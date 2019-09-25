WestRock: A Vote Against An Aggressive Dividend Increase

But, allocating the funds to debt repayment, stock buybacks or capital expenditures has the potential to compound the effect on earnings.

Paper and packaging giant WestRock (WRK) recently announced a mill reconfiguration will add $40 million in EBITDA annually. Still, this DGI investor is actually hoping the company doesn't use the funds for the next dividend increase. Rather, I believe usage elsewhere will better serve investors.

On a side note, the reconfiguration will also result in a loss of 260 jobs. Granted, it's not easy to hear expense-cutting also means jobs will be lost. After all, those jobs are held by real people with real families. In this particular case, the elimination of jobs is an unfortunate by-product of a series of decisions transpiring over a decade.

The MeadWestvaco, KapStone, WestRock Connection

In 2008, KapStone acquired South Carolina assets from MeadWestvaco including a Kraft paper mill in North Charleston, a lumber mill in Summerville, and chip mills located in Elgin, Hampton, Andrews and Kinards. The North Charleston mill produced saturating kraft paper, linerboard, and kraft folding carton board.

In the fall of 2017, WestRock announced a $410 million upgrade to its Florence, South Carolina facility inclusive of a state-of-the-art kraft linerboard machine. The new machine would replace three older machines. Capacity of the new machine is expected to be 710,000 tons of kraft linerboard annually.

“When coupled with the recently completed modern woodyard, the Florence mill will become one of the lowest cost kraft linerboard mills in North America.”

In the fall of 2018, WestRock acquired KapStone, inclusive of the North Charleston mill.

On September 9th, 2019, the paper and packaging solutions provider announced it would be reconfiguring the North Charleston mill. One of the three paper machines will be shut down and linerboard capacity will decrease by 288,000 tons annually. After reconfiguration, the mill will produce approximately 605,000 tons per year with a focus on its unbleached folding carton kraft paper, KraftPak, and its saturating kraft paper, DuraSorb.

“The actions that we are taking at our North Charleston mill will substantially improve the long-term competitiveness of the mill by reducing our on-going operating costs and capital needs, and focusing more than half of the mill’s production on the high-value, differentiated DuraSorb and KraftPak products. Reducing the production of linerboard at this mill will help balance our supply with customer demand across our system.”

The machine shutdown, reconfiguration and associated workforce reduction are expected to add approximately $40 million in EBITDA annually. Job elimination will begin in January and continue through May.

The $40 Million EBITDA Impact

As of the fiscal 2019 third quarter, WestRock has approximately 257.3 million shares outstanding. Its income tax rate in the fiscal 2019 third quarter was 23.6%. Applying this rate to the projected additional $40 million in annual EBITDA should mean an additional $0.12 in earnings per share based on the current outstanding count.

In fiscal 2018, WestRock's capital allocation strategy was to “spread the wealth”.

“We remained committed to our disciplined capital allocation strategy during fiscal 2018 by investing $999.9 million in capital expenditures, deployed $347.9 million to strategic acquisitions and investments while returning $440.9 million in dividends and $195.1 million to our stockholders in share repurchases.”

Effective allocation of this extra $40 million in EBITDA could have a compounding effect on earnings.

The company could choose to repurchase shares. At fiscal year-end 2018, the company's 2015 share repurchase program had an authorized 21.3 million shares remaining for buyback. To date, WestRock does continue to repurchase shares. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2019, it expended $88.6 million on approximately 2.1 million shares.

Allowing for taxes, $40 million would net to approximately $30 million. At a share price averaging below $40, the company could repurchase at least 750,000 more shares. Obviously, fewer outstanding shares ultimately equates to an improved earnings per share equation.

The company could also choose to pay down debt. WestRock's long-term debt obligation did extend earlier in the fiscal year due to the Kapstone acquisition. To date in fiscal 2019, the company has opted to actively pay down debt.

Obviously, less debt equates to less interest expense. Less interest expense results in greater net income and greater net income results in improved earnings per share.

In the fiscal 2019 third quarter, WestRock opted to allocate its cash to debt repayment rather than share repurchases.

“But I think this past quarter we were very comfortable paying down debt because I think, from an enterprise standpoint, our stockholders are getting the benefit of that almost dollar for dollar.”

The company could also choose to invest in its business. WestRock expects capital expenditures of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal 2019.

“Our base capital expenditures in fiscal 2019 should be approximately $950 million to $1.0 billion, with roughly half invested in maintenance and half invested in high return generating projects. In fiscal 2019, we expect to invest approximately $0.5 billion in strategic projects. The strategic projects include: (NYSE:I) installation of a 330” state-of-the-art kraft linerboard machine at our Florence, SC mill, (II) an upgrade of the Tres Barras mill that will add virgin pulping capacity, a biomass power boiler, a turbine generator and other equipment, (NASDAQ:III) construction of a new corrugated box plant in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, (iv) installation of a curtain coater at our Mahrt, AL mill, and (NYSE:V) installation of a headbox and upgrade of other areas of a paper machine at our Covington, VA mill.”

The $1 billion invested in strategic projects in fiscal 2019 is expected to generate $240 million in annualized EBITDA.

In fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, capital expenditures are estimated at $1.1 billion and $900 million to $1 billion, respectively. Though the projections are smaller, it does not mean opportunities for large returns are dwindling. Sustainability is driving R&D in the industry.

In February 2019, WestRock was honored by NextGen Consortium's NextGen Cup Challenge. The goal of the competition is to “turn the 250 billion fiber to-go cups used annually from waste into a valuable material in the recycling system”. Founding partners of the consortium are McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX).

WestRock's submission of its circular cup, a paperboard solution for both hot and cold beverages that is both recyclable and compostable, was named one of twelve winners in the innovative cup liner category. Now, that R&D is expanding beyond contests.

“We are in the process of customer trials. We’re scaling that up where we think if that turns, and really, if we can commercialize that, there's over 650 billion cups -- paper cups used in the world.”

Thus, capital investment in the right strategy could easily drive noteworthy increases in revenue. And, surely, some of that revenue will fall to the bottom line and ultimately increase WestRock's earnings per share.

A Dissimilar Approach

Contrary to an approach that would compound earnings, a dissimilar approach would be to boost the dividend rate when EBITDA increases.

As mentioned above, WestRock is the result of a 2015 merger. It immediately started paying a dividend at a rate of $1.50 annually. The rate was raised 6.7% in 2016, 7.5% in 2017 and 5.8% in 2018. Throughout calendar 2019, the dividend rate has been $1.82 annually. If history is to be trusted, the company will announce another increase at the end of October. I suspect WestRock will boost its dividend rate to $1.92 annually.

The company's payout ratio did slip below 50% a year ago. Source

Year-to-date, WestRock's earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2019 total $2.74. The earnings estimate for the final quarter is $1.20 per share. Thus, the projection for earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2019 is approximately $3.94 which would result in a payout ratio below 50%.

WestRock does frequently miss analysts' average estimate for revenue - though typically by less than 4%. However, since the merger, it has beat the average estimate for earnings in 16 of 17 quarters. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see the company deliver earnings per diluted share for the full year closer to $4.00.

Return Considerations

The S&P P/E ratio on September 20th was 23.26. WestRock has traded well below this ratio of late. Based on an EPS projection of $4.00 for fiscal 2019, at prices less than $46.50, WestRock is not even trading at half that multiple.

WestRock's share price closed at $53.44 last year when its books closed for fiscal 2018 on September 28th. As the fiscal 2019 year-end approaches, investors are looking at a negative return of at least 30%.

Thus, it would be natural for some to lobby for the $40 million increase in EBITDA to be considered when setting the new dividend rate. After all, a higher dividend rate would help offset the paper loss from the share price depreciation. As well, if reinvesting dividends, the higher dividend payment would enable a bigger reinvestment while the share price is low.

A Vote Against An Aggressive Rate Increase

And yet, I'd rather the company pay down debt or repurchase shares. Yes, I'm sacrificing an immediate return and passing on the opportunity to lower my average share price via a bigger reinvestment. But, as a long-term investor, I'd choose WestRock use the increase in a manner that could compound the earnings gain.

