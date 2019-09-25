Mr. Market Is Too Pessimistic About PVH

Looking in on the name again reveals a much different story. The shares of this growth company are now quite inexpensive.

In the 20 or so months since I published my bearish piece on PVH Corp. (PVH), the shares have fallen just under 40%. While this is gratifying on some level, there comes a point where a company becomes a bargain once all of the excess price blows off. If the company was unattractive 40% higher, is it attractively priced now? I’ll come right to the point. I’m as optimistic now as I was pessimistic 20 months ago. This is a growth company that trades like a so-called “value” stock, which I like to see. In addition, both insiders and institutional investors are confirming my bullishness with their actions. For those still nervous about buying at these levels, I will recommend an options trade that sets up a “win-win” for investors.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here demonstrates that PVH is a growth company. Revenue and net income are up at a CAGR of 7.4% and 8.0%, respectively. At the same time, earnings per share are up at a CAGR of 7.4%. The reason EPS growth has not kept pace with earnings growth relates to the fact that the number of shares increased over this time, but I would point out that management has recently been buying back stock aggressively, which is a very shareholder-friendly move, in my estimation.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, for the past couple of years, the firm has been de-leveraging, which I also like to see. This has caused interest expense to drop by 5.4% over the past year, and the trend continues in the first half of 2019 relative to the same time last year per the financials below.

Source: Company filings

In short, the weight of evidence suggests that PVH is a growth company.

The Stock

Investing is about much more than simply buying the shares of a growth company. We buy those shares in public markets that seem to vacillate between periods of mania and despondency. If the investor can manage to buy at levels when the market is despondent, they may do well. If the investor buys at levels when the market is manic, they’re almost guaranteed to do badly. For that reason, I need to spend some time thinking about the stock as a thing quite distinct from the business. Specifically, I want to see whether the market is excessively sanguine, or excessively pessimistic at the current stock price.

In my previous article, I made much about the fact that the shares were expensive on a price to free cash flow basis (they were trading at ~38 times free cash at the time). Much has obviously changed since then, as the chart below demonstrates. The shares are now trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of ~13 times, which I consider to be objectively inexpensive. Also, I would note that the last time the shares were this inexpensive on a PFCF basis, they went on to rally nicely. History may not repeat, but it rhymes, and I think this valuation is a good sign for future shareholders.

Source: Gurufocus

Previously, I was also troubled by the assumptions the market made regarding the long-term growth of the firm. I employed the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in “Accounting for Value” to calculate that the market assumed a future growth rate of ~9% for the company going forward. I considered this far too optimistic an assessment about their future prospects. While the specifics of this methodology are beyond the scope of this article, Penman basically uses a standard finance formula (and some high school algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable for a company. Using this methodology at the moment reveals that the market is far less sanguine about this name now than it was back in January of 2018. At the moment, the market is suggesting negative growth from the business going forward, which I consider overly pessimistic.

Insider and Institutional Activity

Not all investors are created equal, obviously. Some people, as a result of training or emotional makeup, are simply better at this activity than most of us. Some people are skilled with a particular name, because they happen to work at the firm in question and, thus, are able to spot market relevant trends sooner than anyone on Wall Street. With that in mind, I’d like to write about insider and institutional activity with PVH.

Starting in May of last year, a Director (Henry Nasella) and the Chairman and CEO (Emanuel Chirico) bought a total of 7,450 shares and 133,346 shares, respectively. These purchases cost Nasella about $600,000 and Chirico just under $10 million. In my experience, when the people who know the business best are willing to put their own capital to work at the firm, I think it would be wise to at least pay attention.

In addition to these insiders, institutional investors Joel Greenblatt, Ken Heebner, and Richard Pzena have been adding to their positions this year, with Greenblatt owning ~175,700 shares, Heebner 30,000 and the Pzena owning just over 3,001,000 shares, according to latest filings. When institutions seem to be echoing the sentiment of insiders, I think that’s a very powerful signal indeed.

Options To the Rescue

In addition to buying shares of companies that I think will go up in price, I also like to sell put options on those companies. Ideally, I sell the puts for a nice premium, the shares rise in price, the puts expire worthless and I pocket the gain. I also use these as a means to lock in a price that I consider to be quite good. For that reason, I consider short put options to represent a ‘win-win’ for investors. If the shares rally, they pocket the premium and drive on. If the shares falter, the investor is obligated to buy, but at a net price that they chose. For my part, I’m willing to be a long term investor at $87, but I think put options may present me the opportunity to buy at ~$75, which is even better, obviously.

In terms of the specifics, at the moment, I favor the March 2020 PVH put options with a strike of $80. These are bid-asked at $5.30-6.20, and I think that if the investor simply takes the bid here, they won’t regret it. If the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall further, the investor will be obliged to buy this growth company at a 14% discount to an already low price. Thus, I think this particular trade represents a win-win for investors.

Conclusion

I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later, they swing back toward each other. I also think the market overshoots both on the upside and on the downside. Twenty months ago, the market was overshooting on the upside, assuming an unrealistically rosy future for PVH. At the moment, I think the market has overshot on the downside. I like to take advantage of this despondency, and I would recommend investors do the same. The people who know this business best (i.e. insiders and institutions) are buying, and I recommend that the rest of us follow suit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to be selling the put options mentioned in this article.