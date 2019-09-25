Consider Jagged Peak Enregy As It Ramps Up Development

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) has struggled with weak levels of cash flows, but the Permian Basin-focused oil producer is showing the first signs of recovery and will likely turn around soon. The Denver-based shale oil producer will achieve capital efficiency and cost savings as it ramps up development activity. This will have a positive impact on the company’s earnings and cash flows.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Jagged Peak Energy has struggled with declining profits this year, thanks in large part to the weakness in oil prices. The company’s adjusted profits for the first six months of this year fell to $0.19 per share from $0.33 per share in H1-2018. This drop in earnings can be attributed to the dip in realized prices of oil and gas from $51.07 to $40.75 per boe which completely offset the positive impact associated with 20.5% increase in total production to 37,462 boe per day.

Jagged Peak has also been spending far more cash than it is bringing into the business. As a result, the company has faced a large cash flow deficit. In the first six months of this year, Jagged Peak generated $175.7 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) but spent $325.23 million as capital expenditure (cash CapEx was $311.86Mn). As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall of $149.5 million ($175.7Mn-$325.2Mn). The company has, however, reined in its expenses which is why its cash flow deficit has narrowed substantially from $206.7 million in H1-2018. But still, the results show that Jagged Peak needs higher oil prices to balance cash flows.

It is, however, also important to remember that Jagged Peak is still a young company in the early stages of development. Unlike other well-established oil producers, Jagged Peak hasn’t achieved capital efficiencies which have enabled other shale drillers to profitably grow production while delivering free cash flows. Jagged Peak has been spending money on analyzing its oil and gas properties by mapping its acreage, gathering and integrating the 3D seismic data, conducting well tests, and collecting other geological information. However, Jagged Peak has finished the initial exploration work on some key areas and is now gradually shifting to full-field development which will likely help the company in significantly reducing per-unit costs and increasing returns.

In the second quarter, Jagged Peak started working on the six-well Coriander project in the Whiskey River region which was its first multi-well co-development. The company utilized three rigs and two completion crews which targeted four layers of rocks and drilled a total of six wells (two wells per rig). By using these resources, Jagged Peak successfully reduced the spud-to-sales time to around 4.5 months, thereby improving the project’s rate of return. These six wells were slated to come online in the second half of August. To further improve capital efficiency, Jagged Peak has constructed a single facility which will handle the output from all six wells. That’s a major change considering Jagged Peak’s previous facilities were designed to handle production from one to two wells. This will likely reduce infrastructure costs and further boost the project’s returns as the company slowly transitions to full-field development.

Three drilling rigs at Whiskey River. Image: JAG 2Q19 Earnings Presentation, August 2019.

Jagged Peak has already been successful in substantially lowering its drilling and completion costs in 2019. So far this year, the company’s D&C costs on a per lateral foot basis have averaged $1,270, down from $1,450 last year. These costs savings can be attributed partly to the drilling efficiencies achieved at Coriander. Moving forward, I expect the company’s D&C costs to head lower as it works on two more development scale projects – Venom in Whiskey River and UTL in Cochise. I think Venom and UTL have the potential to deliver even higher returns than Coriander while uplifting production in the second half. Jagged Peak will drill eight wells using four pads at Whiskey River and 10 wells using three pads at UTL. The six wells in Coriander were conservatively spaced at 1,320 feet (horizontal distance between wells) but with Whiskey River and UTL, the spacing will be in the normal range of around 880 feet. This can further lift capital efficiency and the two projects may yield better returns than Coriander. The Venom wells will be placed into service at the beginning of the fourth quarter. This, combined with the contribution of Coriander wells, will significantly lift the company’s H2-2019 volumes.

Image: Jagged Peak Energy 2Q19 Earnings Presentation, August 2019 [link provided earlier].

As a reminder, Jagged Peak has posted 20% increase in total production for the first six months of this year as its output climbed to 37,462 boe per day from 31,098 boe per day last year. This includes a 17.3% increase in oil production to 28,612 bpd. I expect production growth to accelerate in the second half of the year as the company places Coriander and Venom wells to service. Its costs will also likely come down further as compared to the first half. Its capital expenditure, on the other hand, will likely remain flat. In this scenario, I think Jagged Peak can further reduce its cash flow deficit.

Jagged Peak, however, is just getting started. The company has a lot more to achieve in terms of cost savings and capital efficiencies. I expect the company to continue working on other multi-well, co-development projects and target additional efficiencies. I think significant cost savings will come when the company starts working on even bigger projects with multiple wells per pad. The Coriander, Venom, and UTL are around two to three well per pad projects. But in the long run, as Jagged Peak works on even bigger projects and starts using larger pads, perhaps from 2020, then we’ll see developments with four to six wells per pads which will drive even more efficiencies and cost savings. This, combined with production growth, can push the company to free cash flows.

Jagged Peak Energy has struggled with weak cash flows but I believe the company is heading in the right direction and could turn around in the near-term. Jagged Peak’s shares have fallen by 24% in the last six months and are attractively priced at 5.16x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, lower than the sector’s median of 6.75x. In my view, the stock could struggle in the short-term but should recover once investors get a clear line of sight towards cash flow neutrality which will be followed by free cash flows. I suggest investors who can withstand short-term weakness consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.