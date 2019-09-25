Oracle Has Huge Upside If It Can Improve On Its Existing Businesses

Oracle has several competitive advantages to help it gain market share in the cloud space provided that it ramps up its R&D investment and adopts a more aggressive tactic.

Businesses shifting their on-premise IT system to the cloud and hybrid-cloud is an undeniable trend in the next decade; whoever dominates the cloud space will establish a strong business.

Introduction

Despite being late to the Cloud game, Oracle still has great potential for growth by leveraging its traditional business software, largest customer base across major industries, and end-to-end solution offerings. Oracle's management team has realized the importance and urgency of this back-office upgrade cycle and is committed to playing a greater role in the Cloud space. Taking these into consideration, Oracle's current stock price is relatively undervalued and has significant upside.

Market

Shifting operations to the cloud to increase efficiency and reduce cost will be the undeniable trend in businesses for the next decade, and it will be a major investment focus for many enterprises. According to Gartner, Cloud SaaS revenue will reach $143.7 billion in 2022, total growth of over 50% compared to 2019. In addition, Gartner also states that cloud investment is among the top three priorities for businesses in a recent survey. Therefore, capturing this shift is essential for traditional software and service vendors. Not only do they have to change their internal way of doing businesses, but they also need to fend-off new competitors such as Amazon (AMZN). However, this trend of shifting to the cloud also opened up new opportunities for traditional software vendors like Oracle (ORCL), including a closer relationship with their customers, new business opportunities, and potential acquisitions. Leveraging its traditional business and customer base, I believe Oracle can keep its dominating business software position in the cloud space and grow their revenue and profit.

Competition

One of the key success factors in the cloud business is scale-of-economy. Dominant players will enjoy a strong business moat and will have the opportunity to consolidate smaller SaaS and PaaS players to further fortify its dominating position. We are beginning to see this trend in the cloud IaaS/PaaS space, where multiple acquisitions took place in the past few years: VMware (VMW) acquired Pivotal, Amazon (AMZN) AWS acquired TSO logic, and Microsoft (MSFT) acquired Github. These large players are making bolt-on acquisitions to accumulate their technological-moat, which can be transferred into business-moat as the market further consolidates.

Unfortunately, Oracle (ORCL) is somewhat late to the game. It had a chance to become the pioneer of what is now known as the "container model" of running software with its Java project but missed the opportunity. According to Gartner, Oracle is only a niche player in the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service market while Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and AWS (AMZN) are the clear leaders.

Despite Oracle's late start and strong external competition from larger tech companies, I believe there are three reasons why Oracle has the potential to become a strong cloud-based software provider in the future.

1. Compared to its competitors, Oracle offers a portfolio of business software (including ERP, CRM, etc.) on top of its IaaS/PaaS

An expert in PaaS once said to me: "Don't build a PaaS for the sake of building a PaaS." In other words, enterprises' demands for great software did not diminish because workloads are shifting to the cloud. New technologies such as Cloud, Edge, and 5G are just tools to make sure that the user-facing software can run faster, more user-friendly, and more economical. In the end, users still heavily weight the quality of the end software when making a purchase decision. This gives Oracle an opportunity because it controls these software and is good at developing them. According to Gartner, Oracle is ranked as a leader along with Workday in the Financial Management SaaS Magic Quadrant. Oracle is also ranked as the leader in Operational Database Management Systems by Gartner in 2018 along with Microsoft, AWS, and SAP. Having a solid business software offering will enable Oracle to cross-sale its cloud offerings or pursue customers to upgrade to their cloud services directly. It also enables Oracle to sign favorable partnership deals with other cloud service providers since it controls the customer relationship and can significantly influence customers' decision making progress.

2. Oracle is one of the leading companies providing proprietary hardware, software, and services (end-to-end solution) that can satisfy large enterprises

Having the full-stack means Oracle can make holistic modifications to boost computing speed, overall security, and QoS. They have the ammunition to target large enterprises who want to shift serious workloads to the Cloud but lack the technical expertise to do it via self-service. This is a very different approach to Amazon AWS where customers order what they want online and shop for additional software as needed.

Comparing Oracle's cloud software offerings to its competitors, most users say that Oracle's performance is better if the end-to-end solution from Oracle is adopted. For example, in this blog, it has stated that:

Oracle relies its cloud on cutting-edge technologies, which makes it much faster and much more performant than its competitive solutions, especially when it comes to high-capacity apps. Some of its fans even consider that the Oracle Cloud is four to five times faster than AWS.

Currently, Oracle's R&D spending is significantly less than those of Amazon and Microsoft; even if Amazon and Microsoft spend just 50% of total R&D on cloud-related services, they are still $2B higher than Oracle's spending. I believe Oracle needs to ramp-up its R&D spending and possibly make numerous bolt-on acquisitions in order to stay competitive.

R&D Spending Oracle $6.03B Amazon $16B (including AI and content) Microsoft $16.8B (including AI and devices)

(source: company 10-k)

3. Oracle's presence in traditional industries is still very strong

Looking at US GDP by industry, we see that Finance, insurance, real estate, rental, and leasing, Manufacturing, and Government spending are the major pillars of the U.S.' GDP.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

According to market research, Oracle is a top software vendor in most of the pillar industries:

Banking and financial services (2017): ranked 6 behind FIS Global, Fiserv, Microsoft, SS&C Technologies, and SAP

Manufacturing (2017): ranked 5 behind SAP, Synopsys, Cadence Design and Systems, and Dassault Systems

Government (2017): ranked 2 behind Microsoft

However, in 2018, Oracle lost $10B government contract to Amazon. This should serve as a huge wake-up call for Oracle that emerging players are beginning to attack Oracle's core customer base. If Oracle decides to ignore this loss, blame it on unfair practices, and continue business as-is, there is nowhere to go but down. Fortunately, I believe Oracle's management team is well-aware how urgent the matter is and taking actions accordingly. In Oracle's 2019 Q1 Earning Call, Larry Ellison has fully acknowledged the back-office upgrade cycle and aims to be the largest ERP supplier.

So you can see we're at the beginning of a back-office upgrade cycle that will benefit our applications ecosystem for years to come. We're already overwhelmingly the largest ERP system in the cloud. And again, it won't be long before we're just the largest ERP supplier period.

Oracle was also able to capture some large customers including Shaw Communications, Bangkok Bank of Thailand, Envision Healthcare and more. (source: Oracle's 2019 Q1 Earning Call)

Larry Ellison also claimed that Oracle has developed the Autonomous Database which can eliminate all human labor in database configuration and thus potential human errors. Personally, I believe this is more of a marketing tactic than a technical breakthrough, but at least he is well aware of the direction of database technology development and what customers really want.

Valuation

Oracle is definitely one the cheaper stock to own compared to its competitors, whether emerging or traditional.

Market Cap (2019-09-23) Debt (MRQ) Cash (MRQ) EV (MRQ) EBITDA EV/EBITDA Oracle (ORCL) $180.201B $50.69 $31.08 $209.71 $16.2 12x-13x Microsoft (MSFT) $1,062B $86.46 $133.83 $1,014.63 $54.56 18x-19x Amazon (AMZN) $883.11B $71.61 $41.46 $913.26 $33.11 27x-28x IBM (IBM) $125.86B $78.31 $46.28 $157.89 $17.21 9x-10x Salesforce (CRM) $135.63B $6.43 $6.04B $136.02 $2.06 66x-67x

(Source: Yahoo finance)

Without any growth in the future, I believe Oracle's stock is fairly valued. However, with the Cloud market rising fast, Oracle's strong position in the enterprise SaaS market, and appropriate strategy and tactics, Oracle's revenue and EBITDA can increase steadily over the next decade. Based on Ellison's recent speeches, I believe Oracle is fully aware of how important this technological shift is and will modify its business practices to capture growth and market share.

Conclusion

Despite Oracle's late start and several missed opportunities, I believe Oracle still has great potential to compete with large tech players in the cloud space by leveraging its large customer base and providing the holistic solution. However, Oracle needs to sharpen its competitive advantages fast. Otherwise, in the cloud space, where scale-of-economy is one of the key success factors, Oracle can be left behind rather quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.