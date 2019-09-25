Aquestive Therapeutics: Finally Looking For Entry Ahead Of Key Catalysts

Aquestive Therapeutics is moving closer to passing some key milestones and some noteworthy catalysts. Investors looking to add to start a AQST position need to remain vigilant around these catalysts.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) continues to be on my watchlist, but it appears it might be time to pull the trigger on a buy in the near future. The company has made significant progress throughout its pipeline programs in the past few months. Most significantly, the company reported positive topline data from the crossover study for Libervant, which is the company's leading product candidate. Now that the company has a strong case for approval, they are looking to submit their NDA filing for Libervant before year-end. What is more, the company has a November PDUFA for their partnered Exservan "riluzole" product for ALS. However, it is the company's sublingual epinephrine product candidate, AQST-108, that has forced me to look for prompt entry. The company expects to report their Phase I Proof of Concept study data by the end of Q3. If the data is encouraging, AQST-108 could be the future of epinephrine rescue products for anaphylaxis. Together, these three events could trigger some buying and pull AQST away from its 52-week low.

I intend to review these products and the significance of these events for current and prospective shareholders. In addition, I present my case for why a speculative investment in AQST could turn into a long-term hold. Finally, I reveal my plans to enter AQST before these catalysts transpire.

Libervant Data

Libervant is a buccal soluble film diazepam formulation of recurrent epileptic seizures that have not seen substantial innovation in its treatments in a long time. In fact, due to the severity and lack of new medications, Libervant has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the FDA. The company anticipates submitting Libervant's NDA by year-end, which could place the PDUFA date in the second half of 2020. Aquestive believes Libervant will be strong competition for Diastat rectal gel for patients with refractory epilepsy, which is an underserved patient population (Figure 1). Aquestive continues to move forward in Libervant's NDA filing, which is already a third of the way done. The first portion of the NDA was submitted in May using the FDA's rolling submission plan.

The company has estimated that Libervant could contribute up to $200-300M in peak net revenues, which I believe is doable, considering there are over 1M patients in the U.S. that have uncontrolled epilepsy and a need for rescue medication.

Figure 1: Epilepsy Stats (Source: AQST)

Sadly, Diastat rectal gel is the current the standard-of-care, yet, it is an invasive, challenging, and difficult to administer. Less than 10% of these patients are successfully treating their seizures with Diastat. Aquestive expects Libervant will be embraced by the market due it being a buccal film and not a rectal gel and could improve the number of patients who are using a prescribed rescue med (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Libervant Buccal Film (Source: AQST)

Aquestive's single-dose crossover study indicated Libervant confirmed the company's dosing model algorithm and will support a lower dose than Diastat. In addition, the results also show no difference between the film and Diastat in patients using concomitant AED medications. What is more, Aquestive observed several patients in the study who did not respond to a dose of the rectal gel but was able to respond to Libervant.

Figure 3: Libervant Top-Line Results (Source: AQST)

Aquestive expects to submit the next portion of the NDA in September and complete the NDA filing in Q4.

Libervant should be viewed as a developing story for AQST investors. The potential approval date would be months away. However, Libervant should be worth the wait considering its estimated peak sales of $200-300m and the size of its market.

Exservan PDUFA

Exservan is the company's ALS product candidate that has a scheduled PDUFA date of November 30th, 2019. ALS patients will have a hard time swallowing tablet or liquid medications, Exservan employs the company's PharmFilm so that issue should be avoided. Sadly, most patients who have ALS pass away from the disease a few years after diagnosis. Obviously, the shortened lifespan also doesn't help Aquestive's Exservan sales. Interestingly, it is estimated that there are only ~16K ALS patients in the U.S., so it looks as if Exservan's peak sales won't ever be substantial compared to other pipeline candidates. Still, addressing ALS is a commendable effort and proving the company's PharmFilm is a viable option to deliver critical medication to this population, which could be a major win for Aquestive.

AQST-108

AQST-108 is the company's a sublingual epinephrine film that is envisioned to be a rescue treatment for anaphylaxis. Aquestive initiated their Phase I proof-of-concept study during Q2 and expects to conclude it in Q3. If the data is positive, Aquestive expects to ask for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA as soon as possible. If the data isn't sufficient, the company will have to reformulate in order to reach certain PK values.

Figure 4: Anaphylaxis Opportunity (Source: AQST)

If the data is positive, I expect the market to respond accordingly due to the amazing potential of a non-invasive epinephrine administration. At the moment, Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen auto-injector, auto-injectors, and Adamis' (ADMP) Symjepi PFS are the leading options for a rescue device; all of which are injections and are not exactly convenient to carry around. Aquestive could bring a novel alternative to this antiquated $1.7B market (Figure 4). If approved, AQST-108 might be a game-changing treatment option for all parties.

Why Is AQST Worth a Long-Term Investment?

My primary reason for considering Aquestive as a long-term investment is because the company is a global leader in oral film drug delivery and manufacturing and has delivered more than 1B doses annually. Aquestive's PharmFilm technology aims to provide several advantages over the existing dosage forms that can create products with impressive capabilities both in the clinical and on the market.

Image Source: AQST

Another reason for a long-term investment in Aquestive is its CNS-centric pipeline (Figure 5). The company sees a PharmFilm product helping many patients that are suffering because the current standard-of-care is insufficient.

Figure 5: AQST Portfolio & Pipeline (Source: AQST)

At the end of 2018, Aquestive launched their first CNS product, Sympazan, for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome "LGS." Aquestive produced Sympazan to be an alternative to Onfi tablets, which LGS patients might have difficulty swallowing. The company has only projected Sympazan's peak sales to be $65M, so investors shouldn't consider it to be the primary money maker. However, its ability to establish a double-digit penetration will confirm that PharmFilm has a place in the CNS arena. As the company continues to obtain approvals and launch PharmFilm products, I expect the market and leading pharmaceutical companies to recognize Aquestive as a valuable company.

The company's licensed or partnered portfolio is also something to consider when making a decision on whether or not to invest in AQST. This portfolio includes some distinguished licensed products. The most notable product is Suboxone, a sublingual film combination of buprenorphine and naloxone that was launched in 2010 by Indivior Inc. (OTCPK:INVVY). Aquestive is the exclusive manufacturer of Suboxone for Indivior and for Sandoz's authorized generic for Indivior. Despite the increasing number of generic, Suboxone still holds strong revenue, which will the company expects it will provide $29-32M in revenue this year.

In addition to Suboxone, the company has Zuplenz, which is an oral film delivery of ondansetron, and it is approved for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy or post-op patients. Zuplenz was licensed to Midatech Pharma (MTP) in 2015.

APL-130277 is Aquestive's licensed product candidate that is designed to treat "off-periods" in Parkinson's disease. Aquestive did license APL-130277 to Cynapsus Therapeutics, which was then acquired by Sunovion. APL-130277 received a CRL back in January, however, Sunovion claimed that no further clinical trials were required to resubmit an NDA. If approved, Aquestive anticipates a royalty stream and milestone payments. Aquestive believes that Sunovion will resubmit the NDA in Q3, which would put the PDUFA at some point in the middle of Q2.

My final reason for a long-term investment comes from AQST's current market value. At the moment, AQST has a market cap of ~$78M, which I believe is significantly undervalued compared to its current and forward valuation metrics. The company's current price-to-sales is 1.42x, which is substantially lower than the sector's median of 5x-6x. As the company continues to launch new products, we should see that price-to-sales improve (Figure 6).

Figure 6: AQST Annual Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

We can see that this number is only expected to improve over the next 9 years and will eventually be trading sub-1x price-to-sales by the end of 2021. Admittedly, these are just estimates, however. It does show how mispriced AQST is to its current and future value.

My Downside Risk

In my opinion, the biggest downside risk comes from the company's current cash position At the end of Q2, Aquestive had about $22M left in the bank. The company expects cash burn to add up to $60-65M, so cash is definitely an issue. Although Aquestive recently completed a $100M facility of 12.5% Senior Secured Notes, the company is still running low on cash. As a result, the company recently filed a $150M shelf offering, so investors should accept that the company will employ this in the future to help fund operations and increase commercial abilities.

Conclusion

Aquestive's PharmFilm technology is generating patient-centric pharmaceuticals that could improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The company has to unleash its technology and expertise to advance oral forms of more multifarious injectable medicines. If successful, these products might lead to supplementary lucrative prospects in developing oral trans-mucosal versions of blockbuster drugs that have traditionally been administered by injection or infusion.

The upcoming catalysts not only will be significant events for the company. but also for investors. The company has a PDUFA date in November for Exservan and potentially another for Libervant in 2020. Furthermore, AQST-108's proof-of-concept data is due any day now, and if positive, AQST could have the future standard-of-care of epinephrine rescue products. Moreover, investors should keep an eye out for updates on APL-130277 and the remaining product candidates. Let us not forget the significance of the company's royalty streams from licensed products and how Aquestive is currently trading around ~1.3x price-to-sales. It appears the market has completely disregarded AQST, but perhaps that is working to my advantage.

What is My Plan? I have waited to enter an AQST position due to my funds being locked up in other speculative tickers. Fortunately, I have freed up some cash and I am comfortable with placing some it in AQST. My plan is to enter an extremely small position under $3.00 per share and add after one of the three upcoming catalysts, and again, following the third. I accept that the strong likelihood of dilution, so I am not going to commit to a large position until I can see a cash runway while at full commercial capacity. If the company fails to get both Exservan and Libervant approved, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AQST ADMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.