North American Construction Group Looks To Rebound In The Medium-Term

North American Construction Group (NOA) provides mining and heavy construction services to the energy and industrial construction customers, primarily within Western Canada. I think the stock is apt for adding to your portfolio due to the robust to long-term drivers, given that the stock can be relatively undervalued at this level. But, the short-term drivers are not strong.

Although the current slowdown in Canadian energy market activity will not recover shortly, we see positive signs are coming out of new drilling activity in that region. As a result, the company's backlog has been steady over the past few quarters. The recent doubling of quarterly dividend lends credence to the management's confidence in generating sufficient profit margin. However, the company's margin is pressure due to the termination of the legacy contracts, and the pressure would encompass Q3 as well. The company's leverage is higher compared to some of its peers, while it plans to deleverage its balance sheet significantly over the next three years.

The Long-Term Drivers

Over the years, NOA has built long-term relationships with major oil sands producers, including Syncrude and Suncor. In November 2018, the company entered into a partnership to provide construction and mining services to oil sands customers with Mikisew Group of Companies. In December, it extended its key contract three-year with a significant oil sands operator by three years. However, some of its contracts, including a couple on Fort Hills, are either expiring or are set to expire shortly. The contract terminations can affect the gross margin adversely. I will discuss more on this later in the article.

In the past year, the company's anticipated backlog increased by 314% until Q2 2019. On June 30, 2019, the company expected ~$193.6 million, or 13% of the anticipated backlog, to be realized in 2H 2019. These factors lead to improved planning, reduced personnel and equipment costs, and improved scheduling of heavy equipment maintenance, which reduces downtime. The efficiencies associated with long-term contracts and significant backlog typically benefits the company's margin.

What Does The Rig Count Imply?

By the end of Q2 2019, the rig count in Canada increased by 41% compared to Q1, while the U.S. rig count decreased by 4% during the same period. Year-over-year, however, the Canadian rig count declined by 27%. Much of the weakness in the upstream exploration and production stemmed from the volatility in the crude oil price. On average, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased by 8.5% in Q2 compared to a quarter ago.

Many of the energy producers are looking to cut the E&P budget more than what they had forecast by the beginning of 2019. While this can push the oilfield services companies' performance further in the red, there have been some encouraging developments to offset the weak sentiment. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has held its ground since the beginning of Q3 (July 1 to September 18), while the Canadian rig count has added ten more rigs during this period. The U.S. rig count has dropped further by 8.4% since the beginning of the current quarter (i.e., Q3 2019). Since a majority of the company's business is concentrated in Western Canada, I think the Canadian energy market recovery will partially mitigate the current headwinds, and NOA's Q3 performance will offer a balanced picture.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

As the busier production season in Canada is about to take off during Q3, NOA is set to benefit from its ownership interest in Nuna. The Nuna Group of Companies has expanded the company's end market in base metals, precious metals, and diamonds. From Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, the company's total revenues more than doubled. Nuna accounted for 11.8% of the year over year revenue increase. Typically, Nuna's active season lies in Q3. The company's management is optimistic of a substantial contract win in 2H 2019 from Nuna, which will boost its top line in Q3.

The majority of the significant year-over-year revenue growth can be attributed to incremental mining work and higher truck fleet utilization. In December 2018, the company acquired 31 ultra-class haul trucks, of which it has received 25 so far in 2019. It plans to obtain the six remaining trucks in Q4 2019. The utilization level of the trucks acquired has been nearly 100%. In Q1, it has opened a new shop and maintenance facility for an internal project. The new facility will augment NOA's external maintenance services capability.

What Can Affect The Gross Margin?

Investors may note that the company provides support services to the producers mining bitumen in the oil sands. Fort Hills mine, run by Suncor, is one such example. However, the termination of the legacy contracts for Fort Hills, which were in place for a considerable period, is affecting NOA's performance adversely. In Q2, the contract expiration shaved 3.6% off the company's gross margin. Another contract is set to expire in Q3.

On top of that, the acquired fleet operating in For Hills require high maintenance costs, which increased the company's operating and capital costs. I expect the factors to continue to pressurize margin in Q3 as well. However, if the recent trend reverses and the market condition improve, the new deals can fetch a higher price, leading to a higher margin for the company.

According to the data provided by tradingeconomics.com, the crude oil production in Canada increased by 2.6% in April compared to the January-low, the production was significantly lower in Q1 compared to the Q4-average. However, in May, production declined again (3.4% down) compared to April. So, crude oil production was less affected during the quarter, although exploration and new production activity reduced. As the rig count has started to exhibit strength, we can expect production to increase in Canada in Q3.

Q3 2019 and FY2020 Guidance

Recently, NOA has revised up the EBITDA guidance for FY2019 from $160 million to a range of $175 million to $190 million. Since it recorded $89 million EBITDA in 1H 2019, the projected EBITDA for 2H 2019 is $78.5 million (at the guidance mid-point). So, in 2H 2019, the company expects lower operating profit, which means in Q3, the EBITDA can decline compared to Q2.

In FY2020, the company expects EBITDA to grow by ~9% compared to the revised FY2019 estimate (at the guidance mid-point). It also expects FY2020 EPS to increase to a range of $1.90 to $2.30 compared to a range of $1.60 to $1.90 in FY2019. If the EBITDA reaches $215 million in FY2020 (high range of the guidance), the company is likely to generate $100 million free cash flow in 2020.

Cash Flow And Capex

In 1H 2019, NOA generated CAD 80.7 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was an improvement over the prior year. The higher CFO reflects higher revenues and growth in working capital.

In FY2019, NOA expects the annual sustaining capital expenditures to be between CAD 155 million and CAD 170 million. In comparison, in FY2018, the company spent CAD 81 million in capex. With CAD 83 million already spent in 1H 2019, it has a budget to spend CAD 79 million in 2H 2019. The increased FY2019 capex reflects huge fund necessary to refurbish the relatively poor condition of the acquired assets. However, the additional capex is also expected to result in $30 million incremental EBITDA from the higher fleet for the year.

Dividend Yield

North American Construction Group, in August, doubled its annual cash dividend to CAD 0.16 from CAD 0.08 per share, which means a dividend yield of 0.64%. Since 2014, its dividend had been steady. The recent increase reflects management's confidence in the strong backlog, associated cash flows, and increasing shareholder returns.

Leverage Is High

NOA had CAD 17.4 million in cash and cash equivalents balance on June 30, 2019. It had CAD 164.5 million of liquidity available from its revolving credit facility as of that date. Following the acquisitions in Q4 2018, total debt increased by 179% by the end of FY2018. The majority of debt repayment would be due in 2021 (CAD 152 million). Given the strong liquidity, the company does not have any near-term financial risks. However, with negative free cash flow, it remains to be seen how long can it continue to manage the outflow on higher dividend payments.

NOA's debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) stands at 1.6x. In comparison, Helmerich & Payne's (HP) and Superior Energy Services' (SPN) leverage ratios are 0.12x and 7.1x, respectively. NOA plans to de-lever its balance sheet by CAD 150 million, or by 57%, over the next three years, led by the expected improvement in cash flows.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

North American Construction Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.4x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the company's forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.5x, which reflects analysts' estimates of higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.5x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past three-year average. The compression in the forward EV/EBITDA compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly steeper than the peers, which, in my opinion, requires a steeper EV/EBITDA multiple premium than it commands currently. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for peers (RES, SPN, HP) is 4.9x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated NOA a "buy" in September (includes "outperform"), while none recommended a "hold" or a "sell." Sell-side analysts' consensus target price is not available though.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating. Although its ratings are high on growth, momentum, and EPS revisions, they are moderate-to-poor on value and profitability. I agree with Seeking Alpha's rating on growth because the company's revenues and profitability growth were significant in the past year. The rating on EPS revisions is also justified because its earnings beat the analysts' estimates in a couple of times in the past four quarters. The rating on profitability may be conservative because its profitability measures have been close to the sector median in the past year.

What's The Take On NOA?

NOA's acquisitions of construction and mining assets and trucking fleet during Q4 2018 have been yielding positive results in 2019. The company's backlog has been steady over the past few quarters, as we see positive signs are coming out of new drilling activity in Canada. The cash flows improvement in 2019 backs the company's decision to increase the dividend and deleverage the balance sheet.

However, the Canadian energy market weaknesses will not recover shortly. Also, the company's margin may stay under pressure due to the termination of the legacy contracts, which would encompass Q3 as well. The company's leverage is higher compared to some of its peers. Investors, with a short-to-medium-term view, may not see profitable returns from the stock. In the medium-to-long-term, I think the long term contracts at major oil sands sites will deliver the required growth to improve returns from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.