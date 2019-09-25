Natural Gas Services: Capturing The Large Horsepower Market Will Improve Returns

NGS Is Not A Short-Term Play

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) provides compression equipment to the natural gas industry operating primarily in the U.S. non-conventional shales. The company sees steady growth opportunities in the large horsepower pressure pumping market. So, it has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which due to relatively high entry barriers, can be more profitable than the smaller-horsepower compressors. I think returns from the stock will improve once it goes past the current growth impediments.

I expect increased utilization and pricing for large-sized compressors in the coming quarters. For the medium-sized compressors, the growth has been sluggish, due to an oversupply in the market. NGS’s pricing pressure should ease in the medium-to-long run once running the larger-sized compressors becomes pre-dominant. Plus, the company has negative net debt, which adds to its attractiveness.

Explaining Current Drivers And Strategy

Natural Gas Services' current strategy is to conserve cash as the industry growth decelerates and invest it later to gain further market share or to enter new markets. In the past, a similar strategy allowed the company to enter into the natural gas-lift market and later to focus into high horsepower compressor market, which is considered to be more profitable than the smaller-sized compressors. NGS’s strategy to focus on larger horsepower units is dictated by declining reservoir pressure in maturing natural gas fields, and the need for production enhancement with compression assisted gas lift. Its primary target is the compression intensive onshore production fields in the unconventional Basins.

The larger pressure pumps, because of the size, are costlier to move, and therefore enjoy a longer time in the same wellhead. Because of higher barriers to entry, there are not many players in this category, and so, the competition is relatively low. On a horsepower basis, the market is estimated to be twice the size of the small and medium type products. So the potential market is quite large, given that a large HP pump (1380 HP) is 9x the average size of pumps for the company (150 HP).

The Focus is On Large Horsepower

Since Q1 2019, NGS has added ten new natural gas compressor units, or an additional 9,313 horsepower, which represents an increase of 4% in fleet horsepower in Q2. Its rental fleet utilization increased from 53.1% in Q1 2019 to 53.4% in Q2 2019. Approximately, ~98% of the company’s fleet added in the past year is in large horsepower category, which is an increase of ~8% in the past year.

In addition to moving to higher horsepower units, the company is also adding 50 to 100 horsepower vapor recovery unit (or VRU) equipment. As stringent environmental policies relating to methane capture start affecting production, the VRU units are expected to see higher demand. The company projects 10% to 15% of its rental units to comprise of VRUs in future.

Medium Horsepower Pumps Are Not Out

Between 2017 and 2018, pumping horsepower in all categories, i.e., large, medium, and small, increased due to an even demand increase. Although the demand for fracking and pressure pumping did not fully recover from the 2014-16 crude oil price crash, the medium horsepower pumps did see some recovery in 1H 2019. But, due to the excess of supply, pricing and margin kept falling, as utilization stayed flat. The primary reason for lower utilization is the energy price volatility since Q4 2018. Investors may note that the natural gas price, on average, decreased by 23% in Q1 2019 over the previous quarter, and decreased further by 12% in Q2. Since then, it has increased by more than 15%, although the current geopolitical uncertainty and concerns of energy demand pullback continue to fuel a level of risk into the prices.

The other factors that determine the demand for medium-horsepower pressure pumps are the focus on the efficiency level. As the efficiency of the legacy pumps rises due to technological innovations, it has limited the demand for new pumps, given the relative lack of activity.

In this context, let us check out the completions activity in the unconventional shales where the pressure pumps are primarily required. According to the EIA’s DPR data, the number of drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells decreased by 3% in August compared to June, while the number of drilled wells decreased by 7% during this period. So, I think, the company will under-achieve the expected recovery in the activity level, which will affect the utilization and margin adversely in Q3.

What Moved Its Recent Performances?

As of June 301, 2019, 23% of the company’s utilized horsepower was large compressor-units. The company’s strategic moves to field larger horsepower fleets have started to result in steady profitability. Compared to Q1 2019, the average rental rates on a per-unit basis increased by 1%, while utilization remained stable during this period.

In the Rental segment, the company’s performance indicates an improvement. Revenues increased by 19% compared to Q2 2018 following robust demand for the higher horsepower units. Total sales, which include compressors, flares, and aftermarket activities, saw 41% higher quarter-over-quarter revenues and 24% gross margin in Q2 2019. However, it is difficult to see total sales trending up in 2H 2019 because the performance has been typically volatile.

Will Natural Gas Price And Production Affect Its Outlook?

On average, the natural gas price decreased by 13% in the past year until now. While the gas price spiked in November, it did not hold and fell sharply afterward. In Q3 so far, there have been opposing forces on the price. While higher natural gas production has kept pricing low, it was partially offset by higher U.S. export and higher demand from the electricity sector. The EIA, however, expects natural gas spot prices to average $2.55/MMBtu in 2020, down by 8% from the previous forecast. Lower natural gas price can lead to decreased revenue and operating profit margin for the natural gas producers, who in turn may lower their capex steady. Lower upstream capex can intensify the current pricing pressure for the natural gas servicing companies like NGS, and affect their outlook adversely.

Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production increased by 8% in August 2019 compared to a year ago. The EIA expects U.S. dry natural gas production will rise by 1.3% in next year. The higher natural gas production implies the compressors will continue to have stable demand in the market in the short-term. However, if the price stays low for long, it will eventually catch up with production, in which case, it will start affecting NGS’s top and bottom line.

Net Debt Is Negative

In 1H 2019, Natural Gas Services’ cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 40% compared to a year ago. Despite the 15% year-over-year rise in revenues, the 1H 2019 cash flow decrease was due primarily to the increase in trade accounts receivables.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $30 million, and working capital was ~$70 million on June 30, 2019. Compared to 2018-end, cash balance was down by 43% because the company invested in new high horsepower rental compression equipment, particularly in high horsepower equipment. The company’s net debt is negative because of an insignificant debt compared to the cash balance. In August, NGS declared a share repurchase program of up to $10 million. The program will expire in a year.

In FY2019, Natural Gas Services plans to spend $40 million to $45 million in rental compression capex, which means, it has increased the earlier capex guidance. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility) and low debt level, the company’s balance sheet is healthy and does not require additional external financing to fund its capex and share repurchase programs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Natural Gas Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.7x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.1x. From FY2015 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.4x. So, the stock is trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Natural Gas Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the peers’ multiple expansion, which implies the stock’s EBITDA is expected to improve versus a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (ICD, EXTN, and SPN) average of 4.7x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated NGS a “buy” in September (includes “outperform”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $20.0, which at the current price yields ~45% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Although its rating is high on growth, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on value, profitability, EPS revisions, and momentum. I think Seeking Alpha’s rating on growth is too aggressive because the company’s revenues growth was inconsistent in the past several quarters. However, the rating on EPS revisions may be too conservative because its earnings beat the analysts’ estimates in a couple of times in the past four quarters.

What’s The Take On NGS?

According to the EIA, natural gas will occupy the majority of the world energy mix. Although the natural gas price has weakened over the past year, it has gained some momentum since July. The company has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which can be more profitable than the smaller-horsepower compressors. NGS’s management thinks that the oilfield services companies will preserve cash because the energy price will remain volatile in the short-term. It also expects increased utilization and pricing for large-sized compressors in the coming quarters.

NGS has negative net debt, which adds to its attractiveness because it partially insulates it from the financial risks associated with a natural gas price fall, while the more leveraged companies can lose value. I think, given the long-term value drivers, investors can expect higher returns from the stock in the medium-to-long-term.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In September, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.