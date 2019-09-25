Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Nvidia

I'm neither long nor short Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and will not establish a position either way. I believe both the bulls and the bears are minimizing or missing some important factors that could affect their positions. This is the second of a series of “Where The Bulls and Bears Are Wrong” articles to provide an unbiased analysis of stocks in a bull/bear war. The first was on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and can be seen here.

I first met Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang in 1999 when Joe Liu, one of my analysts, and I called on the company. They'd gone public and recently reported their second quarter: $71 million in revenues, 18¢ per share, and $51.8 million in the bank.

Joe had discovered the company and I was nearly open mouthed when Jensen said his target was Intel (INTC), which did $6.75 billion in their second quarter. A company I worked for did one of the last rounds of venture investment in Intel in 1970, and I knew them well. Yet Jensen's vision was compelling and his plans made sense, so we recommended the stock.

Nvidia invented the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) as a much faster way to get graphics on the screen than relying on the microprocessor. It found an immediate market in video gaming and film editing. Since then, its parallel processing architecture has turned out to be useful for cryptocurrency mining, Artificial Intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, self-driving cars, robotics, cloud computing, data centers, aerospace, bio-science research, genomics, materials science, mechanical and fluid simulations, wind tunnel simulation, energy exploration, weather prediction, and supercomputing.

These are the huge markets of the future and Nvidia has more than 20 years of history and know-how to serve them.

Where The Bulls Are Wrong

The real threat to Nvidia from China is not the trade war. In the short term, a President Trump tweet or a front-page article in China Daily can send NVDA up or down a few percentage points. That's because they got 23.7% of revenues in the first half of 2019 from China and Hong Kong. So when the trade war is over, does that solve Nvidia's China exposure?

I doubt it.

If you were running China and just got put through the wringer on being able to buy semiconductors from the US, you would want to develop domestic alternatives. And you would start with the key chip for the technologies in your 13th five year plan: AI, machine learning, IoT, smart appliances, electric vehicles, aerospace equipment, medicine, and medical devices. That chip is the GPU.

China doesn't need to develop a better GPU than Nvidia, they just need one that's good enough. The fastest way to get one that's good enough is simply to copy an Nvidia design. There are different ways to produce a clone of a semiconductor. The computer-aided design (CAD) software for chips can take a series of “if-then” logical statements and turn them into an optimized circuit design that describes the shortest paths, avoids blocks or potential shorts, and produces the results you wanted. So if you could describe all the possible “if-then” statements a GPU might encounter, you could produce a clone. It would take a lot of time, and if you missed any “if-thens,” your chip might not perform like the original from time to time.

But another way is to reverse that design process – start with the laid-out chip and back into the circuit design. In the 1980s, a friend in Silicon Valley reverse-engineered the Intel 80386 microprocessor and sold the circuit diagrams and underlying logic to those who wanted to make a clone. He did this by precisely removing the outside casing, taking a picture of that layer of circuits, then precisely removing that layer, taking a picture of the next layer, and so on. He fed all the pictures into altered CAD software, and it produced the circuit design. China can and may already have done that.

Bulls need to realize it's a very real risk to Nvidia that, one way or another, over time a Chinese GPU will replace most of the company's China business. That's a drag on revenue growth.

The Artificial Intelligence semiconductor market will be much broader than Graphics Processing Units. Nvidia makes general-purpose graphic processing chips. These chips can be used for the wide range of applications listed above, including Artificial Intelligence, cryptocurrency mining, self-driving cars, and weather prediction. They work for this wide range because Nvidia has a variety of software stacks developed either internally or by third-party developers and partners for specific applications.

But software-driven general-purpose processors have more circuits than are needed to do any specific task, so they are more expensive to make than a simpler, application-specific chip that processes instructions in hardware instead of software. The application-specific chip also runs faster than the software-driven chip.

It costs a lot of money, often $2 million or more, to design a custom chip and create the masks to produce it. It's only practical for applications that need a high volume of processors, but for those applications, the chip can be both better and cheaper than a general-purpose GPU. It can take the form of a specialized GPU, like the one Tesla (TSLA) recently introduced at the August Hot Chips conference. Tesla announced a proprietary AI semiconductor for their self-driving cars that has 21x the performance of the Nvidia chips they have been using and is 20% cheaper. That's possible because Tesla doesn't need all the flexibility of a general-purpose graphics processing unit. It just needs to do a limited subset of things that can be hard -wired for speed and economy.

It also could be an even more limited Application-Specific Integrated Circuit or ASIC. Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2) just showed an air-cooled mining container in which 144 ASIC miners are installed. These chips can't do anything but mine cryptocurrencies, but they can do that one job faster and cheaper than using Nvidia's GPUs.

In between the Tesla chip and the Northern Bitcoin chip there are field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) where Xilinx is the market leader. Nvidia's GPUs process huge amounts of data sets and learn enough via AI to accomplish a task, such as finding breast cancer in a mammogram. Then those rules can be sent out to the edge of the network where the data is generated to examine individual data sets and detect tumors. This process, called “inference,” can be done by a cheaper FPGA. So while the Nvidia GPUs are essential at the core to create an AI program, the higher-volume applications at the edge are more likely to use cheaper FPGAs.

At the AI Design Forum in July, Xilinx discussed their new adaptable computing chip that processes 9,000 to almost 12,000 images per second with less than two-millisecond latency. Nvidia's newest GPU processes only 2,600 images per second with less than two-millisecond latency. That’s only 20% to 30% of the performance of the lower-cost FPGA. If a self-driving car needs to avoid an accident, it needs the faster inference. The high-volume AI deployments are likely to run on ASICs and FPGAs, not on GPUs.

Where The Bears Are Wrong

Nvidia's future markets are bigger than you think. Even without the high-volume deployments, Nvidia's available markets are huge. The company views it as three main segments: Deep learning training, deep learning inferencing, and high-performance computing. The data center market will be $50 billion in 2020.

Source: Nvidia

Self-driving vehicles will be $60 billion by 2035 and cloud computing is a $20 billion opportunity. As AI is applied to other industries and processes, Nvidia's markets will expand to include areas and applications we are not even looking at today. Even though the company has annual revenues around $12 billion today, it probably will have a total available market that's many multiples of that in the future.

Competition from AMD is real but not important. For many years, AMD introduced an Intel-compatible processor about six months after Intel had started selling it. They would undercut Intel's prices and get 15% of the market or so. Many of us in Silicon Valley suspected Intel welcomed the “competition” as a way to avoid a Department of Justice monopoly investigation. CEO Lisa Su has done a very good job of expanding AMD's portfolio to compete with Intel in the data center and Nvidia in GPUs.

There's a lot of ink spilled when either Nvidia or AMD introduces a new GPU, with elaborate arguments over performance benchmarks and who is better than who. Each company will sell into different niche applications at different prices, and both will continue to introduce new GPUs that have advantages and disadvantages. But that's the trees. The forest is that the big, new applications for the next decade add up to a huge market that can easily support both companies. Shorting NVDA because AMD has a new chip or a 7-nanometer production process makes no sense when both companies are facing an “insurmountable opportunity,” to quote former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy.

What's next for Nvidia? Most immediately, the coming October quarter. At this writing, the consensus expectation for revenues is $2.92 billion, in a tight range from $2.89 billion to $3.18 billion. They forecast $1.58 earnings per share, again in a tight range from $1.51 to $1.78.

What might be surprising is the outlook for the January quarter. Last year, Nvidia's revenues fell 30.5% from the October to January quarter as they worked their way through inventory problems related to the decline in cryptocurrency applications. Earnings fell 56.5% from $1.84 in October to $0.80 in January. This year, the revenue forecast is for small sequential growth to $3.06 billion with $1.70 earning per share – more than a double year-over-year. Analysts have a five-year growth rate of 12.5%, which seems low.

Both bulls and bears will be focused on the sources of revenue, especially related to China. Bulls need to remember that most or all of the China volume may need to be replaced, which could be a drag on Nvidia's growth for several years. Bears need to remember that Nvidia's market opportunities have substantial upside as new applications for GPUs come into focus.

If these “Where The Bulls and Bears Are Wrong” articles seem useful, follow me to be notified when a new one is posted. If you know a stock in a major bull-bear war that you would like me to review, vote for it in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.