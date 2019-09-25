Peabody Energy: Failed Debt Refinancing Further Pressures Share Buybacks

This further highlights the follies surrounding their share buyback program that I have previously criticized and believe should be replaced with more measured special dividends.

This indicates that investors, both in debt and equity markets, have serious concerns regarding the company's long-term future and thus capital markets are effectively shut.

This is very concerning as it occurred during a calm period in global markets and the company's financial position is surprisingly clean.

Introduction

Recently Peabody Energy (BTU) saw their share price plunge nearly 9% in a single trading session following news they abandoned their debt refinancing plans due to unfavorable market conditions. Whilst this single plunge alone would normally be painful enough, its merely just piling more onto an already pain riddled experience for shareholders who have seen their share price sink more than 60% during the last twelve months. Although the exact nature of the offers they received are unknown, it’s clearly a concerning development and raises further doubts regarding their long-term future and their share buyback program that I have previously criticized.

Why This Is Concerning

The primary reason it’s concerning is the timing when this has occurred, as currently global markets are fairly calm and well supported by monetary policy. If the opposite were the case then it could simply be put down to temporarily unfavorable market conditions that will ultimately subside, however, since this isn’t the situation it raises concerns over whether the problem is structural and thus long-term.

Their post-bankruptcy financial position is surprisingly clean with their net debt standing at only $502.6m at the end of the latest second quarter. This gives them a very modest gearing ratio of only 13.48% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.42 based on annualizing their first half 2019 earnings. Meanwhile their liquidity remains stable with a current ratio of 1.81, cash ratio of 0.86 and interest coverage ratio of 4.52.

Given their clean and liquid financial position that has been accompanied by ample free cash flow, it indicates their inability to access debt markets stems from a lack of investor confidence regarding their ability to maintain this situation. Since it’s generally accepted that the future for coal is quite bleak, especially thermal coal in the United States market, it’s not difficult to understand why debt markets are unenthusiastic to refinance debt for a company in its twilight era that is aggressively pursuing share buybacks. Whilst it’s tempting to place part of the blame towards the rise of ethical investing, given tobacco companies are having no issue raising debt, this casts serious doubt on this reasoning.

The lack of investor confidence also explains why on a trailing basis their shares look extremely undervalued with a free cash flow yield approaching an insane 40%. This indicates that equity markets are also effectively shut as raising new equity would be incredibly value destructive, if even possible.

Although their seeming inability to access capital markets doesn’t currently threaten their ability to remain a going concern, this could easily change in the future given the wild swings and economic sensitivity of coal prices. This is especially pertinent if they continue their aggressive share buyback program that has seen more than 100% of their free cash flow returned in the first half of this year and is forecast to accelerate during the remainder of this year.

The Implication For Their Share Buybacks

When originally criticizing their share buybacks it was primarily from the stance that they weren’t creating any tangible value for their shareholders given their questionable long-term future and should switch to paying special dividends. Whilst I maintain this stance, in light of this new development I believe they should also reduce the quantity of free cash flow they’re returning to ensure they can meet future debt maturities without relying on refinancing and also to provide a financial safety net for when tough times eventually arise.

During the first half of this year they generated $377m of operating cash flow and after paying $96.6m of capital expenditure, $14.1m for net contributions to joint ventures and $14.4m to non-controlling interests they were left with $251.9m of free cash flow. If they only returned half of this free cash flow they would still be able to provide shareholders with an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and thus a respectable dividend yield of 8.03% at their current share price. Given the current low rate world this should still be attractive to investors, especially since it should allow them to remain financially self-sustaining and able to mitigate any future financial turmoil.

Admittedly they were able to still access a new revolving credit facility, however, this isn’t a particularly stable source of funding and shouldn’t be taken for granted, especially when the company seemingly cannot refinance debt through bond markets.

Conclusion

Given this new development I’m changing my stance from neutral to bearish as the risks surrounding their ability to continue operating in the long-term are now higher. Although it cannot be guaranteed, I believe changing their capital allocation strategy and ceasing share buybacks would instill greater investor confidence in debt markets and provide equity investors with a desirable and tangible return. Until I see this eventuate I continue to believe investors should avoid owning their shares as the long-term future of the company is extremely questionable.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Peabody Energy’s 2018 10-K SEC filing and Second Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.