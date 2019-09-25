Ryanair: Black Swans Rarely Come Twice

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) is expected to perform disturbingly well in 2020, and the market estimates it will be performing strongly in the following years. Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with quite a low downside and robust upside potential. The stock is priced pessimistically and is likely to overperform the market next year. The company is poised to be benefited by the return of the 747-MAX, which could push them to the higher end of the spectrum.

747 Max and why it matters

The Boeing 737-MAX has had a rough start, but it is expected to be cleared for flight in the first quarter of 2020. The plane has substantial improvements over its predecessor and Ryanair depends on the model to grow its revenue and improve gross margin.

It is a short-to-medium range aircraft and seats 197 passengers (4% more than the 189 seat Boeing 737-800NG fleet). Ryanair has 135 firm orders and 75 options for the Gamechanger. The new CFM LEAP-1B engines, combined with Scimitar winglets and other aerodynamic improvements, will reduce fuel consumption by approximately 16% per seat compared to the Boeing 737-800NGs and will also cut noise emissions by up to 40% per seat.

Source: Investor Relations

As the investor relations report states, the new plane will increase the performance of the airline and provide a better experience for passengers because of the noise reduction that the aircraft offers.

Source: Investor Relations

Ryanair depends on the new 737 planes as their core strategy is centered on having only one aircraft model to reduce maintenance and standardize training as the video below shows.

Ryanair was significantly hurt by the delay of the 737 - Max as it had to keep old planes in operation or decrease its flights. The unexpected security concerns of the new 737 couldn´t have been foreseen, and the following stock price drop was in significant part because of the delay of the new airplanes. Between the safety failures of the 737 and the rise of oil prices because of the drone strikes in Saudi Arabia, the stock has probably seen the worst-case scenario play out. When the new planes are operational, Ryanair will increase its flights and improve the gross margin.

The stock downturn might provide a window to get the stock at a reduced-priced between now and the first quarter of 2020. With a brilliant business model and solid financials, the stock might be seeing the worst-case scenario, and when it recovers its path, it could paint a beautiful picture in many portfolios.

Valuation

The past few years, revenue growth has ranged between 1.7% and 15.8%, and the trend has been decreasing. The assessment an average revenue growth of 8.7% compared to the past average of 8.2%, while gross margin has had a minimum and a maximum of 20.4% and 29.1% with a tendency to be negative. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 21.1% compared to the past average of 25.4%. The estimate considers that the average G&A as a percentage of revenue will remain at 5.3% as it has in the past.

Source: Author

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 22% and at best undervalued by 118%. So the stock is likely undervalued

Source: Author

Converting the numbers to dollars and the stock as it trades on the NASDAQ we have the following charts.

Source: Author

With the corresponding present estimation of the price.

Source: Author

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is an 11.32% probability that Ryanair will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 38%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author

The risk profile shows there is an 8.08% probability that Ryanair will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 16.8%. A fabulous number, especially considering that the company could give out dividends when the new airplanes arrive and the growth stabilizes.

Conclusions

Given the acceptable growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the favorable financials and the adequate level of debt that the company has, getting the stock now could make a good impact on the portfolio.

The expected performance for next year is whopping, the level of risk is optimal, the price is undervalued, and the expected return for the foreseeable future is substantial. When the 737 Max is cleared for operation, and the oil prices stabilize, the stock could surge. Even if it doesn't happen in the expected time frame, the stock price is depressed. It is likely that now is the time to get a solid and reliable company at a more than reasonable price.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.