OMV: A Vertically Integrated Oil And Gas Player With A 10% Free Cash Flow Yield

Two new assets should start to contribute some cash flow from next year on, although this will remain limited considering OMV records them as an equity investment, relying on dividends.

Introduction

OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) is a vertically integrated oil and gas producer operating in the shadow of its much larger European competitors like Total (TOT) and BP (BP). As the company has a specific focus on Central Europe and seems to prefer operating assets in Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions (which allows it to add the oil and gas projects at a relatively low cost to its pipeline), an investment in OMV appears to be riskier than picking one of its larger European counterparts. However, investors get a handsome reward as the free cash flow yield of OMV is substantially higher as well.

Source: Yahoo Finance

OMV’s main listing with the best liquidity is the primary listing in Vienna where the company is trading with OMV as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Austria is around 350,000 shares, for a euro volume of almost 20M EUR. The current market capitalization is just over 16B EUR, based on a share price of just over 49 EUR.

A quick look at the recent acquisition in Abu Dhabi

OMV continued to look for additional investments and has now closed what appears to be one of its largest investments in the company’s history. OMV is now participating in the capital of ADNOC Refining, the refining company of Abu Dhabi with a total refining capacity of almost a million barrels per day and the Ruwais facility is actually the fourth largest single site refinery in the world.

ADNOC was looking for technical knowhow and operational experience and has now attracted both OMV as well as the Italian energy powerhouse Eni (E) as its joint venture partners. Both Eni and OMV are paying the same valuation for their joint venture stake: Eni pays $3.24B for its 20% stake while OMV coughs up $ 2.43B for its 15% stake.

For OMV, the reasons to participate in this joint venture are obvious. First of all, it’s increasing its attributable refining capacity by approximately 40% while also expanding outside of Europe which helps to further diversify its asset base. Additionally, having two very strong joint venture partners will be very helpful to avoid technical and geopolitical issues as both Eni and ADNOC will be incentivized to keep the facilities (valued at $16.2B based on the OMV and Eni purchases) up and running as smooth as possible to maximize the returns.

Source: company presentation

It will also help OMV to further strengthen its ties with ADNOC, as OMV has now completed in excess of $4B worth of strategic deals with the Abu Dhabi company as on top of buying the 15% stake in the refinery company, it also purchased two offshore oil fields for $1.5B in cash last year.

With this deal, OMV is taking full advantage of its excellent credit score and extremely easy access to the credit markets. It raised 1B EUR in debt in June of which a 6-year bond was placed at a 0% coupon while the 15 year bond was placed with institutional investors for an interest rate of just 1% which is exceptionally cheap for a long-term bond. Not only is it entirely possible OMV will be able to recoup a large part of its investment before the 15 years are over, the exceptionally low interest rates for the debt have now decreased the average cost of debt from 2.3% to 1.9% which paves the way for OMV to use the incoming cash flow in the near term to just simply repay the more expensive debt that will mature in the next few years.

In October next year, for instance, OMV will have to repay a 500M EUR bond with a 4.375% coupon, followed by another 500M EUR at 4.25% in Q4 2021. Should these two bonds be refinanced at 1.5% (50% higher than what OMV currently has to pay for a 15 year bond), OMV would cut its interest expenses by 28M EUR per year and boost its after-tax cash flow by 20M EUR or around 6 cents per share. Not an earth-moving difference, but every million ending up in our pockets rather than bond investors is a clear positive.

Source: annual report 2018

OMV’s cash flows remain very strong, and the volatility doesn’t seem to have an impact

In the first six months of the year, OMV reported a total revenue of 11.88B EUR, a 7% increase compared to the first semester of last year. Although its pure production expenses actually decreased by 2% to 806M EUR, the production taxes increased by in excess of a third which was a drag. Nothing to be unhappy about as the operating result was still 350M EUR or 23% higher than in H1 last year, despite also hiking its exploration expenses from 90M EUR to 118M EUR.

The net interest expenses decreased from 103M EUR to just 60M EUR thanks to the decreasing interest rates on the corporate bond markets. The net income in H1 came in at 1.15B EUR, of which 897M EUR was attributable to the shareholders of OMV. And that’s an increase of almost 50% as the EPS was also boosted to 2.75 EUR per share (coming from 1.87 EUR per share).

Source: half-year report

OMV’s cash flows also remain exceptionally strong. The reported operating cash flow was almost exactly 2B EUR, but this includes around 180M EUR in adjustments (mainly related to working capital changes and deferred taxes), so the adjusted operating cash flow was 2.18B EUR in just the first six months of the year.

The capex of 1.01B is relatively low, but the ‘organic’ capex of 897M EUR is even lower and will increase in H2 as OMV is guiding for a full-year organic capex of 2.3B EUR. But with an annualized operating cash flow of 4.3B EUR, this shouldn’t be an issue as OMV will still generate around 2B EUR in free cash flow (which will help fund the acquisitions).

Source: company presentation

Of course, we still need to take the non-controlling interests into consideration, so of the 2B EUR in free cash flow, around 1.6B EUR will be attributable to the OMV shareholders. But that’s based on the H1 performance and excludes the incoming cash flow from the SapuraOMV joint venture which will be in production by the end of this year. Keep in mind the net income and cash flow will not immediately show up in the OMV results as OMV is reporting the joint venture as an equity-accounted investment and does not consolidate the results. So in OMV’s case, the SapuraOMV joint venture will upstream cash generated by the JV in the form of dividends although this may remain limited in the first few years as the cash will be redeployed on the JV level.

Investment thesis

OMV is on track to generate 1.6B EUR in free cash flow this year and even more next year due to the SapuraOMV joint venture and the 15% stake in the Abu Dhabi refinery. The current free cash flow result will be approximately 5 EUR per share (a bit lower than in my previous article as the FY capex is coming in higher), indicating the company is still trading at just 10 times this year’s expected free cash flow, while the FCF yield will move into the double digit territory next year as the two non-consolidated assets should start to send some dividend payments OMV’s way.

I currently have a long position in OMV and am just holding that position. I’m willing to add in the lower-40 EUR range, but although the free cash flow yield of around 10% remains very strong and appealing at the current share price, I’d prefer to take advantage of opportunities during bad days/weeks on the energy markets.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, OMVJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.