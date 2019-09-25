Murphy Oil Deserves A Serious Look

MUR is an excellent secondary long-term potential. However, I recommend trading about 30% of your position short term, to take advantage of the substantial volatility of the oil sector.

Production was 158,516 Boep/d in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues were $709.05 million this quarter, up from $618.2 million the same quarter a year ago and 20% up sequentially.

Image: Murphy well pad site just North of Campbellton Source: Pleasanton express.

Investment Thesis

The Arkansas-based Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) is a trustworthy long-term company in the oil division. It is particularly true for an investor who desires to participate in the oil & gas exploration with assets concentrated in North America, onshore and offshore.

It is not my first choice even in the E&P division, but it is a compelling case, especially with what happened in the past few months. Murphy Oil controls one of the best upstream portfolios among the domestic oil & natural gas integrated companies.

Further, the company is paying a sizeable dividend that contrasts with a few of its peers like Apache Corporation (APA) or even ConocoPhillips (COP). Below is a chart comparison:

About 90.8% of the revenue in the second quarter comes from properties in the USA (Eagle Ford) and Canada (Montney).

Second-quarter results were impressive and beat expectation as I will show below.

However, for long shareholders who own already a position in the stock, it is essential to trade an estimated 30% of your holding due to extreme volatility in the oil prices.

Quick Presentation Of The Company Assets

Murphy Oil's game plan is quite easy to grasp. The company's business model looks promising even with oil prices in the $60s a barrel. The company is showing adequate proven oil reserves and has increased proved reserves by 17% year over year, to 816 million barrels oil equivalent, with 67% liquids-weighting.

Source: Murphy Oil Presentation

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 2Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 474.5 498.3 541.6 585.6 618.2 674.8 692.01 591.00 709.05 Net Income in $ Million -17.6 -65.9 -286.8 168.3 45.5 93.94 103.38 40.18 92.27 EBITDA $ Million 258.24 276.5 288.6 372.8 365.05 433.12 414.85 309.22 426.34 EPS diluted in $/share -0.10 -0.38 -1.67 0.96 0.26 0.54 0.59 0.23 0.54 Operating cash flow in $ Million 286.0 240.2 308.9 278.5 346.0 372.4 222.45 340.67 314.77 CapEx in $ Million 220.0 274.8 303.3 273.9 341.24 243.21 1,039.07 270.34 1,601.09 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 66 -35 6 5 5 129 -816 70 -1,286 Total Cash $ Billion 1.10 1.00 0.96 0.94 0.90 0.95 0.39 0.29 0.33 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 2.93 2.92 2.92 2.91 2.91 2.91 3.38 3.11 4.19 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 172.56 172.57 172.57 174.62 173.98 174.18 174.31 174.49 169.27 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 162.9 153.8 168.3 167.5 171.0 168.8 181.3 191.8 196.2 Eagle Ford Crude oil price ($/b) 48.11 48.49 55.86 64.28 68.14 72.08 63.14 57.36 63.72

Sources: Press release and Morningstar.

Note: Production and revenues include Malaysia.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and other were $709.05 million in 2Q'19

Total revenues were $709.05 million this quarter, up from $618.2 million the same quarter a year ago and 20% up sequentially. The adjusted income is attributable to Murphy was $35.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share.

Roger Jenkins, President, and the Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

Subsequent to quarter end, we received over 2 billion in proceeds from the Malaysia sale and use the funds to repay 1.9 billion debt incurred from our two Gulf of Mexico acquisitions along with further increasing cash on our balance sheet.

Highlights for the 2Q'19:

Closed the divestiture of Malaysia portfolio for $2.0 billion in cash proceeds

Drilled successful Hoffe Park #2 well in the Gulf of Mexico

Entered into additional crude oil commodity hedge contracts with combined average prices above $60 per barrel WTI for 2019 and 2020, underpinning multi-year capital program

Repaid $1.9 billion of debt on the balance sheet at quarter-end, resulting in liquidity of more than $2.0 billion as of July 31, 2019

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow (according to Morningstar) was a significant loss this quarter of $1,286 million and is a loss of $1,904 million yearly. However, free cash flow from the company is quite different.

The issue was that the company closed a deepwater Gulf of Mexico transaction for net cash consideration of $1.2 billion on June 3, 2019.

Murphy's total cash consideration paid was $1.227 billion, which was funded primarily through the company's $1.6 billion revolver and other sources of liquidity. Murphy anticipates production for the acquired assets for the second half of the year to be 31,000 to 33,000 Boepd, which is in line with previously disclosed annualized production of 32,000 to 35,000 Boepd.

Dividend payout represents $174 million annually, which is still higher than the FCF annually. MUR dividend yield is now ~4.3%.

Also, Murphy completed $300 million in share repurchases in the second quarter of 2019 at an average price of $26.34 per share.

3 - Production in K Boep/d was a total of 196,165 Boep/d including Malaysia

Production Per Region.

The company produced 196,165 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the second quarter (61% liquids), up 4.8% from the same quarter a year ago. However, this output includes a discontinued operation (Malaysia) as we can see below.

Otherwise, production was 158,516 Boep/d.

Production guidance for 3Q'19 is indicated below:

Source: MUR Presentation

Eagle Ford situation and rapid growth. Production was 44K Boep/d for 2Q'19 (74% oil).

Source: MUR Presentation

Eagle Ford generated an EBITDA per BOE over $35, and North American offshore assets generated $38 EBITDA per BOE.

Roger Jenkins, President, and the Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

Our second quarter results illustrate our commitment to being an oil-weighted company with production from our U.S. onshore and North American offshore assets generating robust realized prices leading to continued free cash flow. Production from continuing operations averaged 159,000 equivalent per day in the second quarter, 67% liquids and more importantly 61% oil or more than 94,000 barrels of oil per day with only one month of LLOG assets contributing to our business.

Note: One element to consider with Murphy Oil is that since the company operates in plays that are not pipeline-constrained and its production has minimal pricing exposure to the WTI price, the company-diversified oil-weighted portfolio receives premium pricing.

4 - Net Debt under control

Net debt is now ~ $2.35 billion as of July 31, 2019 (please see Presentation below). The company's goal is to maintain a total debt/EBITDAX below 2.0x.

According to the press release:

As of June 30, 2019, the company had total debt outstanding of $4.7 billion, consisting of $2.8 billion of outstanding long-term, fixed-rate notes, $1.4 billion of borrowings on the $1.6 billion unsecured senior credit facility and a $500 million unsecured senior term loan.

Source: MUR Presentation - Note: Financial position is as of July 31, 2019.

As of July 31, 2019, liquidity totaled more than $2.0 billion, including approximately $450 million in cash and cash equivalents.

David Loony CFO said in the conference call:

subsequent to quarter end, we repaid $1.9 billion of debt on the balance sheet, bringing our credit facility borrowings to zero. Combined with our cash, this results in available liquidity of more than $2 billion.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

I find Murphy Oil an appealing E&P company for investors who like substantial exposure to the US and Canada offshore and US shale (Eagle Ford).

The company produces a high level of oil versus natural gas due to the recent divestiture of the Malaysia assets. Further, the company is receiving premium prices for its oil because the production is not pipeline-constrained as I have explained earlier.

Murphy Oil presents an excellent balance sheet and future potential of growth that justifies an attractive dividend yield now at 4.52%.

However, while it is an excellent secondary long-term potential, I recommend trading about 30% of your position short term, to take advantage of the intense volatility of the oil sector.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finwiz above. In my opinion, MUR is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at about $26 and line support at $22. The line resistance is formed by the top of mid-August and the top in September. The line support is a parallel using September 1st as a starting point.

The short-term trading strategy is simple. I recommend selling about 30% or more at above $26 and starting to buy back at first intermediate support that I see at $21.50. If support is not holding due to oil prices weakness, the stock may retest the August low at about $19.50, which should be considered as an excellent opportunity to buy.

The ascending channel pattern can be justified by the recent increase in volatility in the oil sector due to turmoil in the Middle East.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.