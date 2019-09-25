Target Corporation Is Overvalued; Investors May Ride The Wave, But The Verdict Is: Sell

Target’s median P/E over the past 10 years has been 13.9, and it has only rarely been above 15.

Despite successful growth initiatives, in particular in their online business, Target’s sales growth is slow, and margins are a far cry from where they were before the Great Recession.

Margins are improving, at last

About a month ago, after smashing earnings expectations by 12.6%, Target (TGT) shares soared approximately 20% and have been trading at above $100 per share levels ever since. In truth, there is nothing to be said against Target's outstanding results. In this article I do not intend to analyze all the measures and growth initiatives, which the company is undertaking, as readers who follow Target are well acquainted with the business transformation, which has been going on since 2017.

All the improvements, which they are making, are flowing beautifully through the company's income statement, which is clearly reflected in the margins. Chart 1 depicts Target's quarterly gross, operating and net margins over the past three years. Comparable quarters are marked in the same color tone, for easier eyeball comparison.

Chart 1: Target's quarterly margins

In the latest quarter, which is the second in Target's FY 2019/20, gross and net margins are the highest they've been in the past three years, while the operating margin is the second best, after Q2 2016/17. The improvement in the most recent net margins is due to the lower tax rate, and lower interest payments, which is especially clear upon reviewing the annual, rather than quarterly, income statements.

Note that Target has only delivered a major surprise in their EPS, while revenue fell in line with the consensus expectations (unless you think that revenue beating estimates by 0.6% qualifies as a "surprise"). This means that the entire bottom line growth comes from the improvements in business efficiency, and, in all honesty, Target's margins have long been in dire need of improvement.

Chart 2: Target's operating and net margins

As seen in chart 2, over the past 15 years there has been a persistent downward trend in TGT's operating margins. Net margins have held their ground better, primarily thanks to continuously decreasing interest payments on outstanding debt. The two latest quarters offer hope that the trend in operating margins is reversing, and that we should see the yellow line in chart 2 trending back up in the following years.

Target has consistently underperformed its peers since 2007

However, the topic of this analysis is whether the current results, earnings in particular, merit the kind of elevation in valuation that we have seen in the last month.

This is a "bricks and mortar" retailer, a survivor of "retail apocalypse". Granted, they are building an online business, but so are pretty much everyone else among the "apocalypse survivors". As any retailer, except for those operating in a strictly defensive (i.e. non-cyclical consumer space), Target is vulnerable to strong downturns in recessions. For this analysis, I have compared Target against a pool of comparable companies, with Walmart (WMT), Cisco (CSCO) and Dollar General (DG) qualifying as the closest peers. Bearing in mind that DG wasn't a public company in the period of the Great Recession, here is how the other three performed in it.

Chart 3: Total returns of Target, Walmart and Costco during the Recession

Not only did Target suffer the worst drop in valuation in the Recession, but the growth in the past decade has also lagged behind its peers.

Chart 4: Target's and peers' total returns since the Great Recession

As seen on chart 4 (and in case you're wondering why Nov 23rd, 2009 was selected as the base date, it was Dollar General's IPO date), over the past 10 years, Costco and Dollar General have continuously outclassed Walmart and Target. In fact, COST and DG are in a league of their own. (My next articles will definitely be about those two). So far, there is absolutely no sign that this dynamic will change. Even if we zoom in to see the total returns that these companies delivered to their shareholders over the past three years, it is obvious that even the latest TGT stock run is nothing more than the slowest runner barely catching up and avoiding total humiliation.

Chart 5: Target's and peers' total returns in the last 3 years

Nevertheless, I do agree with the bulls that better days are ahead for Target. Proceeding with caution based on past experience, where does that take us with regard to a fair valuation?

Price to net income, excluding extraordinary items, as the best valuation metric for Target

The best metric that I have found to serve as a valuation anchor is price to net earnings, excluding extraordinary items. This is because Target suffered a massive, USD 1.6 billion, one-time net loss in FY 2014/15, which was due to the company withdrawing from Canada. The result was that the trailing 12 months, unadjusted P/E was negative for about a year.

Chart 6 shows trailing 12 months P/E (excluding extraordinary items) and TGT's stock price since 2004.

Chart 6: Target's stock historical P/E and closing prices

Two things to note here:

High P/E in 2015 should be completely ignored when estimating a realistic valuation multiple for the company. As said before, the GAAP net result was negative, and until the dust settled from the withdrawal from Canada, I believe the investors had no precise numbers to base their valuations on. TGT stock only commanded consistently high, above 15 P/E ratios, before the Great Recession. The "good old days" are gone and are not coming back (more on this below).

Median P/E (excluding extra items), since 2009 has been only 13.9. It mirrors the stock's actual closing prices pretty well, especially if we consider that 2015 was an outlier.

Chart 7: Target's median P/E vs. daily closing prices

And if there are any questions about why I have selected 2009 for the first year of the median P/E calculation, here is an overview of TGT's stock median P/E over each of the past 16 years.

Chart 8: Target's median P/E in each of the past 15 years

As I said, I am convinced that the premium valuation multiples, which the company enjoyed before the Great Recession, are not coming back.

Why high valuations are not, and cannot, be coming back

The logic is clear and simple. To justify a substantial change in a company's valuation, one of two things are needed:

a) A strong improvement in margins

There has to be such a significant improvement in margins that it can be reasonably expected that the company's earnings will soon catch up with the valuation. In such a case, the P/E ratio would soon return to its historic average. The market recognizes that the company will enjoy larger profits with improved margins, so it is just a matter of waiting for a few quarters until the GAAP bottom line "officially" shows what is already known. A similar situation is observable when a company makes a business acquisition, which is expected to start making money for the company almost immediately (such as Disney's acquisition of Star Wars in 2012). So, there has to be a catalyst, which is seen as permanently raising the company's profitability to a higher level.

As discussed above, Target's margin improvement is commendable, but far from spectacular. Analysts' consensus estimates of profitability in the next three years, project net margins of 4%, 4.1% and 4.1% for the financial years ending in January 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively. This is in line with the past four years' average.

In chart 2 it is shown that the ever-important operating margin was 2 to 3 percentage points higher between 2004 and 2007 than it is today. Yes, the company is on a course of increasing margins, but I will only believe they can achieve pre-recession margins once I see them.

b) Faster growth

Another justification for raised valuation multiples can be faster growth. Net income growth is a function of revenue growth and margin growth. Margins can only be improved so much, and we have already seen that analysts do not expect them to reach pre-Great Recession levels, at least not in the next three years. Therefore, it comes down to the revenue growth. The following table shows consensus revenue and net income estimates for the next three years, as provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Consensus revenue and income forecast Year 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 Revenue (USD mil.) 78,330 80,865 83,310 Revenue growth 3.9% 3.2% 3.0% Net income (USD mil.) 3,165 3,299 3,421 Net income growth 7.8% 4.2% 3.7%

Table 1

We can see that revenue growth is projected to remain slow (we should add a quick reminder here that they didn't beat the revenue estimate in Q2 2019/20).

Chart 9: Target's annual revenue growth

Chart 9 shows Target's annual revenue growth rates. When the company was consistently valued higher than P/E 15, annual revenue grew at rates above 12% per year. From the trends observable in the retail industry, accounting for the positive trends in Target's financials, and from analysts' consensus projections, it is, nevertheless, obvious that growth in the coming years won't come even close to such an annual rate.

Conclusion

I believe that the market has reacted way too positively, even euphorically, to Target's Q2 2019/20 results. Over the past decade, TGT stock traded at a median trailing 12 months P/E of 13.9. Table 2 shows projected TGT stock price, based on:

Analysts' consensus EPS estimates for the next three years, as provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence P/E values of 13.9 (TGT's median trailing 12 months P/E since 2009), 15 (a "normal" P/E for most companies) and 16.5 (my eyeball estimate of an above average, yet at least barely sustainable, P/E which TGT stock often reached in the more optimistic period of the early 2010s).

Projected price based on EPS and P/E Year 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 EPS $6.17 $6.60 $7.14 P/E 13.9 $ 85.8 $ 91.7 $ 99.2 15 $ 92.6 $ 98.9 $ 107.1 16.5 $ 101.8 $ 108.8 $ 117.8

Table 2

The table shows that there is no justification for TGT stock price to go up from its current levels, not for the next two years, at least. While Target is definitely a well-run company, the market has overreacted to last month's positive news, and the stock is overvalued. As the market is still very optimistic about the stock, and technical indicators still flash "strong buy", you may want to continue to ride the wave, as long as it lasts. But the wave will lose its steam, and this stock will be reevaluated more realistically. Be prepared for that moment. TGT is not worth more than $100 per share, in all fairness not more than $95. Verdict: Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.