Ambarella: Tempering Expectations

Readers and investors may want to invest elsewhere, or wait for Ambarella's shares to correct before going long.

The chipmaker is trading at lofty valuations and it seems like a lot of its future growth is already priced in.

Ambarella's Q2 earnings report was upbeat, but there are still a number of variables that would determine the extent of its growth prospects.

Ambarella (AMBA) issued an upbeat Q2 earnings report a few weeks ago. Its revenues came in above the guided range and its management’s Q3 revenue guidance was above the Street’s forecasts due to an improving sales environment. Naturally, its shares rallied shortly after; they’re up by as much as 50% since its Q2 earnings release. But while I agree that things are finally starting to fall in line for Ambarella, I also believe that it’s not a great investment opportunity at its current levels. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

The Good

It seems like the recent trade war related developments between the US and China are benefiting Ambarella. Its management disclosed during their Q2 earnings call that the ban on HiSilicon, one of Ambarella’s primary competitors, has motivated the latter’s customers to flock to the former. From their earnings call:

“...our largest competitor in the security cam­era semiconductor market, HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei is facing challenges that are helping us gain market share.”

Per our database, Ambarella's purchase commitments almost doubled on a sequential basis. The figure has historically risen in Q2 coming in from Q1, but it reached its highest levels in 2 years this time around. This suggests that its management is genuinely optimistic about growth in H2. Otherwise, the number wouldn't have risen by this much if it was business as usual for Ambarella.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Ambarella explains the meaning of its “manufacturing purchase commitments” item in its latest 10-K filing:

“...components and products are procured and built by independent contract manufacturers based on sales forecasts. These forecasts include estimates of future demand, historical trends, analysis of sales and marketing activities, and adjustment of overall market conditions. The Company regularly issues purchase orders to independent contract manufacturers which are cancelable only upon the agreement between the Company and the third-party.”

So, its purchase commitments are a tangible item and it highlights management’s forecasts about demand trends for the subsequent months. A sharp rise in the commitment figure matched with the raising of management’s guidance corroborates that Ambarella has actually started to experience a robust demand from new and existing customers, of late.

Also, interestingly, Ambarella’s management noted during the earnings call that it had pre-production Computer Vision (CV) revenue coming in from 40 customers. We’ll get to the nitty gritty of this development in the next section of the article, but I admit that it leaves a very bullish impression.

I previously detailed how Ambarella's CV chips can significantly benefit the company and its shareholders in a previous post, so we won’t be covering the same points again. But it’s encouraging to see that the chipmaker is finally making progress on its CV goals and that an undisclosed amount of revenue is finally flowing in from 40 customers.

Tempering Expectations

With that said, I’ll emphasize that readers and investors should exercise caution when it comes to investing in Ambarella. The chipmaker, although it’s starting to deliver on its CV dream, hasn’t done enough yet to justify its recent rally.

For starters, management noted during their Q2 earnings call that their pre-production CV revenue was from engineering parts, evaluation kits and/or development boards. These customers seem to be still evaluating whether these chips are a right fit for them, or they may be testing if these chips live up to the hype. We don’t know how many of these 40 customers will actually convert to paying customers and how material its CV revenue would be next year.

“...we are believing five of them [customers] will get into the mass production stage at the end of this year, so that we do see revenue coming out this year. But I think material revenue contribution will come from next year, particularly on the professional security camera side. “

This is assuming there aren’t any new entrants in the competitive landscape, Ambarella is able to flawlessly execute on its production plans, trade tensions between US and China don’t escalate further to become a detriment for Ambarella, and the CV products live up to their hype. That almost seems like a best-case scenario, where a lot would have to go right for Ambarella to benefit in these challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Actually, Ambarella’s management admitted during their Q2 call that it’s difficult to forecast in the current economic environment.

“Although, forecasting is difficult in the current environment, we continue to expect our revenue to increase in the second half of the year when compared to the first half with fourth quarter revenue experiencing the normal seasonal sequential decline.”

Moving on, Ambarella’s management is expecting their Q3 revenue to come in between $63 million and $67 million. The midpoint revenue guidance figure of $65 million would mark a year-on-year growth of about 13%. I don’t think this figure is large enough to justify a rally of 50%-plus in just four weeks.

I bring this up because Ambarella is trading at a steep forward P/S multiple of 9.5x. This is very high when compared to other semiconductor firms. For instance, professional analysts expect companies such as nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to grow their revenues at a faster clip than Ambarella, and yet the latter is trading at the highest forward P/S multiple amongst the lot.

(Data from Ycharts, Chart compiled by author)

Moreover, Ambarella's trailing twelve-month P/S is at its 3-year highs while its sales growth has slowed down considerably over the period. This pricey valuation suggests that the rally in its shares may be overextended and that a lot of its future growth is already priced in. This doesn't make it a great investment opportunity at the current levels at least. It would rather make sense to invest in other high-growth, but reasonably priced, alternatives.

Data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Ambarella is a perfectly healthy company and it's seemingly en-route to growing its revenues with its CV products. However, with such lofty valuations, readers and investors may want to look for other reasonably priced investment opportunities or wait for Ambarella's shares to correct a bit before initiating long positions.

Let's not forget the bulk of Ambarella's 40 CV customers are still testing the new chips and we don't have any clarity on how many of them would actually convert into hard sales. Also, we don't have any clarity if Ambarella would be able to stave off competition from low-cost manufacturers aiming for commoditization of this new tech.

So, it seems like there are still a number of variables that could dent the chipmaker's growth story. Ambarella may be on track to achieving great things in the future, but it seems overvalued at the current levels. Readers and investors may want to tread with caution. Good Luck!

