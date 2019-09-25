MedMen: Welcome, PharmaCann

MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) just had a significant development within its portfolio when it announced the expiry of HSR waiting period for its pending PharmaCann acquisition. The deal was announced almost a year ago and would transform MedMen from a predominately California-based company into a truly national retailer. Overall, we think a successful closing of the deal would be positive for the company and its shareholders.

PharmaCann: The Good and Bad

On October 11, 2018, MedMen announced that it will acquire privately-held PharmaCann for US$682 million in an all-stock transaction. The deal was liked by the market, sending MedMen shares up 35% that week. MedMen shares closed at C$7.44 on the Friday following the deal announcement but have since dropped to C$2.70 this Wednesday, highlighting the significant headwinds the company has faced in the last year.

Why is PharmaCann important to MedMen? Because it provides the only way for MedMen to significantly increase its scale in order to compete directly with other MSOs in the sector. MedMen has had great success in California, but it lacks scale and footprint in other states. PharmaCann will expand its footprint to Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Michigan, New York, and Virginia. Although PharmaCann only has one store in several of these states, we believe Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania are the core assets in this transaction. PharmaCann appears to have the most success in Illinois as it has 5 stores and 2 production facilities in the state now. It also has 4 operating stores in New York which will overlap with MedMen's own license in the state, causing concerns for forced divestiture by the New York regulator. The rest of the states appear to be a work-in-process based on the latest information on its corporate website. Revenue reported preliminary fiscal 2019 Q4 revenue of $42 million and it said that pending acquisitions would add another $19.3 million to it. PharmaCann will likely constitute a large part of that number but there are also pending acquisitions in California and Michigan that will provide incremental revenue.

However, on the flip side, we question the growth potential of PharmaCann's assets which could significantly impact its valuation. PharmaCann's main assets in Illinois and New York are fully developed and should only grow with the overall market. Its other assets are sporadic and lack any scale, resulting in limited growth potential and opportunities for efficiencies. A major concern we have been developing among the MSOs is that many companies oftentimes confuse the number of states for scale. Many of the states only provide opportunities to operate less than five stores per operator, leaving limited room for growth and scale. With just a couple of cultivation and processing assets and a small number of retail stores, we think many of the states that PharmaCann operates in should be valued at no more than 10-15x EBITDA on the high end. The current cannabis market does not trade on fundamentals and stock prices reflect the supply and demand of the investors rather than business performances. As a result, we think PharmaCann's value remains to be examined after more information is provided after the acquisition.

Financial Metrics

When the deal was announced, MedMen was trading close to C$5.50 and the stock shot up to ~C$7.50 in the following days. Now that the stock has settled around C$2.70, the number of shares issued by MedMen remains the same. In fact, MedMen will issue 168 million shares to PharmaCann shareholders which would give them a ~25% ownership in the combined company. The deal will be accretive on an EV/Sales basis as the revenue contribution from PharmaCann is far more than the equity ownership MedMen is giving up. On the other hand, we think PharmaCann likely have less room for growth compared to MedMen based on the markets they operate in. MedMen has significant room to grow in California and Florida whereas PharmaCann is somewhat tapped out in Illinois and New York.

MedMen currently trades at 7.8x EV/Sales and has a market cap of close to $1 billion. Assuming that 168 million shares are issued, MedMen would have a market cap of $1.3 billion assuming share price stays unchanged. Assuming $16 million of revenue contribution based on the discussion above, MedMen would have pro forma Q2 sales of $58 million which results in pro forma EV/Sales would decrease slightly to 7.1x in this illustrative scenario. The reason for the revenue accretion is because MedMen is essentially paying $450 million for PharmaCann with $64 million annualized revenue or 7.0x EV/Sales, lower than MedMen's own multiples in the public markets.

Looking Ahead

For MedMen shareholders, the successful closing of the transaction would represent a great outcome for the company. PharmaCann brings additional markets into MedMen's portfolio, which are hard to achieve in today's market as many private MSOs are already acquired by others. In a sense, PharmaCann complements MedMen and enables it to become a truly national player that could compete head-to-head with the likes of Curaleaf, Harvest Health, Cresco Labs, and Green Thumb. The transaction was the first large acquisition by a public cannabis company in the U.S. and it provides an important precedent for other cannabis deals that were announced later. We think MedMen will benefit from the acquisition of PharmaCann but it has many other problems that will affect its future performance such as management credibility, governance, cost control, cash flow, and liquidity. We maintain our Neutral stance on MedMen until it could dramatically improve its financial performance and cost discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.