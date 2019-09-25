Under Armour: Hated Stock With Path To $50

The athletic apparel company has a plan to expand operating margins above 10% with an ultimate target that should top 15%.

As Nike (NKE) gets set to report after the close on September 24, Under Armour (UA, UAA) remains the bargain stock in the athletic apparel sector. The investor focused on backward-looking financial metrics will incorrectly select Nike for an investment with the stock trading at the highs while Under Armour has crept ~20% lower following disappoint Q2 results and invalid tariff fears. The investment thesis remains bullish as Under Armour returns to their roots as a performance leader.

Low Analyst Ratings

Over the last five years, analysts were the most bullish on Under Armour as the stock was still trading above $40 back in 2015. Even after the big rally off the $12 low at the end of 2017, analysts still have a Hold on Under Armour with an average rating of 3.13. The investment community even has 7 Underperform/Sell ratings on the stock.

As a comparison, Nike and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) both have 1 Underperform rating. The reason the market hates Under Armour is a pure look at the valuation of the stock based on sole view of the EPS. Clearly, the stock is expensive looking only at the P/E multiple of 40x '20 EPS estimates.

Under Armour has struggled to grow revenues at a few percentage points, so naturally one needs a catalyst beyond 1-2% revenue growth to warrant a higher stock. Remember, investors are constantly focused on how much a stock is worth now based on the current stock price, but what matters is the valuation when the stock hits an acceptable return target.

The easy answer here are the margins. Nike generates operating margins above 12% and Under Armour is down at a minimal 4%. Under Armour needs to triple operating margins to match the industry giant.

The key here is that Under Armour was close to the levels of Nike going back to 2015. The company overspent in the following years while revenue growth stalled causing margins to shrink.

The path to higher margins is probably easier than the market thinks. Lululemon has a smaller revenue base than Under Armour and has operating margins of 18% in the 1H'19.

The prime focus of Under Armour is a return to the product innovation in performance athletic gear over chasing markets. CEO Kevin Plank made an emphatic claim on CNBC the company isn't going to chase athleisure is the mindset and strong leadership the company needs now.

Reasons To Love

When Under Armour originally provided their 2023 strategic growth plan, a prime focus of the athletic apparel company was a return to the performance roots of the company and ultimately higher margins from controlling costs. Under Armour previously had limited focus on cost controls other than spending to grow revenues and build out a global brand.

The company targeted a 5-year plan that had revenues returning to double digit growth and a target for earnings by a 40% CAGR in the period. The operating margin is targeted to reach the low double-digit range. In the last quarter, Under Armour grew gross margins by 170 bps showing signs that progress is being made.

The company has improved innovation with the release of products such as Hovr for footwear and Rush for workout apparel. The eventual result is a turnaround in North American sales that have hurt the stock momentum. Under Armour recently hired the Duluth Holdings (DLTH) CEO Stephanie Pugliese as President of the North American business. The stock recently slumped after missing guidance questioning this hire, but the athletic apparel company is positioned for a turnaround.

While most investors continue to hate the P/S multiple, the valuation multiple provides an indication of where the stock can trade once reaching the above operating margin targets. Under Armour is in for a simple double by matching Nike's operating margin of 12%. Something in the 15% range in between Nike and Lululemon Athletica would lead to a triple in the stock.

A 2023 revenue target of over $7 billion and 15% operating margins quickly generates over $1 billion in operating income. Utilizing and effective tax rate of 20%, the net income comes close enough to warrant a $2 EPS target on 450 million shares outstanding.

Considering Nike trades at over 25x forward EPS estimates, Under Armour would have a 2022 price target in the $50 range. Not a bad return for investors loading up on the stock under $20 here with an investment period of 3 years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the analyst community is remains very negative on Under Armour at the lows. The time to own Under Armour is before the community is bullish on the stock and before the company starts generating the margin improvements that warrant a much higher price.

The clear path at Under Armour is to generate the type of revenue growth and margin expansion to easily warrant a $50 stock price in the next few years.

