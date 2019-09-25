Facebook Is Undervalued By At Least 25%. Its Dating Service Fills An Underserved Market

Facebook (FB) initially announced its dating product at its F8 developer conference in May 2018. Investors and analysts have since been speculating whether the company's initiative will be a threat to the dating giant Match (MTCH),(IAC). Furthermore, there have been lots of concerns regarding the compatibility of a dating feature integrated into FB. Many users would like to have their social and dating lives separated. I believe that Facebook's move into the dating world is smart and will satisfy an underserved market, which avoids the more impulsive Tinder playfield. In my opinion, both products are useful, each to their target group, and can coexist without hurting one another.

Source: Facebook

The point of this article is to:

Explain why both Match and Facebook can thrive in the dating world by highlighting their particular features.

Perform a discounted cash flow valuation on Facebook and explain why it has a significant upside.

Conclude on why Facebook is a stellar stock which should keep delivering growth for years.

The company indeed gets a lot of public hate, which has a hard time shaking off. Moreover, management has been repeatedly questioned. Investors even voted to dethrone Zuckerberg as the company's board chairman and overhaul the current voting structure. The current share arrangement gives Facebook execs significantly more voting power than outside investors.

Such events have held the stock price away from all-time highs. The stock is undoubtedly trading at a significant discount to its future cash flow, making it mostly undervalued. I believe that investors often forget that Facebook has arguably the best financials in Wall Street, second to none. The last earnings report revealed revenues that rose 28% compared to a year prior, turning over $16.89B. That's a 540B business we are talking about, growing nearly like a hyper-growth straight out of an IPO unicorn. What's dazzling is that MAUs were 2.41 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Having a third of the globe using your platforms every month displays stellar management skills. Having users growing by nearly double digits at this level is the best-case scenario anyone could have imagined.

The amount of hate and criticism management often gets almost insulting. Have they made a series of mistakes and have they mismanaged security and the information of individuals? Yes, nobody denies that. However, few get to understand how innovative, culture-defining their products are. It's incredibly understandable and inevitable that errors and false decisions will be made. Whether you like the "new way" humans communicate or not, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are far more than "chatting" or "sharing" platforms. They are currently the pedestal of global human interaction and communication.

As far as the earnings go the $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica, slowed down the cash flow of Facebook, for once.

Source: Macrotrends

However, the settlement was a one-off payment, and future earnings growth will resume to normal. Following current EPS growth, as well as Zack's earnings estimates of $9.54/share, the company is trading at a forward PE of ~20.

FB Dating and Match Group

A potential rivalry between the two companies makes no sense and should not serve as an assumption. Both companies can coexist because they serve two different consumer groups. Like Apple focuses on design and hardware/software optimization, Samsung focuses on high specs and customisability. Both companies have thrived. Coca-Cola/Pepsi and countless other examples apply. Facebook may have only started to dip its toes into the dating world. However, as many analysts predict it should be taken seriously.

Since the majority of Match's source of revenues and earnings is Tinder, I want to highlight the difference in consumer targeting.

As WY Capital's article accurately described:

Tinder attracts more impulsive users while Facebook Dating looks like it is trying to attract users who are willing to do more due diligence.

Many have argued that FB Dating will fail because users will never want their close friends and family to have access to their dating lives. The standard dating feature doesn't match users with friends, and they will never know you are searching for a partner.

Additionally, FB has been thoughtful enough to allow for the opposite scenario too. Remember that in Tinder, random people will pop up, who are not able to be "saved," shared, or searched. This adds to the randomness and vibe that Tinder successfully sells in younger consumers. However, what if you want to approach someone who you already know, while no common friends get to notice?

Here's where FB's magic comes through the "secret crash" option. While Facebook Dating won’t match you with your Facebook friends, it will allow users to explore potential romantic relationships within their extended circles, like their Facebook friends list and Instagram followers. If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match! Moreover, in order for the system to not be exploited, users can choose up to nine "crushes."

My reasoning why both companies can thrive on dating moving forward is the difference in which users can get to interact with their potential match. While Tinder can serve as the more spontaneous, adventurous, and with limited context App, FB dating can attract the middle-age, professional, and mature audience.

Valuation

The discounted cash flow model considers the value of the entire firm and the residual value available to shareholders. We will attempt to forecast the firm's future cash flow. We will then discount the cash flow using the firm's weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). Finally, we will estimate the equity value, which is the firm value minus the debt value since debt always gets paid first. FB has 0 debt, which should make calculations easier.

The further in the future that we try to predict cash flows, the more inaccurate we become. Therefore we will try to predict the near-term future cash flow and then forecast the long-term growth rate and terminal value. By discounting the annual cash flows and terminal value, we can get a rough estimate of the present value of the firm.

For the Y 2018, free cash flow was reported at $15,395M, as a result of the company suffering the $5B FTC settlement, being 12.1% lower than Y 2017's $17,483M.

Source: Bloomberg

However, even with such a penalty and a negative year of free cash flow growth, the company's YoY FCF growth for the past five years remains at a stunning 52%.

Source: Author

Moreover, the mean from 46 analysts, according to Bloomberg, predicts this year's revenues to climb to $70.235B, which translates to 25.8% YoY growth.

Source: Bloomberg

To begin with, I have set the three Month Treasury Bill Rate of 1.89% as the "risk-free" rate of return. It is the closest estimate of a "risk-free" rate. The market risk premium is set to 5.5%, which is a fair estimate for equities. The rest of the data, like the beta and the firm value, can be easily accessed on any financial platform. The numbers, besides the usual exceptions, are set in Millions.

Source: Author

By following the WACC formula, we end up with the result of 8.93%, as can be seen in the image above. I want to be relatively conservative and adjust the future cash flow growth estimates without any irrational exuberance that my love for FB stock may cause. Remember that even with the FTC settlement, the company's YoY FCF growth remains at a remarkable 52%. I am going ahead with 28% FCF growth for the end of 2019, which gradually declines to 3% at the end of 2025, also signifying the 3% long-term growth estimate of the economy, as the terminal growth rate.

Source: Author

As you can see, my final estimate for FB's stock price is ~$236.55 per share, which indicates an upside of 24.74% to the current value of ~$189.64/share.

Investors need to keep in mind that valuations are estimates based on forecasts of uncertain quantities. Therefore the final result will only represent a rough estimate of the stock's present value. In any case, I believe that my growth rate estimates regarding FCF as well as the fast rate at which they decline, represent a conservative approach. In reality, I think FB's upside to be considerably higher, though I should remain prudent.

The risk

Facebook's robust profitability has allowed the company to build a massive cash position. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $48.60 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019. My concern is whether FB is fully taking advantage of its cash position and whether further shareholder value maximization could take place. A year ago, Facebook increased its stock buyback program by $9 billion. However, since then, the number of shares outstanding has gone virtually nowhere.

Source: Morningstar

Another potential risk, regarding the dating side of Facebook, would be that both Facebook's and Match's managements need to remind themselves where the two products differentiate. Trying to undercut each other would not optimize and certainly not sustain long term growth in the dating sectors. Both firms have invaluable data regarding their products and should focus on keep investing in their respective target groups.

Conclusion

Facebook is a polarising stock nowadays. I believe all investors can love its cash flow, but few can adore its public reputation. As I have expressed earlier, management has done a fantastic job, in my opinion. Steering such a behemoth in the right direction, growing revenues at 28% at more than half a trillion of a valuation, makes FB a future history book example of successful execution. With new projects like Libra and Dating on the horizon, FB can only benefit from its vast user base and its platform familiarity. Discount cash flow valuation confirms my enthusiasm for FB's upside, even with what I may call conservative estimates. I believe the future of FB to be bright, and I trust that management has invaluable experience and expertise to keep delivering astonishing returns to shareholders for years to come.

