GlaxoSmithKline Makes A Bold Statement With Latest HIV Data

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that it had achieved positive phase 3 results for its long-acting injectable HIV treatment. This is a substantial finding for patients because it will improve their quality of life. With respect to competitors, like Gilead Sciences (GILD), it will be able to compete against it efficiently. This would be a major shift in the HIV space because patients would only need to receive 6 treatments in total per year. Based on non-inferiority data, I believe there is a good chance that the 2-drug injectable regimen (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) will ultimately be approved by regulators. This latest news builds upon a submission a few months ago

Phase 3 Data Provides New Hope

In essence, the whole purpose of the study was to see if GlaxoSmithKline could build upon prior success with its injectable HIV treatment cabotegravir and rilpivirine. That's because just this past year, it had submitted an application for FDA approval of this drug combination to act as a once-monthly injection treatment. The goal of the recent study was to see if a once every two months regimen could achieve non-inferiority compared to a once-monthly regimen of the same combination. The primary endpoint finding of non-inferiority was achieved in the phase 3 ATLAS-2M study. There were a total of 1,045 adults who were either given cabotegravir and rilpivirine once a month or once every 2 months over a 48-week period. It was observed that those who took the drug combination every 2 months were still able to achieve similar efficacy compared to those who were only treated once a month. However, it's important to note that those who were able to enter this study had to be virally suppressed with another treatment for 6 months first.

In addition, they couldn't have been resistant to prior treatment with cabotegravir and rilpivirine. First up is the once-monthly dosing of this drug combination which is up for an FDA PDUFA date of December 29, 2019. Even the once-monthly dosing is viewed favorably by the FDA. The reason why I make that claim is because it was given Priority Review. What that signifies is that the once-monthly regimen offers superior prospects compared to currently approved regimens. The latest news discussed above would likely eventually allow the label to be expanded for an injection of cabotegravir and rilpivirine every 2 months. Why is this the best new possible for these HIV patients? That's because since the AIDS epidemic started 30 years ago, patients have been required to take daily oral pills ranging from 1 pill to 7 pills every day of their lives. The latest treatment would only be required to be taken 6 times per year. Think of the quality of life improvement this offers all these patients. This was not just about meeting some primary endpoint, this was about changing the scope of HIV treatment to a new level.

Conclusion

The latest finding from the phase III ATLAS-2M study is good news for patients. Instead of having to take oral pills every day for 365 days per year, they will only need 6 treatments throughout the year. In the meantime, GlaxoSmithKline is looking for approval of its once-monthly two-drug regimen. An NDA submission for once-month dosing of this regimen has been submitted to the FDA for possible marketing approval. In addition, it is also up for European review as well. Priority Review was given on the basis of two positive phase 3 studies, known as FLAIR and ATLAS. It's hard to believe, but both of these studies proved that treatment with cabotegravir and rilpivirine were non-inferior to a daily oral three-drug regimen. Why is this a good finding? That's because I believe GlaxoSmithKline has a good chance competing against Gilead's Biktarvy. Sales of Biktarvy in the most recent Q2 2019 for Gilead surpassed the $1 billion market. Not only that, but it was also the most prescribed regimen for all patients in the United States. Having said that, I think cabotegravir and rilpivirine will compete very well. A two-drug regimen can possibly have fewer side effects, not to mention that patients only need to take this regimen 12 times per year. Then, you have to also consider how the future will play out. The latest finding will eventually allow GlaxoSmithKline to file for approval of its two-drug regimen only being needed 6 times per year by patients.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.