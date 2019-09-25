Oil States International's Upbeat Outlook May Not Coincide With The Market

OIS Searches For The Catalyst

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products used in the onshore and offshore energy production and midstream operations. I think the stock will remain subdued in the short-run. However, gradual improvement in the offshore market and higher market share in the downhole technologies can set the stock price higher in the medium-to-long-term.

The company’s backlog has been increasing over the past three quarters, which speaks of the stronger revenue visibility. With increased offshore activity in various international locations, the company’s Offshore/Manufactures segment sales can increase in the medium-term. However, the pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet. In the Downhole Technologies segment, OIS is competing with some of the more established players offering integrated gun systems. Like many oilfield services companies, it has extended share repurchase program. But unless it improves free cash flows, the leverage can go up in the medium-term.

Perforating Gun Systems Go THrough A Change

Starting Q4 2018, the low perforating gun systems sales adversely affected the Downhole Technologies segment performance. There are concerns over the safety and security features of the guns sold, which might have led away some of the OIS’s market share in this product. According to the company’s estimates, today’s complex well completions designs require more guns, increasing perforating charges, and frac plugs compared to a few years back. However, the market is consolidating to a vertical integration, which entails moving away from individual perforating systems product sales to integrated system sale. Investors may note that the Downhole Technologies segment, which perforating gun system is a part of, accounted for 18% of the company’s Q2 2019 revenues.

In response to the changing demand in the market, OIS is emphasizing on manufacturing the long guns in place of the short guns. But, this also means that it might need to destock short gun inventory at a lower price, which may also require inventory write-off in the process. While the new perforating gun system is still not field-ready, the company’s management expects to commercialize it soon. It would be interesting to understand the company’s take on the integrated gun market. The company faced some technical challenges on improving the system during Q2. While the wireline companies, including some of OIS’s competitors, have invested in gun loaders, their product specification may differ from an operator that wants a fully delivered, highly integrated system. Hence, the requirement for pre-fabricated guns instead of assembled products.

Focused Strategy Improves Offshore/Manufactured Products Segment Outlook

In other developments, the company’s management expects Q3 revenue and EBITDA growth to be more pronounced in the Offshore/Manufactured Products and Downhole Technologies segments. The macro shift that we are witnessing in the energy market involves a movement towards deepwater, highly technical, highly challenging, and more internationally diversified projects. The upstream companies are more focused on the returns on invested capital. OIS’s Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, which produces and sells specifically engineered projects, are helping customers bring down the cost. Because the company locked in the price well in advance, I expect the margin to hold steady in this segment in the short-to-medium-term.

The third aspect of the company’s strategy is to expand backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. Backlog typically provides revenue visibility into the future. The segment backlog increased in the past two quarters. In Q2 2019, it increased by 21% compared to Q1, due primarily to orders relating the production facility contents manufactures for projects in South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. New backlog will create a higher revenue baseline in the segment, which gives the company a better ability to absorb costs and improve margins. So, it seems international contributions will increasingly account for the company’s revenue share in the coming months. Also, Downhole Technologies perforating operation, which saw declining revenues in the past few quarters, is expected to improve performance in Q3. I will discuss more on this later in the article.

Well Site Services: Analyzing The Performance And Outlook

Revenues from the Well Site Services segment increased by 7% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2019. During this period, completions activity in many international operations increased, as evidenced by a 10% increase in the international rig count from Q1 to Q2. Also, the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased by 8.5% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. On top of that, the onshore drilling utilization increased sharply to 20% in Q2 compared to 12% a quarter ago. Higher utilization also affected the segment margin positively. So, the segment EBITDA margin expanded to 16% in Q2 from 12% in Q1. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~44% of the company’s Q2 2019 revenues.

Outlook: OIS’s management subscribes the improvement in the financial results to technological innovation. In particular, new completions tools such as Tempress HydroPull Tool and Bottom Hole Assembly pushed the segment growth in Q2. Led by the improvement, the company’s management expects the Q3 segment revenues to increase by 1% at the guidance mid-point compared to Q2. The segment EBITDA margins are expected to average 16%, which would be nearly unchanged from Q2.

The international rig count growth dropped in August after a bump in July. The U.S. rig count has declined by 10% from the start of Q3 until now. Given the current trend, I think the segment will remain under pressure, although the segment margin will be steady from new product offerings.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment Drivers

The company’s revenues from this segment benefited the most in Q2 2019, increasing by 16% quarter-over-quarter. The segment EBITDA also inflated to 16% from 12% a quarter ago. Much of the improvement in the revenue was due to a couple of project awards which resulted in 1.6x book-to-bill ratio. Higher revenues also benefited the margin due to higher cost absorption. However, investors should also note that higher activity in the Offshore products segment will lead to higher working capital needs in Q3.

Segment outlook: According to this report prepared by Rystad Energy, while the greenfield and brownfield projects together account for 58% of the total energy capex spend, there is significant growth opportunity lying in maintenance and operations. The accelerated project sanctioning in the offshore E&P activity can lead to an annual spend of ~$15 billion to $16 billion. Latin America is expected to be the most active region, followed by Africa (both East and West coasts), South East Asia, and the Gulf of Mexico.

OIS expects higher backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products can result in a 3% revenue increase in Q2 compared to Q2. The segment EBITDA margin can remain steady at ~16% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to Q2.

Downhole Technology Segment Outlook

Downhole Technology was OIS’s weakest-performing segment in Q2. While revenues from this segment decreased by 14% in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago, the EBITDA margin crashed to 8% in Q2 versus 17% in Q1. As the company makes attempts to move to the integrated gun system, the higher cost of field trials and inventory write-offs from obsolete product designs are weighing on the margin.

Outlook: According to the management guidance, revenues can increase by 5% in Q3 compared to Q2, while the segment EBITDA margin can improve to 15.5%. However, I doubt if the company will be able to achieve that kind of growth in Q3. The EIA DPR data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells decreased by 3% in August compared to June. The number of drilled wells is also showing a weakening trend in the past couple of months. Now, demand for OIS’s Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies businesses depends on the number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, and the number of completed drilled wells. So, the downhole technologies segment business can see reduced revenue and margin, if the current trend in the industry continues. The company will continue to incorporate field trials in Q3 and plans to commercialize the system in Q4. So, I think, by the end of the year, the segment can pick up growth and expand margin.

FCF And Capex

In 1H 2019, OIS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $66 million, which was a significant improvement over a year ago. Although the revenue declined (4% down) year-over-year, working capital decreases due to an increase in accounts payable and a reduction in accounts receivable led to the CFO improvement in 1H 2019.

The company's free cash flow (or FCF) in 1H 2019 was $34.7 million, which was also a sharp improvement over a year ago, due primarily to the rise in CFO. Recently, OIS’s management has marginally reduced the FY2019 capex guidance to a range of $60 million and $65 million, which would be 29% lower than FY2018. Lower capex can translate into higher FCF in FY2019.

Balance Sheet And Debt

OIS’s debt-to-equity stood at 0.19x as of June 30, 2019. Oceaneering International’s (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 0.6x on the date, while for Superior Energy Services (SPN), the ratio was 7.1x as of June 30.

OIS has $273 million due for repayment in 2022 to 2023. Also, ~$120 million share buyback remains in place under an existing repurchase program, which is set to expire on July 2020. The company’s liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $112 million as of June 30. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its share repurchase program without stretching the leverage ratio too much in the short-term. However, it would require increasing free cash flow substantially over the medium-term to meet all financial obligations, unless it can refinance the debt.

What Does OIS’s Relative Valuation Say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.3x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~11x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 25.1x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past three-year average.

OIS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 8.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated OIS a “buy” in September (includes “Outperform,” while 11 of them rated it a “hold.” One analyst rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $17.9, which at the current price yields ~28% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Its rating is moderate on growth, while they are moderate-to-poor on EPS revisions, profitability, momentum, and value. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on the low rating on EPS revisions, because its earnings missed analysts’ estimates thrice in the past four quarters. I do not agree with its low ratings on value because the relative valuation multiples are reasonably placed, as I discussed earlier in the article. Its top line is higher than some of its peers, but it has been inconsistent quarter-over-quarter in the past several quarters. I concur with Seeking Alpha’s assertion of moderate rating on growth.

What’s The Take On OIS?

OIS has been increasing backlog over the past three quarters. While new drilling activity has hit a pause, the advanced drilling techniques require more perforation clusters, which should lead to higher demand for OIS’s products and services in the long-term. The company’s sales in the Offshore/Manufactures segment can increase in the medium-term as offshore activity trends up in various international locations.

However, the pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet. The real competition lies in the Downhole Technologies segment, where it is competing with some of the more established players offering integrated gun systems. In my view, DMC Global’s (BOOM) DynaStage system DynaStage product family holds a higher market share. BOOM also plans to offer a smaller-diameter version soon. In comparison, OIS is trying to get a foothold through multiple trials of its gun system, which is still in the development stage. Although capex reduction will improve its free cash flow, it can also limit the ability to invest in new product developments. Given the current headwinds, the stock is likely to remain subdued in the short-run. A more conducive environment, including an offshore market recovery and higher market share in the downhole technologies, can improve the returns from the stock in the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.