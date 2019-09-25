Bank of Montreal (BMO) Management Presents at CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference (Transcript)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference Call September 25, 2019 11:10 AM ET

Dan Barclay - CEO, BMO Capital Markets

Robert Sedran - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Sedran

Yes, it's not very warm. Okay. So, our next participant is Dan Barclay. He is the Chief Executive Officer of BMO Capital Markets. He's been in that role since, I guess, almost a year now, but he has been with BMO since 2003. So, welcome, Montreal, Dan.

Dan Barclay

Great. Thank you. And thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Robert Sedran

I want to start with a bit of a strategic outlook question. I mean you got a presence in both Canada and the United States and I wonder if you can talk to me about the difference between having a presence in Canada and United States and having a North American platform.

Dan Barclay

Sure. When I think about that question,

Robert Sedran

-- is that microphone on, I'm not sure the microphone is on. Guys have you got the microphone on? Are we good? We may be getting there. [Indiscernible] sorry everybody. People in the room I think can you hear. We can maybe -- all right. There we go.

Dan Barclay

I think of the question really around the conversation of client-centricity, putting your client at the center you do. And most of the way we've organized our businesses around what client needs. If we think about the investment in corporate banking side, we have businesses that need a global aperture, something that you to think about that world globally. A good example would be energy. What happens in Saudi Arabia, greatly impacts what happens in the North American energy business, so we're organized globally in energy and in mining.

There is other the businesses where you don't get a lot of global insight. I'll use real estate as a good example. And so our real estate teams would be Canadian and the U.S. team. They're highly coordinated, they talk to each other, but they don't really, from a client point of view, need to work across the board, they can work domestic.

We've other businesses where we do run in the North American, so think industrials, think food and ag, those things we run on the North American business because the inputs and the impacts are cross-border.

If we move to the market side of the business, think about equities in this crowd. There is actually different needs in different markets to have product specialists and so Canadian Equity Trading Group versus U.S. Equity Trading Group. How they coordinate? Do they know what's going on? Yes, but they don't need to be fully integrated. And so when I think about that lens overall, we try to manage them as client need is and then be specific around that.

The other piece that comes out is where do you get your synergies. And so we try to put in place now the synergies where it makes sense or the systems where it makes sense to cross that border. So, if you think about the way, it’s a simple one, some of our electronic trading stuff. What we use -- I think people are aware we imported Clearpool in Canada this year; we use that same system in the U.S. And so it's the foundation of our electronic trading and it works in both markets.

Robert Sedran

So, would you say that the support functions, whether it's operations, whether its risk and rest, are North American in nature? Or are they similarly -- you've got a U.S. support function and a Canadian support function?

Dan Barclay

Again, it depends on the market place. So, from a risk point of view, we're in all risk globally. And so it's one team, one structure, doesn't matter if it's market rates, credit risk or otherwise, it runs on a global basis because that's really the nature of how we manage that risks stuff.

If we think about the finance teams, the finance teams are actually by geography and by legal entity, and so they'd be different. The systems binds the both are global, but the actual people are regional.

Robert Sedran

Do you feel like there's more here that can be done or are you pretty much where you'd like it?

Dan Barclay

Where we are today, I'd say, we're exactly where want to be on a North Americanization basis. And we think of ourselves as a North American Bank with global reach. That's how I've framed it for our teams overall. I think we have the right pieces in place now. I think there's still some synergies, both within capital markets as well as in others areas of the bank and that's really the next leg of our journey there.

Robert Sedran

Okay. Just following on that topic, the idea of corporate culture is one that we don't talk a lot about in the capital markets side. But I think especially in today's market and today's era where bank employees as much as anything. And so how do think about the connectivity of BMO Capital Markets with the bank itself?

Dan Barclay

Again, I'll come back to a client centricity point. One of the things that's changing today is client expectations of what we deliver. Once upon a time, a long time ago, you could be a single product, single relationship and that's all that matters. Today, when we think about the client relationships, the way they measure us or the report card that use to see if we're delivering good service has changed dramatically.

If, at one time, you could've said the investment bank was just the investment, then you added the corporate bank, now you've got markets and now we're moving into wealth for the commercial bank in terms of what we do. And some of our bigger client relationships, what we call our franchise clients, will actually have the entire bank delivered for the client. It's particularly pronounced in the private side, but you could have a corporate loan to a public company, you can have the holding company with a loan out of commercial, and then the individual wealth would be managed by wealth. And once upon a time, none of them would talk to each other. And now it's integrated coverage, we talk to them all the time. So, that evolution of client expectations has changed a lot and I can see that continuing on for quite a while.

Robert Sedran

So, the evolution in the client expectations has changed, but how do you change the delivery model to incent people to do it?

Dan Barclay

So, incentives is a tough word because I think really what we think about is behaviors rather than incentives. We've tried places where you create deep incentives to make behaviors happen and they may or may not work. They usually come up with answers that you're uncomfortable with at the end.

So, first place is behaviors, right? How do you think? What do you do with client risk? Do you put them at the front of your process? Do you put them at the back? Is it just the P&L conversation? We actually try to work on the behaviors or the culture you said first.

The second is organizational structure. So, today, if you think about our corporate bank, it used to be in two places. Then we created a merged leadership team and then we created industry group teams who'd actually sit inside industry groups today. They are separate, they are not a separate product, they are actually part of the coverage effort.

Similarly now, if you think about, what's a good example, our interface with commercial, right? Our commercial bank in the U.S. has a substantial presence. It's a great opportunity for Capital Markets. We started off with some overlap; I'll use M&A as my example. We brought a firm called Greene Holcomb Fisher, which was a mid-market M&A specialist, was brought on board entirely to help deepen our relationships with our commercial customers and open up opportunities. That's turned into be a homerun.

But if you think about it from an organizational point of view, they sit in capital markets; their client base is actually in commercial. So, that's a good example of where we've organized in a different way to try and drive different outcomes.

Robert Sedran

So, I was actually going to ask for the cooperating between that part of the bank and the commercial side in the U.S. I mean, is it -- does your industry specialization or industry expertise, in any way, focus on areas that BMO in the commercial side is strong? Like are there that level of synergies or is it just corporation where you can get at?

Dan Barclay

So, inside the investment corporate banking part of capital markets, we're all purely industry-focused. We got some regional focus, so I think, Montreal, we have a great office here, a very powerful franchise, but really, we're focused around industry groups.

The commercial bank has both industry specialties and geographic and they manage to both places. In the places where they managed industry groups, we're almost perfectly aligned now. We don't have exact 100% alignment, we're getting closer and closer, but it is a conversation Dave Casper and I have on a regular basis is making sure we line up better and better. We do, do join pipeline and opportunity meetings together now.

So, if you think about the food and consumer group in Dave's world and the food and consumer group in my world, they meet regularly to review client list, opportunity sets, and what they could do go-forward.

Robert Sedran

Okay. If I have my numbers right, the U.S. franchise is about 50% of the corporate loan book. It's about a third of earnings. So, do you see an opportunity to increase the fee generation and just the depth of relationship in the U.S. side or is that more difference in the market?

Dan Barclay

I'll answer this question in two different ways. One is when I think about our corporate loan book, think of it as client acquisition. As I said earlier, we talk about this corporate report card of the -- and the client report card of the one bank. We work off the universal banking model and so if you went to a U.S. corporate and said, all I want from you is M&A services, they would say, I don't expect that from you, my report card says you're going to show up with a competitive landing product, competitive cash management, as well as a competitive M&A product. And so that report card drives us into that relationship, and that relationship starts really with the loan.

In different parts of the bank, the loan is a very profitable thing all by itself. If large corporations nature competition, the profitable relationship has to cover your full product suite. And so to build the right relationship, you are into a credit relationship, you try to build the ancillary services with treasury, and then you're indenturing another higher-margin services. But that wall or that client opportunity set is really where you drive your ROEs and you drive your returns. And so when I think about the loan book, I think both the corporate loan book as well as the commercial loan book in terms of that opportunity set.

Robert Sedran

So, it's not only the right way to look at it for now? It is just a question of it will take time to deepen it? Or is it--?

Dan Barclay

Yes, I think -- we think we've made about a 15-year deep investment in the U.S. in particular and we're now at the place where I think that's a scalable platform. We've achieved critical mass in almost everything we needed to do, and it's not full-scale in the U.S., that's not we're trying to be, but it's critical mass now to build those cross relationships and full functional relationships.

We have the relationships, we have some balance sheet, and we have the product capability. And those pieces go together to drive that return relationship. In my mind, there's still going to be more investment in the U.S., but it's really now less for the amount of margin you'll generate that we had in the past.

Robert Sedran

Okay. It's -- your bank that's not been shy about making tuck-in acquisitions or acquisitions that give you a different capability in U.S. or in Canada for that matter in your area. And I guess one of the more recent ones was KGS-Alpha. Could you just give us an update on how it's going? And may be remind people exactly what it is that you've done down there?

Dan Barclay

Sure. I used to run the M&A business for a while, so I always dream of acquisitions that come with 100% of what you want. Often what you do is you buy some, you don't want it all. KGS is one of those very unique things where we had an MBS/ABS business. It had top 10 market position in the U.S., and that's all they did and they needed balance sheet and they needed global reach. And that's what put them in a place where they attracted to us and we were attracted to them.

It's a great opportunity, the one we took a look at our U.S. franchise, we've been building it organically for a while and it was improving, but not at a pace we're comfortable with. KGS came for sale, we required it, and I think of that is my acceleration strategy. That would've taken us three, four, five years to build, and we were able to do it really in one step.

The performance has been exactly what we would like from it. They're ahead of plan, ahead of our acquisition case. They're getting the balance sheet they need, they're rolling out new products, we're adding market share and they're getting a global reach. So, you think about what we're selling in Asia or in Europe that we never sold before because we didn't have the expertise to the product, it's turned out well and well ahead of financial projection.

Robert Sedran

Can you talk about the risk in that business?

Dan Barclay

The risk in that business is slightly different than some of our others. One of the things as we went through that acquisition process taking effectively a new and much better product suite onto our platform to get the models right, to get our risk management right took a little bit of time. But today, we have it back where we'd expected it to be.

Robert Sedran

Okay. The -- we talked about the corporate book in the U.S. Is -- how is it different than the Canadian side in terms of the opportunity and the depth of relationship? I would imagine, it's probably -- it's a bit of different market. Can you kind of compare in contrast for us?

Dan Barclay

I use a conversation around Venn diagrams. And so if you think about the expertise you have somewhere and the client suite that you would do or could to profitable inside one loop. You take that by different relationships; you take it by different products.

The beautiful think about Canada with the history, the nature of the relationships, the multiproduct experience is those Venn diagrams have enormous overlap. And so when you think about the network effect that goes on inside that set of Venn diagrams or those cascading rings and the Venn being in the middle, is exceptional candidate. So, it's that network effect that drives a lot of why we all have exceptional returns and business models here in Canada.

In the U.S., you're building those Venn diagrams. And so when we hired Greene Holcomb, just don't use as an example, what their sweep spot for clients set was didn't perfectly overlap with the commercial. And so, over time, you machine it, so they get to be much more overlap in terms of change in both places and opportunity sets.

If you think about our U.S. platform, overall, we're in that process today of creating that overlap with that network effect. Sometimes you hear us all that alignment, right, where we get to better and better alignment, and that process takes time, especially, when you build someone new.

Imagine a new investment banker coming on and joining the platform, he has got a client set that maybe you didn't lend money to before. And so you now go to actually extend loans in the rest and build that stacking set of relationships.

So, in the U.S. today, our best relationships are identical to Canada, right? Our best industry groups are identical to Canada, same revenue mode, same relationship model, same opportunity set. In other places, we don't yet have all that full alignment and that's what we're now creating.

Robert Sedran

Okay. We've talked today, in a few differences incidences, about some of the macro uncertainty, whether it's interest rates, whether it's global trade, whether it's political. And your corporate book has been growing rapidly despite some of that uncertainty. So, can you talk a little bit about whether you are seeing any behavior from your clients that might indicate things are set to slow down just as they become a little more cautious in the environment? Because especially, on the corporate side, they tend to be more globally aware of what's going on.

And then also whether you're changing your standards or changing your practices at all, considering some of the uncertainty out there right now?

Dan Barclay

When we think about our overall book, I hope people realize with BMO, we're a very conservative organization. We believe in a very big and diversified portfolio and so don't want to overleverage any one sector, any one client in any way. And so that nothing's changed in any of our underwriting standards as we go forward and we underwrite for full cycle, right? So, both what we expect, we don't expect.

There's literally nothing in our book today where I'm seeing broad credit degradation. In fact, if I looked over the last few years, even though we grew the loan book as fast as we did, we actually were increasing credit quality particularly in the U.S. And that increasing credit quality was really driving up more into the BBB investment grade credits where our book wasn't as robust before.

So, when that growth and experience place that we're not seeing anything. There is a couple of places we're watching, of course, oil and gas in Houston in particular we're watching. We've had some formations there, nothing that we think is truly deep or challenging for the book, but really it's idiosyncratic with individual companies. In an industry, that's going to go through some adjustments in the next while.

Robert Sedran

And in terms of demand for credit?

Dan Barclay

We have slowed our demand growth consciously since the first part of the year. Mostly that was really our ability to digest how much can we grow. And when you -- as I said earlier, as you think about a new client relationship, you extend credit and you've got to build the rest of the relationship and making more fulsome because there's certain amount of capacity that you can do that on.

I think that market receptivity the way we do business in U.S. is very high. If I wanted to grow the book faster, I could. I'm not nervous about the type of clients. We're not chasing clients. We've got clients who want to do business with a relationship bank, but we've tempered it now so that we can get the benefit of what we've invested in so far. And once we started to get the full benefits of that, then we're going to relook at how we want to grow there.

Robert Sedran

It sounds like you're -- so you're not really seeing any actions on the part of the customer base to say, I don't like the way things are looking for the next 12 months, I'm going to delay, I'm going to wait. It's more your decision to slow things down a bit and digest what you've done rather than the customer pulling back?

Dan Barclay

Yes, if we went to an aggregate overall U.S. marketplace, there's definitely a slowdown in business investment and there should be then a slowdown in credit growth and a slowdown in opportunity set. In our place, where, if you think about our corporate banking book being $50 odd billion in the U.S. compared to the scale of that marketplace, we're an infinitesimally small player. I don't mean that in a negative way to us just to a small.

And so when we're growing, we're taking market share, we're going into a much bigger portfolio. And if you think about in the Canadian context where you are at you market share and we're all in the spots we're in, then the aggregate market moves become very, very big. When you are a smaller player growing share, which should be the case for all of our capital markets businesses, even if market conditions are trending a bit lower, if you're grabbing share, you can actually have an outsized performance.

Robert Sedran

Okay. And just to sort of stay on the lending side for the moment, the leveraged loan market in the U.S.

Dan Barclay

Sure.

Robert Sedran

How do you think about your exposure to that business?

Dan Barclay

I think -- and I'll speak only from a capital markets point of view. I think people often misunderstand that we're a distributor of risk not an owner of risk. And so if you think about a leveraged finance transaction coming into the firm, whether that's a leveraged loan or a high-yield bond, we underwrite the risk and then we distribute it and then we don't keep it on our whole book.

And so the aggregate transaction volume we do, I don't have it on the top of my head, but we distribute all of that, except for a small piece, which is, in an LBO, you need a line of credit for a revolver for short-term liquidity needs. We've got about $1.7 billion book for that. The average hold side sell for $25 million, that's broadly distributed and diversified, both by sector, by credit quality, by region, by industry, and so we look at it as that.

And then top of it, we actually managed tail risk from that by selling insurance. And so we've taken the tail off of that book as we go forward. Our history of exposure there as we have very, very little in terms of historical losses and we would project go-forward based on the nature of that book that we don't anticipate a lot.

Robert Sedran

The misunderstand is real, by the way, because I think people assume that you are taking on a fair bit of risk in that business. But you're seeing -- you're saying this is basically a fee-generating business for you.

Dan Barclay

Correct.

Robert Sedran

Not an accrual book.

Dan Barclay

Yes.

Robert Sedran

Interesting. Okay. Are you seeing -- I mean, do you think that -- are you seeing anything in that market even from a fee-generating perspective that's just going to keep going for a while or are you seeing signs that things may be slowing down?

Dan Barclay

The overall leverage credit market is probably a little more volatile than other markets. And in terms of investor appetite, investor appetite has gotten substantially larger. The business is substantially larger than it was 10 years ago. But it go through a little more volatility in terms of credit and then appetite. And so there is periods of indigestion in that market that are probably little more regular than the equity market or the investment grade market, but they're really small periods as you go through.

Think back to last December, there was a real big pullback in that marketplace. All firms went through that. Today, it's not as robust as it was two, three months ago, but there is no reason it couldn't be more robust two, three months from now.

Robert Sedran

Wanted to talk a bit about technology, it's a -- the technology spend across the bank, there has got to be a lot of mouth looking to be fed.

Dan Barclay

Yes.

Robert Sedran

A lot the projects going on. There is, obviously, a lot of needs on the technology side and the capital markets organization as well from a front office perspective and from a risk perspective. How do you think about the importance of technology? And how higher priority is it within the bank to send money to the capital markets organization?

Dan Barclay

Sure. So, the first place is the way we allocate our technology dollars is on a bank-wide basis based on returns. And so whenever we look at where we're going to spend, what is a fixed resource, we want to do in the most sufficient way we can.

Obviously, there's a basis balancing to that, and capital markets has a number of opportunities for that. I generally think of technology in two things or two ways to think about our technology spend. The first is how do I generate new opportunities, new revenue, new sources of the business? And so investing in, a good example, Clearpool, bringing Clearpool to Canada was an investment to create a new revenue line, new revenue opportunity.

We also look at it in terms of how do we create cost savings and efficiency. And that's really driving out whether it's manual processes, automation bots, or the whole gamut. And really our -- I know, in capital markets, our projects are just as compelling from a return point of view as they are in the bank.

Robert Sedran

Do you think -- there's got to be an element of the tax spending with all this just the tax on the business, right? You have to spend the money? Or is it -- I mean can you always have that financial benefit associated with some of these things? There's got to be an element of that, that have to do the minimum not really going to get a benefit from them.

Dan Barclay

Yes, I think, for all banks, there's a piece around the regulatory spent, which you could call a tax. Ironically, I think, we're starting to think of it as enablement tool. I'll use a good example. So, the amount of investment all the banks have made now in AML, huge investment over the last decade. As we went through that process, what we actually found was, you started off with a manual response, you started to automate, you started to build systems, you start to build creativity. People have seen the bank moved into the cannabis space.

The only reason we go into the cannabis space, in the place that we went was because the control systems that we built ironically for regulatory outcomes allowed us to have a better insight of risk management system that we could actually execute in that space. And it's those two things.

So, if you think about, yes, it was a cost and it wasn't a productive cost in terms it doesn’t generate new revenue or lower you expenses, you could argue that was the tax. In the end, it turned out, because it was a mandatory spend, we created opportunities to do something different later.

And so I think we're seeing more and more of that where we make these investments into technology, pay somewhere else. AI is a great example. The more we learn about AI and how it applies to our systems, the more new replaces we can take it. Some of the AI is in our control environment, now we can use it in the business opportunity environment.

Robert Sedran

So, do you think technology is a potential competitive advantage then in the current market space? Like, I mean, not just in Canada, but on a -- on your global competitors as well? Is it an area where you feel like if you invest properly and smartly, you can actually create advantage?

Dan Barclay

I do believe we can create advantage. I think -- in our mind, when we think about technology today, think about some of the lenses that we look at. So, let's use customer experience. We've put out a new research portal that, hopefully, everyone here has had the joy of using. The investment in that was to make--

Robert Sedran

Those other research departments, sorry, Dan. Now, you went and told him, no.

Dan Barclay

But that was an example that we put investment dollar in to improve the experience. I'm sure CIBC is doing the same thing in terms of the way of investor technology. We have other things where we're doing trade processing in a different way. And it's about designing efficiency in the back office, but also changing that client experience.

In those -- if you think client experience as a journey, you don't often hear that from a Capital Markets person, right? We usually just talk about the trade. Now we're using the same vocabulary that the retail bank or the commercial bank uses in analyzing our end-to-end processes around client experience, employee experience, how do we work with our vendors, all that's coming together. That's all technology. I swing a little bit on the competitor advantage. I think we do it well. But I also think its minimum table stakes for all of us today.

Robert Sedran

Okay. I want to talk a little bit about market risk. It feels like you've had some of the lower volatility on your trading line than a number of your peers. Is this a scenario where you think you can take more risk?

Dan Barclay

We can. The nature of how we think about the risk capital we put up and that's really what drives those numbers, is we're very focused on client-driven business versus trading business. And so the dynamic of how and when we put extra capital in when we're leading to the marketplace is really what our clients want to do.

Other banks have a different approach to that, right, in terms of how they want to take risk and how they want to generate those trading dollars. We look at risk in the aggregate. What I often say is we have more capacity than we use and it's typically because we don't see the risk/return opportunity in the marketplace to do so. There will be times in different markets, particularly I think like steepening yield curve, where we'll put more risk into the market and make more money.

Robert Sedran

Is it the frontline staff that just doesn't utilize it or is it you guys are sort of pulling it back because you don't -- you're not comfortable to make it utilize most profitably?

Dan Barclay

I would say it's an overall risk culture at BMO. We have the same dynamics that we've had for a long time. We're a very conservative bank. We run our capital markets business conservatively, we like diversification, we like client penetration, and when we think about risk management, it's the same thing.

And so everything on risk decision we make today is both frontline, its market risk. We make decisions together. They're not competing factions or anything. Those days are long gone behind us. And we put out what we think is the appropriate risk for the market conditions we're in collectively as opposed to one versus the other.

Robert Sedran

Okay. I want to spend a couple of minutes talking about expenses. You've had an interesting year in terms of -- an aspirational target put out at Investor Day in terms of where you like the efficiency ratio to get to. Pretty sizable -- like I said, can't call it a restructuring charge because you just booked it through earnings, but a pretty sizeable restructuring, I guess, earlier this year. When you think about expenses in this business, how are you progressing towards where you want to get to?

Dan Barclay

So, every one of the business units at BMO is driven to deliver operating leverage. Capital markets last year wasn't what it was supposed to be in terms of delivering its share of operating leverage. As we started to think about some of the market conditions you talked about, change, revenue growth rates, what we see out there. We saw the world starting to taper.

And so in that environment when revenues are starting to flat-line or taper a little bit, if you're going to deliver operating leverage, you have to make choices. And so we made some hard choices around our expenses across the business. It wasn't in any one business in particular to kind of right-size that expense base, so that we can deliver the operating leverage for the shareholders.

Robert Sedran

Is there -- I mean -- I don't often think about efficiency ratio when it comes to the capital markets business because I feel like if the marginal [Indiscernible] dollar is what I'm looking for, not necessarily an improvement on the expense line and you can get a little too focused on expenses and then run out of revenue pretty fast.

Dan Barclay

Correct.

Robert Sedran

So, when you think about hiring and personnel and the rest, and maybe if there's a difference in Canada versus the U.S., like there's one kind of in stable mode and the other in growth mode? Is one shrinking to feed the other? How do you think about that dynamic?

Dan Barclay

We look at all our businesses in the context to where they sit, so Canada versus U.S. Obviously, our biggest upside is in the U.S. Whenever we think about efficiency ratio, people get trapped often thinking it's an expense ratio. It's not. It's a relative relationship between expenses and revenue, so growth and growth. You just need to have a different trajectory for each.

The primary driver for us in the U.S. is market share growth. So, as we grow more market share and investment in core banking, we grow market share in our global markets businesses, we add product densification, we'll have faster revenue growth than we'll expense growth. That's the primary driver for us for productivity. And for those that didn't see Investor Day, we're targeting at sub-60% efficiency in capital markets.

The other piece is making sure that revenue engines don't change, right? We'll continue to grow the corporate loan book at a measured pace. We're continuing on the hiring plan we have at a measured pace. Really what we think is happening is we've made a large set of investments over the last two, three years and now we're going to reap the benefit of those investments.

Robert Sedran

Okay. Got about 30 seconds left here. You want to have any closing remarks, closing thoughts on the outlook for the business?

Dan Barclay

Sure. As you think about capital markets inside the framework of the Bank of Montreal, we're part of the diversification of its earnings stream. We've been a reliable, relatively low volatility earnings stream. We'll continue to keep that.

Things to watch from us, we'll continue to grab market share particularly in the U.S. We're also focused on market share in Canada, just it's a different delta in terms of what you can get, and really you get to hold us accountable for delivering on those promises. So, thank you.

Robert Sedran

Well, thanks for your insights and thanks for visiting this year.

Dan Barclay

Thanks for inviting me, I appreciate it.