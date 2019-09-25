Farmland Partners: Passive Value Appreciation

We see 2% annual appreciation in farmland values going forward which translates to a strong return for FPI.

This, however, does not impact farmland values which have continued to rise through 2019.

Farmland Partners (FPI) has been a challenge for the market to understand. Its price is responding to a whole bunch of factors that are only tangentially relevant, while important items are being overlooked. The long term value of this Denver based farmland REIT is stable and substantially higher than market pricing. We see a pathway to unlocking this value and like the diversification farmland provides to a portfolio.

Looking at the wrong things.

Notice that I referred to FPI as a farmland REIT which is distinctly different than a farm REIT. Farmland has very different value drivers than farms and I believe the market has mistaken FPI as a farm REIT. Its market price is responding to a slew of factors that are highly impactful to farm income, but only tangentially relevant to the value of the farmland.

Trade wars

Commodity prices

Farm income estimates

Various news items from these categories have resulted in FPI’s price moving all over the place over the past 52 weeks.

Perhaps the most market moving piece of news was the August USDA farm income estimate for 2019 shown below.

To everyone’s surprise, farm cash income is forecast to be slightly above average. FPI rallied to around $7 a share in the days and weeks following this report.

I would caution putting too much emphasis on the estimate because it is not reflective of the underlying fundamentals. The number was bolstered by $19.5B of direct payments through the MFP (market facilitation program) and $19.5B is a huge number when compared against overall income of $112.6B.

According to the USDA

“Direct government farm payments—which include Federal farm program payments paid directly to farmers and ranchers but exclude USDA loans and insurance indemnity payments made by the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (OTCQB:FCIC)—are forecast to increase $5.8 billion (42.5 percent) to $19.5 billion in 2019, following higher payments from the Market Facilitation Program”

Without government assistance this was a far below average year fundamentally. Commodity prices have fallen back down with corn well under $400 and soybeans under $900.

Farmers have endured many years in a row of low commodity prices, but I would argue that this year is going to be even more challenging due to yield.

The previous years have been bumper crops with well above trend yields across the U.S. in 2019, however, yields have been damaged by weather conditions. Excessive rainfall and flooding delayed planting early in the season. A second burst of rain midway through the growing season washed away nitrogen causing corn to lose its healthy dark green color. The combination of late planting and tough growing conditions has led to an immature crop as highlighted below by Soybean and Corn Advisor.

“The 2019 U.S. corn crop is 68% dented compared to 92% last year and 87% average. The crop is 18% mature compared to 51% last year and 39% average and it is 4% harvested compared to 8% last year and 7% average.”

“The 2019 U.S. soybean crop is 95% setting pods compared to 100% last year and 100% average. The crop 15% dropping leaves compared to 50% last year and 38% average. Any soybean plant that has not started to set pods by September 15th has a very low yield potential, if they manage to produce any soybeans at all.”

Immature crops mean yield will come in low and a low yield combined with low commodity prices means very low revenues.

I believe the market has done this math and has sold FPI down to $6.30 a share. Perhaps contributing to the weak market pricing are doom and gloom stories about farmers facing financial stress. Farmer debt is higher than normal.

Usually during downturns, farmers can forgo capex to save money, but this downturn has lasted so long that working capital is depleted.

I am fairly worried about the near term profitability of U.S farmers and evidently the market is too based on the weakness in FPI pricing. Here is where I want to draw the distinction.

FPI is a farmland REIT not a farm REIT.

Farmers are directly exposed to commodity prices and yield through their revenue stream, while farmland is only indirectly exposed. A weak yield in 2019 will not change the fixed rent payments that FPI is owed and for the most part has already collected at the start of the growing season. It will only minorly impact rental rates going forward because weak 2019 yields have no bearing on 2020 yields or 2021 yields. There is no reason to anticipate similar planting delays for the next year.

There will be a minor impact to FPI’s participating rents, so I am anticipating a slight miss on 2019 AFFO. The majority of FPI’s participating revenue is on specialty crops rather than row crops, however, so most of it will not be subject to corn and soybean pricing or yields.

So if commodity prices and farm income are not relevant, what should we be looking at?

The factors that impact farmland value over the long term are:

Global food demand versus supply

Wealth distribution

Inflation

Land scarcity

HBU and solar

If one reads the presentations of the farmland REITs the first 2 bullet points are hit hard. They discuss the fact that global food demand comes from both population growth and affluence. The wealthier a population gets, the more protein it demands and meat requires more grain to produce.

This argument is 100% true, but the global food supply is conveniently ignored.

U.S. farmland is massively more productive than the farmland in the rest of the world, in many cases having yields per acre that are multiples of those of other countries. While this is great for U.S. farmland, it also poses a long term threat to commodity prices. Much of the differential is fixable. Sure, the U.S. has slightly better soil and weather for row crop growth, but the majority of weakness of yield in other countries is a lack of technology and infrastructure.

As time goes on, other countries will figure out optimized farming and will invest in the proper infrastructure. Their yields will eventually catch up which means global food supply can increase dramatically even as the absolute number of arable acres decreases.

Brazil and Argentina have made tremendous progress on this front and still have room to improve. This particular region has a slight advantage in its year-round warm weather which permits multiple growing seasons per year. Historically, many south American countries have been held back in agricultural productivity by terrible transportation infrastructure which has made efficient export a challenge. They have also been slowed by plant health issues like soybean rust, but Brazil’s current government is doing a far better job at building out infrastructure and it has instituted intermittent moratoriums on live soybean plants which has gone a long way to mitigate the rust.

The vast majority of world farmland is not irrigated and given the known yield improvement that comes with irrigation, there is room for ample supply growth.

Thus, the scarcity of arable land that is often touted by the bulls is not a valid argument because it does not translate to scarcity of supply. I am rather bearish on the outlook for food commodity prices as I see strong global supply growth being a continued issue. We are unlikely to return to the farm income prosperity of 2012-2014 and I think the “low” commodity prices we are seeing may be the new normal.

That being said, long term demand growth is also strong so we see stability in farmland value. I think the 4%+ annual appreciation that the sector has experienced historically is unlikely, but I would be surprised if the long term value trend turned negative. My best guess is it will be in the ~2% range for annual appreciation.

Even in the current “farm recession” land values are increasing. The chart below shows that farmland values have continued to rise through 2018.

U.S. farmland values are still rising modestly in 2019 even amidst the trade war per an August USDA report.

“The United States cropland value averaged $4,100 per acre, an increase of $50 per acre (1.2 percent) from the previous year.”

What this means for FPI

FPI is a farmland play not a farm play. Its value equals the value of its land assets and it might be the only REIT that has government produced documents telling you what it is worth. Land has clearly risen in value since FPI purchased its farms and this is confirmed by both the USDA and FPI’s asset sales which have consistently produced gains on sale.

FPI’s assets are worth somewhere between $9 and $13 a share depending on assumptions about the quality of their land relative to the county averages. Public REITs across all property sectors are overwhelmingly at the higher end of quality so I suspect FPI’s NAV is in the $11-12 range.

This is a far cry from $6.30 where it is trading. As stated above, I think commodity prices will remain somewhat low and that farmland value appreciation will slow to ~2%, but this simply doesn’t matter given market pricing.

FPI has about $1.1B in assets, so 2.0% annual appreciation would be $22mm or $0.75 a share. If one buys at $6.30 a share, they are getting over 10% a year in asset appreciation. That is the magic of buying at a massive discount to NAV. Any current income FPI is able to generate from rental revenues that exceed interest and overhead is just icing on the cake. AFFO is anticipated to be $0.17 in 2019.

I think it will come in a bit lower, but it really doesn’t matter because AFFO does not include asset appreciation.

$0.75 of annual appreciation on a $6.30 investment is plenty. We also see potential for realization of the NAV.

FPI is buying back its stock faster than any other REIT. In Q2 alone, it bought 6.3% of outstanding shares.

Paul Pittman (CEO of FPI) owns a large FPI stake personally and has interest both through fiduciary duty and his own pocketbook in realizing shareholder value.

These buybacks will likely continue as long as the massive NAV discount remains. The more shares are bought back, the greater the asset appreciation per share. FPI is selling assets at full NAV and buying back stock at just over half of NAV. I see this as a virtuous cycle of value creation.

Potential upside

The supply growth we are projecting through yield improvements globally could be materially offset by an emergence of solar farming on agricultural land. This land generally is flat and receives plenty of direct sunlight making it ideal for solar farms. This provides upside in 2 forms:

Adding solar to an existing farm can greatly enhance its cashflows. FPI has done this on a couple properties and there may be opportunity to further extend this initiative Reduced supply. Each acre of farmland converted to solar is one less acre producing food. A decline in arable acres would offset an increase in yield per acre.

The conversion to solar land would be yet another source of declining farmed acres as there has always been a loss of farm acres to development HBU. If solar farming takes off, annual appreciation may come in a bit higher than 2%.

