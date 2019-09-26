The Brazilian Real Sits Near The Lows - Another Buying Opportunity

The US dollar index shifted back into a bull market against the euro, yen, pound and other world currencies since February 2018. After hitting bottom at 88.15, the dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs with the latest peak coming in early September at 99.33. The US has the most robust economy in the world with moderate GDP growth and the lowest level of unemployment in decades. Meanwhile, US interest rates are appreciably higher than rates in Europe and Japan, which makes the dollar attractive as a reserve currency and has boosted its value.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real has been in a bull market for the dollar and bearish trend for the real since 2011. The Brazilian currency exchange rate against the dollar has dropped from $0.65 to around $0.24 over the past eight years. On September 25, the value of the real was not far above the low against the US currency. The Brazilian real is at a level where it is a bargain these days.

I believe that it is just a matter that the economy of mineral-rich Brazil, a nation that has the climate and soil to produce the commodities that feed the world, recovers. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) tends to move higher with the value of the Brazilian currency. Over the recent weeks, the ETF product has dipped, which could be an opportunity to step up to the plate and add EWZ to your portfolio.

The Brazilian currency falls to the critical area of technical support

The Brazilian real has plunged since 2011. The currency has suffered from years of corruption and issues impacting emerging market currencies.

As the monthly chart highlights, the Brazilian real versus US dollar relationship declined from a high at $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. At just under the $0.24 level on September 25, the Brazilian currency remains near the lowest level in over eight years. After a rebound to the $0.28 level in late 2018, the currency has declined once again and remains under pressure. The monthly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength metrics are falling below neutral readings as the technical trend remains bearish for the currency pair.

Argentina and fires in the Amazon weigh on the currency

Over recent months a currency and financial crisis in neighboring Argentina have caused the value of the Argentine peso to plunge.

As the chart shows, the value of Argentina's currency moved from $0.02406 against the US dollar in mid-July to its current level at $0.01754, a decline of over 11%. In early 2011, the Argentine peso was at the $0.25 level against the US currency.

The decline in the peso likely had a contagious effect on the Brazilian real. At the same time, fires in the Amazon have not helped the Brazilian economy as the new leader of the nation attempts to institute reforms.

President Bolsonaro needs to deliver on his promises

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ran for office pledging to clean up corruption in South America's leading economy. At the same time, as a candidate, he warned about Chinese investments in commodity-rich Brazil saying that the nation ran the risk of having decisions made in Beijing rather than Sao Paulo.

In the aftermath of his victory, the value of the real appreciated to the $0.28 level against the dollar. However, it is a tall order to change the environment of institutionalized corruption in the public and private sectors in Brazil. The contagion from Argentina and fires in Brazil has not helped the President when it comes to fulfilling his campaign promises. With the Brazilian currency close to the lows again, the President will need to deliver on pledges to improve the economy.

At the same time, revenue flows into Brazil depend on commodities prices. It was no coincidence that the value of the currency rose to the highs at $0.65 in 2011 when commodities prices peaked. The low in late 2015 came when many raw materials fell to multiyear lows.

Sugar and coffee are proxies for Brazil, and their prices are under pressure

In many ways, the prices of sugar and coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange are proxies for the Brazilian currency. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of both sugarcane and Arabica coffee beans. In 2011, sugar rose to a high at 36.08 cents per pound. During the same year, coffee traded to a peak at $3.0625.

The monthly chart shows that nearby sugar futures on ICE were at 11.84 cents per pound on September 25, 67.2% lower than at the high in 2011. However, the decline in the value of the Brazilian currency from $0.65095 to $0.2393 or 63.2% means that the price of sugar in Brazilian real terms has declined by only 4% over the period.

The drop in the price of Arabica coffee bean futures from $3.0625 in 2011 to $1.0125 or 66.9% shows that in Brazilian real terms, coffee prices are only marginally lower since the 2011 peak.

The futures markets use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism, but local costs of production for the sweet commodity and coffee beans in Brazil are in the local currency. Therefore, the correlation between the two soft commodities coming from Brazil shows that the value of the real-dollar currency pair is one of the most significant factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of the prices.

While coffee and sugar futures and related ETF/ETN products are likely to move higher and lower with the Brazilian real over the coming months, the Brazilian stock market has done well in 2019.

EWZ has dipped - time to buy scale-down

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product holds shares of many of Brazil's leading companies. The most recent top holdings include:

EWZ has net assets of $8.21 billion, trades an average of over 24.3 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.59%. Since the lows at the end of 2018, Brazilian stocks have outperformed US stocks and the value of the Brazilian currency.

The chart of EWZ shows that the ETF moved from lows at $30.65 in late 2018 to $41.48 as of September 25, a rise of over 35%. Over the same period, the SPY product that reflects the price action in the S&P 500 shares has moved from $233.76 to $296.68 or 26.9%.

Meanwhile, Brazil's currency declined from $0.28 to under $.024. The weaker currency likely increases the competitive advantage of Brazilian exports in global markets. However, the currency is at such a low level that any improvement in the value of the foreign exchange instrument could further bolster the value of Brazilian stocks. A rally in the real would be a sign that reforms in Brazil are taking hold, resulting in economic growth. Coffee, sugar, and Brazilian stocks would likely move to the upside if President Bolsonaro can delivery on the promises he made on the campaign trail last year at this time.

