BlackBerry: Another Big Disappointment

Last week, I detailed how it was time for BlackBerry (BB) to finally deliver some impressive results after investors have waited years for the turnaround to be completed. Without a good report, I figured the stock could lose a key technical level and perhaps see a new 52-week low. Unfortunately, the Q2 report was not very good, and shares are tumbling as a result.

For the fiscal second quarter, non-GAAP revenues came in at $261 million. Not only did this number miss analyst estimates, but it was the first miss by BlackBerry on the top line since May 2017. On the bottom line, non-GAAP earnings came in at breakeven, beating by a penny, but the GAAP loss of $0.10 per share was double what the Street was expecting.

What's really disappointing is that while revenues grew quite a bit over the prior year period, all of that growth and then some came from the Cylance acquisition. On a GAAP basis, total revenues declined ex-Cylance, with the company's IoT business reporting a $4 million year-over-year decline. That's the segment that houses key items like Radar, QNX, and others, and is supposed to be the big growth arena for the company moving forward. On a non-GAAP basis ex-Cylance, the numbers were slightly worse, and the rise in licensing revenue couldn't offset the decline from legacy segments like hardware and service access fees.

During the conference call, CEO John Chen mentioned that the softness in revenues was mainly from enterprise software and services, and that this rough patch could last another two quarters. He also mentioned that the competitive landscape is increasing a bit, primarily from Microsoft (MSFT). While he believes new products and services that are launching soon will help future growth, Microsoft is obviously a much bigger company with a lot more resources behind it.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, BlackBerry bulls have been pointing to the name's valuation against competitor Crowdstrike (CRWD) since the latter went public earlier this year. Crowdstrike recently raised its yearly revenue forecast, and I thought BlackBerry needed to do so as well to get a valuation boost. Unfortunately, management actually cut its yearly revenue guidance, with a new range of 23% to 25% compared to the previous forecast for 23% to 27% growth. Basically all of that growth is coming from the Cylance acquisition, so the rest of the business isn't growing at all.

When we look at the income statement, the numbers weren't exactly impressive either. Despite a slight tick up in the gross margin percentage, gross margin dollars actually declined slightly sequentially thanks to the GAAP revenue decline. The operating loss excluding the debt adjustment rose by $2 million thanks to increased selling and marketing expenses not completely offset by lower R&D spending. On a GAAP basis, the company lost $44 million in the period, up $9 million sequentially.

The company's balance sheet also weakened slightly over the three-month period. Working capital declined by about $55 million, while the net cash position remains above $300 million. We are just over a year away from the $605 million debt coming due, and it will be interesting to see if management decides to pay that back or refinance. With the stock remaining well below the $10 conversion price, the third option remains out of the picture currently.

As a result of the poor earnings report, shares of BlackBerry opened down more than 18%. Not only is this a new 52-week low, but it puts the name very close to its lowest point under CEO John Chen. The company's Q2 results failed to show revenues growing as much as expected, and the yearly revenue forecast was cut at the top end. In the end, BlackBerry failed to deliver, and investors are voicing their opinion that this management team is not doing the job many thought they could.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.