saudi sovereign territory and hit targets in the Saudi oil fields. The attack that temporarily knocked out 50% of daily Saudi output had Iran's fingerprints all over it. As the largest OPEC producer, the Saudis lost what amounted to around 6% of daily supplies. The price of oil spiked to the upside when the markets opened on Sunday evening, September 15.

The events in mid-September will not be the last word from Iran. After the US walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement, the tensions in the Middle East increased.

Aside from the crude oil market, which is likely to be highly volatile, violence in the world's most turbulent political region is one more factor that could stoke a period of risk-off price action in markets across all asset classes. The VIX index measures the implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) reflects the price action in the volatility index.

The tensions have been mounting since 2018

In 2018, US President Donald Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran. The Iranians said that without the US, the deal was useless, but European leaders and other parties to the agreement struggled to maintain the protocol that would deter Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

At first, the US issued six-month exemptions to eight countries that purchase Iranian crude oil. When the exemptions expired, the US refused to renew them.

Iran told the world that if they cannot ship their petroleum to customers around the world, they would stop other oil-producing nations in the region from selling their oil.

Over the past months, there were a handful of incidents in and around the Straits of Hormuz. However, the most significant attack came on September 14. While Iran continues to deny involvement, Teheran's fingerprints were all over the drone strike at the heart of Saudi oil production. The Iranian leadership blamed Saudi participation in the war in Yemen for the attack saying that it was a warning to stop interfering in the region.

Crude oil is in the crosshairs of the standoff with Iran

Crude oil is the energy that continues to power the world. With over 50% of global reserves in the Middle East, increased tension and hostilities had a significant impact on the price of crude oil in the aftermath of the drone attack.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that nearby NYMEX crude oil rallied from a closing price at $54.79 on September 13 to a high at $63.89 on September 16, a spike of 16.6%.

Source: Barchart

Nearby Brent futures, which are the benchmark pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil, moved from $60.22 to $71.00 over the same period. The rise of 17.9% came as the Brent premium, which can serve as a barometer of political risk in the region, moved higher in the wake of the drone assault.

Meanwhile, in a sign that markets across all asset classes took notice of the attack, the VIX index that measures the implied price variance of S&P 500 stocks moved higher.

Source: Barchart

The VIX closed at 13.74 on September 13 and rose to a high at 15.29 on September 16. By the time the VIX opened, the price of crude oil was falling from the high. However, any future hostilities would likely lift the price of the volatility index.

The theocracy marches to the beat of a different drummer

Peace with Iran is not on the horizon. Even after the US signed the 2015 agreement, chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" continued to ring out in the street and the Iranian Parliament. Since the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s, the tensions between the government in Tehran with both the US and Saudis have not declined. The rise of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne, has exacerbated the divide between the two nations. Both Iran and Saudi Arabia have faced off when it comes to expanding their respective spheres of influence in the Middle East. The countries continue to fight a proxy war with fronts all over the region.

Iran may not be interested in peace as the hardline government is committed to spreading its theology beyond its borders. Since the US walked away from the 2015 agreement, Iran has begun enriching uranium which stands as a direct threat to the Saudis, the region, and the world. President Trump has stated that a nuclear Iran is unacceptable. However, the theocracy will continue to march to the beat of the different drummer so long as it holds onto power. The goal of sanctions is to undermine the economy and cause an uprising, but Iran has a four-decade history of survival under the sanctions and economic hardship.

There are no easy solutions

As of Wednesday, September 25, the US and Saudi Arabia have not retaliated for the attacks. President Trump instructed his Treasury Secretary to increase economic sanctions, but there have been no rumblings on the military front.

A political solution seems unlikely. Iran has refused to meet with the US President until he lifts all sanctions, which is not going to happen under his watch. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is likely hungry for revenge. Not only did the attack cause temporary damage to production, but it also diminished the potential for an IPO of Aramco (ARMCO).

It may not be long before one side flinches, and we see another event that will impact the crude oil market. At the same time, hostilities in the region are another reason to be wary of a period of risk-off in markets across all asset classes.

When it comes to Iran, economic sanctions and no military response could encourage the leadership to commit another, perhaps more significant, strategic attack on Saudi Arabia, or US interests sooner rather than later.

Volatility could be the best approach to hedge or profit from surprises from Tehran

More than a few issues facing the world could cause a period of risk-off behavior in markets. While oil is in the crosshairs of the situation in the Middle East, the stock market is at a level near the recent high that could be ripe for a sudden correction. The trade war between the US and China and Brexit are two other factors that could create an environment where investors and traders run for the exits from risk positions over the coming days, weeks, and months.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is an instrument that will move higher and lower with the VIX index on a short-term basis. I have been buying VIXY on dips and taking profits when fear and uncertainty cause market volatility to spike higher since October 2018. Buying VIXY with a tight stop, and re-entering positions in search of a significant move had been the optimal strategy, which I believe will continue. The top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VIXY holds nearby VIX futures contracts which make it a product that follows the price variance on a short-term basis. The product has net assets of $240.42 million, trades an average of over three million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. Any significant move in the VIX would likely propel the VIXY higher on a short-term basis.

The range in the VIX in 2019 has been from 11.03 to 28.53. At the 16.53 level on September 25, the level is closer to the low of the year than the high. Trading VIXY from the long side could be the optimal strategy as Iran is just one more factor that could cause a return of fear and uncertainty to markets in the blink of an eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.